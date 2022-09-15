ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Utah College Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
California Football
Local
Utah Football
Local
California College Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
San Diego weekly Reader

Newsom signs DUI driver Ben Hueso's SDSU booze promotion bill

Championed by state Senate Democrat and drunk driver Ben Hueso, a legislative waiver signed September 13 by Governor Gavin Newsom will let alcoholic beverage makers pay to promote their wares to crowds at San Diego State University's new Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley and other campus venues. The special waiver,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

DNA, video and a new lawsuit in San Diego State rape investigation

SAN DIEGO — There are major developments in the case involving a young woman accusing several former San Diego State University football players of rape. DNA rape kit testing results are in. A video of the alleged victim on social media is raising questions. And a new lawsuit has been filed against the city of San Diego seeking public records in the case.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego State#Idaho State Bengals#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Utes#Co Defensive Player#Dl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
kusi.com

Navy retires LCS Coronado just seven years after maiden deployment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The LCS Coronado is one of one-dozen Naval littoral combat ships that have proven burdensome for the military to maintain since their commission in the mid-2010’s. Now, seven years after her maiden deployment in 2016, the LCS Coronado is the third littoral combat ship to be decommissioned.
CORONADO, CA
socalthrills.com

Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Papalo To Bring Sonoran-Style Mexican BBQ To San Diego's South Park

The founding chef behind San Diego's Michelin-recognized LOLA 55 modern taqueria is launching a second Sonoran-style Mexican barbecue eatery, this time in South Park. This past summer, Chef Andrew 'Drew' Bent left his position as executive chef and partner of LOLA 55 in San Diego's East Village, which he helped open in August 2018 after several years of menu and concept development. During Chef Drew's tenure at LOLA 55, the restaurant earned the highly coveted Bib Gourmand distinction from California’s Michelin Guide. In August, Chef Drew opened Papalito within the new Little Thief Wine Bar in San Diego's North Park, offering a Sonoran barbecue flavors in a sandwich and bistro menu. Chef Drew will soon open a sister concept as part of the incoming Bock Bar in San Diego's South Park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Gov. Newsom signed CARE Court into law, which will be effective by next fall in San Diego County

California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday that provides a path for individuals struggling with untreated severe mental illnesses to receive care. The Community, Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act, also known as Senate Bill 1338, allows family members, first responders, and others to ask a judge to draft a treatment plan for individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy