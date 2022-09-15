ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KAAL-TV

Rochester man sentenced on arson, DANCO violation

(ABC 6 News) – A man accused of kidnapping a woman and setting fire to her Pine Island home was sentenced to four years in prison. 52-year-old Michael Drury of Rochester pleaded guilty to first-degree arson back in August as part of a plea agreement. Monday, he was sentenced...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man pleads not guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend and child

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man facing felony charges for an assault on a former girlfriend is pleading not guilty. Jermain La Johnson Sr., 51 of Rochester, is accused of two counts of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, two counts of domestic assault, theft, and interrupting emergency communications. On August 7,...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Drug-Related Medical Call Leads to Break in Stewartville Theft Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Byron residents are facing felony charges after authorities allegedly found drugs, weapons and stolen property in their home when they responded to a 911 call in March. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday charges 25-year-old Jazmyn Lacina and 34-year-old Edwin Stevens with...
KROC News

Over $645,000 in Restitution Ordered in Pine Island Arson Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island man has been sentenced to four years in prison for an arson conviction. In addition to the prison time, 52-year-old Michael Drury has also been ordered to pay more than $645,000 in restitution. He earlier entered a Norgaard plea to the first-degree arson charge. That means he admits his guilt but does not remember his actions due to impairment from drugs or alcohol. As part of a plea agreement, kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault, burglary, and terroristic threats charges were dropped.
PINE ISLAND, MN
KIMT

Wanted Albert Lea woman arrested, found with meth and stolen handgun

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A wanted Albert Lea woman is facing multiple felony charges after being found in possession of a stolen handgun and methamphetamine. Veronica Garcia, 28, was arrested Thursday night after she was spotted by law enforcement as a passenger on a motorcycle. Garcia was found with around...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KROC News

Rochester Police Report Arrest of Man Wielding Replica Handgun at Cub

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers arrested a man accused of waiving a replica handgun at Cub Foods over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the grocery store on the report of a disturbance around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers reported seeing a large crowd gathered near the store entrance. That’s where they arrested 21-year-old Eugene Washington of Rochester by ordering him to the ground and removing the replica firearm from his person.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

North Iowa man sentenced for Rochester gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A North Iowa man is sentenced over gunfire at a Rochester apartment. Justin Jerome Jolly, 32 of Carpenter, IA, pleaded guilty in July to reckless discharge of a firearm and was ordered Monday to spend two years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Albert Lea Sniper Convicted For Shooting Officer & 2 Others

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea man has been convicted of all of the charges brought against him following a series of shootings and a lengthy standoff. A Freeborn County Jury today found 22-year-old Devon Weiland guilty of three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Power 96

Faribault Weekend Shooting Stems From Botched Drug Deal

Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin issued a News Release Monday afternoon about a shooting with injuries that occurred Saturday night. Sherwin says the investigation into what led to the shooting in Teepee Tonka Park not far from the historic Viaduct is on-going. However in the News Release it states, "At...
FARIBAULT, MN
KIMT

Man pleads guilty to Rochester scooter thefts

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to stealing scooters in Rochester. Trevor Joseph Schutz, 32, was charged in March with four counts of felony theft. Investigators say between April 30, 2021, and May 27, 2021, Schutz stole four scooters from the Mayo Employee West parking ramp.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester woman falls prey to phone, gift card scam

(ABC 6 News) – A 76-year-old Rochester woman sent $1,400 in gift card codes to a phone scammer, according to Rochester police. Police say the woman received a call from a stranger who told her she had won $9,000, but needed to pay a small fee to receive the money.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin woman charged with murder, manslaughter in drug sale case

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin woman was charged with 3rd-degree murder, 2nd-degree manslaughter, and 2nd-degree drug sale in Mower County Court Thursday, Sept. 15 related to a March 8 overdose death. Yashica Shenay Thomas, 43, was arrested Aug. 30 after Austin law enforcement executed a search warrant at...
AUSTIN, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Police Arrest Rochester Man With Warrant in Armed Robbery Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police have arrested a man with an active arrest warrant related to an armed robbery case. The criminal complaint filed Wednesday says an officer was conducting surveillance in an area police believed 22-year-old Jayvon Jones-Shields was residing in. Police then spotted him riding in a vehicle on 41st St. Northwest and arrested him on Tuesday afternoon.
ROCHESTER, MN
iheart.com

Iowa DCI is Investigating a Death in Worth County

(Northwood, IA) -- The Iowa DCI is working with Worth County investigators after a Northwood woman’s body was found in Shell Rock River. Worth County Sheriff’s Department says Melissa Jo Olson was found dead in the river on Friday. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Special...
WORTH COUNTY, IA
Kat Kountry 105

Grease Fire in Apartment Leads to Meth Bust in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police reported uncovering over 90 grams of meth and a firearm after responding to the report of a woman refusing to leave the scene of an apartment fire Sunday. The criminal complaint filed against 32-year-old Elizabeth Raimann of Rochester Tuesday says firefighters saw her flushing...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Man Accused of Selling Cocaine to Rochester PD Informant Twice

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drug sales charges were filed against a Rochester man Tuesday as the result of a drug-buying sting that occurred last year. The criminal complaint accuses 23-year-old DeMonte Bragg of selling cocaine to an informant for the Rochester Police Department on two separate occasions. The informant told police that they had just purchased cocaine from Bragg and that Bragg was advertising cocaine for sale on his snapchat.
krocnews.com

$10,000 in Tools Stolen from Rochester Area Construction Site

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of $10,000 worth of construction tools from a Rochester area home build site. Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the work site in Rochester Township on 8th St. Southwest around 8:15 a.m. He says...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

KROC News

