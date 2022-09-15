Read full article on original website
Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
NBC Connecticut
EXCLUSIVE: New Insights Into Allegations Against Trooper Involved in Brookfield Crash
NBC Connecticut has obtained video from an alleged hit-and-run by a state police sergeant when she was off duty in a police cruiser. The incident happened in Brookfield near the intersection of Route 7 and Route 202 in late July. NBC Connecticut got the video through a Freedom of Information...
Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
Register Citizen
Hamden felon caught with semi-automatic guns and drugs, prosecutors say
HAMDEN — A town resident was indicted Thursday after authorities said he was caught with guns and drugs earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Latrell Rountree, 27, pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base, possession of firearms in...
NBC Connecticut
Stolen Vehicle Strikes, Heavily Damages Police Car in North Haven
A police car has heavy damage after a stolen vehicle hit it during an incident in North Haven early Saturday morning. Officers were called to State Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a report of people attempting to break into vehicles. The first arriving officer saw someone run across the...
Register Citizen
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say
HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Man Arrested in Putnam with Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl
Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
Register Citizen
East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say
MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
NewsTimes
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices
Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
Police: Man arrested for robbing delivery truck driver in Uniondale
Nassau police say a Hempstead man was arrested for a robbery in Uniondale.
Manchester: Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
Register Citizen
$25K reward offered in 2019 slaying of New Haven man in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — The state is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the 2019 killing of a New Haven man in Woodbridge, police said Friday. Abdur Terrell was found dead in a wooded area of town near the New Haven line, while his belongings were found on the shoulder of Woodfield Road on the evening of Nov. 9, 2019, Woodbridge Police Sgt. A.J. Cappiello said.
Connecticut man who was paralyzed in the back of New Haven police van back in hospital, suit delayed
The family of a Black Connecticut man who was paralyzed in June when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly said Thursday that he is back in the hospital. Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a police station in New Haven on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van, police said.
zip06.com
Arrest Made in Guilford Purse Snatching
The Guilford Police Department responded to the complaint of a purse snatching in Shoreline Plaza, 830 Boston Post Road, on Sept. 4 at 11:02 a.m. During the event, a juvenile male subject forcibly stole a victim’s purse while the victim was returning to her shopping cart in the parking lot. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated on scene.
Police: Man wanted for robbing Bronx Home Depot, flashing knife at loss prevention officer
The NYPD is searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at Home Depot in the Bronx.
West Hartford Police seek bank robber
An investigation determined the Webster Bank on West Main Street was robbed at 10:25 this morning and the suspect left the scene before police arrived. No injuries are reported.
Police: 17-year-old and 18-year-old charged for attempted murder in Peekskill shooting
Police say two people in Peekskill were charged for attempted murder in connection with a shooting that injured two people in July.
50-year-old charged with raping East Hartford teen after DNA from aborted fetus points to him as suspect
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police have charged a 50-year-old man after they said DNA from an aborted fetus identified him as the suspect in a 15-year-old’s rape, according to an announcement Friday afternoon. Investigators began looking into the case on Nov. 19 after the teen had the abortion, according to police. A […]
Police: One injured in shooting near Treadwell Street & Bagley Avenue in Hamden
A police investigation is underway Friday morning in Hamden.
Shelton Man Nabbed For Pulling Gun At Monroe Wine Shop, Police Say
Shoppers at a Fairfield County wine shop received quite a scare when they were quickly rushed to an adjacent store after a man walked inside and pointed a loaded gun. The incident took place in Monroe around 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at the 574 Wines on Route 11. According...
