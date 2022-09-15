Read full article on original website
Related
kuaf.com
Tray Wellington on the Ozarks at Large Stage from Fayetteville Roots Festival
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fayetteville is a growing town that is considered by many to be the primary entertainment destination in northwest Arkansas. It’s booming with attractions, shopping, and lots of great restaurants and things to do. It’s an excellent place for couples, friends, families, or even a solo retreat if you’re looking for a bit of me-time.
kuaf.com
A Wealth of Theater
Becca Martin Brown joins us to discuss The Music Man at Arkansas Public Theatre, Philadelphia Story at Fort Smith Little Theater, Pretty Woman: The Musical at Walton Arts Center, and much more. Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout...
5newsonline.com
5NEWS This Morning welcomes Jo Ellison to the team!
ARKANSAS, USA — 5NEWS reporter and anchor Jo Ellison has been promoted to co-anchor of 5NEWS This Morning, the most watched local morning show in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Jo Ellison came to 5NEWS in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience working in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kuaf.com
Sewers, Tourism, and Marijuana
Michael Tilley, from our partner Talk Business & Politics joins us to talk about the latest update on the consent decree in Fort Smith, the Tourism Ticker, and the shifting sentiments on marijuana in Arkansas. Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism,...
talkbusiness.net
With land in hand, Fayetteville RV resort planned
Plans are unfolding to develop a high-end recreational vehicle (RV) resort in Fayetteville catering to Arkansas Razorback and outdoor recreation fans. A group of out-of-state investors closed a $1 million land purchase in August for 43.5 acres ($0.53 per square foot) west of Interstate 49 and south of Lowe’s at 3231 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Citizens Bank of Batesville backed the land purchase. Cobb Brothers & Westphal Properties LLC was the seller.
Over 43 acres of land purchased in Fayetteville for RV resort
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Plans are unfolding to develop a high-end recreational vehicle (RV) resort in Fayetteville catering to Arkansas Razorback and outdoor recreation fans. A group of out-of-state investors closed a $1 million land purchase in August for 43.5 acres ($0.53 per square foot) west of Interstate 49 and south of Lowe’s at 3231 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Citizens Bank of Batesville backed the land purchase. Cobb Brothers & Westphal Properties LLC was the seller.
Newly discovered grave reveals there’s more to learn in Fayetteville cemetery
Unearthing the grave is just part of the discoveries that could be found in the cemetery. The Archeological Survey and the NWA Black Heritage will continue to learn more about what lies beneath.
RELATED PEOPLE
Live Blog: Arkansas vs. Missouri State
Keep up with all the live action as we keep you current on today's game
Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
KHBS
Fans shop for neck braces ahead of Bobby Petrino return to Razorback stadium
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday will mark 10 years since former head Hog Bobby Petrino walked the sidelines of Razorback Stadium. And Saturday, he could be greeted with some interesting welcome back gestures as Missouri State team takes the field. April 1, 2012, is a day many Hog fans would...
kuaf.com
Comprehensive Parking Study Coming to Dickson Street
Stakeholders in the Dickson Street district of Fayetteville all agree: It can be very hard to find a parking spot. Leaders from Walton Arts Center, the University of Arkansas, and business owners came together to discuss what the study that is planned to help in the immediate as well as the future of the corridor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ozarks.edu
Figliulo Family Legacy at Ozarks Spans Five Decades
It was the summer of 1970 when John and Marge Figliulo drove from their hometown of Chicago to Clarksville, Ark., to bring their daughter, Virginia “Ginny” Figliulo Manning, to the University of the Ozarks campus after the family had learned about the college from a newspaper ad. That trip would be the start a long and endearing half-a-century relationship between the family and the University.
Arkansas man celebrates his 105th birthday
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Not many people get to celebrate their 100th birthday, but one Crawford County man is getting to celebrate his 105th on Sept. 14. He may look familiar as 5NEWS celebrated his birthday five years ago!. On Wednesday, Thell Ellison turned 105 years old. He's...
Do Hogs Want to Hit Missouri State in Mouth Early Saturday?
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman trying to make statement on first possession.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry
River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Hwy. 10 now open after morning accident
At approximately 7:12 a.m., the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reported that a significant traffic accident has shut down a section of Highway 10 east.
Missing Stillwater man located in Fayetteville
STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
Downtown Bentonville businesses impacted by street closure due to construction
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Downtown Bentonville Inc. is encouraging residents to make an extra effort to support the businesses affected by construction projects downtown. Downtown construction started Sept. 9, causing a full street closure on South Main Street between SW/SE 2nd Street and SE 4th Street. The closure requires extra...
How to Watch or Listen to Hogs’ Matchup with Missouri State
Former coach brings nationally-ranked FCS team back to Fayetteville.
Comments / 0