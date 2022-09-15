Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island man has been sentenced to four years in prison for an arson conviction. In addition to the prison time, 52-year-old Michael Drury has also been ordered to pay more than $645,000 in restitution. He earlier entered a Norgaard plea to the first-degree arson charge. That means he admits his guilt but does not remember his actions due to impairment from drugs or alcohol. As part of a plea agreement, kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault, burglary, and terroristic threats charges were dropped.

