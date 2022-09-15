ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/17/22)

It is Saturday, September 17, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are just 24 hours away from opening the 2022 regular season at home. They host the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1:00 PM EDT on September 18. Here is the gameday eve edition of Browns Nation news and...
FanSided

Perrion Winfrey appears to be in the dog house for the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns will likely be without Perrion Winfrey on Sunday. The Cleveland Browns revealed on Friday that rookie Perrion Winfrey was sent home and didn’t practice due to a violation of team rules. Winfrey, who had a mediocre debut against the Carolina Panthers, was expected to be a major player on the defensive line as a rookie, but the fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma is not off to a good start.
The Spun

Robert Saleh's Comment About Myles Garrett Going Viral

There's no question that Myles Garrett is one of the most physically-imposing athletes in the league. Ahead of this weekend's matchup between New York and Cleveland, Jets head coach Robert Saleh expressed this sentiment with a colorful phrase. "The good Lord was on His A game," he said when referring...
Yardbarker

Browns Legend Joe Thomas Comments On Raising New Fans

There was a time when former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas was synonymous with the Cleveland Browns. After all, he became one of the team’s most recognizable players. Browns fans put him in high regard because he played his entire 11-season career with the franchise. Throughout his tenure, the...
