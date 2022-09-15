Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hot Brunch Spot in San Diego - Cocina De BarrioDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Restaurant in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margaritas Kitchen & CantinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Hot Asian Fusion Restaurant and Bar in San Diego - OB Noodle HouseDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Aesthetic Thai Restaurant in San Diego - Siam NaraDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
Utah moved up in both major polls. Where did BYU land?
Utah moved up after its 35-7 win over San Diego State, while BYU dropped following its 41-20 loss at Oregon.
CBS Sports
How to watch Utah vs. San Diego State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the San Diego State Aztecs can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against the Utah Utes at 10 p.m. ET at Rice-Eccles Stadium. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
3 takeaways from No. 14 Utah’s win over San Diego State
Utah improved to 2-1 with a dominant 35-7 win over San Diego State. Here are three takeaways from the Utes’ win at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
race-day-live.com
Video: U-1 Miss HomeStreet: 2022 San Diego Bayfair Testing (Record Run)
Sep 18, 2022, For the second time in two days, Jimmy Shane laid down a fuel-restricted record lap on Mission Bay. This lap of 168.381 MPH was in the first test session on Sunday at the 2022 HomeStreet Bank Cup at San Diego Bayfair.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego weekly Reader
Newsom signs DUI driver Ben Hueso's SDSU booze promotion bill
Championed by state Senate Democrat and drunk driver Ben Hueso, a legislative waiver signed September 13 by Governor Gavin Newsom will let alcoholic beverage makers pay to promote their wares to crowds at San Diego State University's new Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley and other campus venues. The special waiver,...
San Diego County high school forfeits football games amid assault investigation
A Southern California high school has forfeited their football games scheduled for this week amid an assault investigation, it was announced Thursday.
race-day-live.com
Video: GP-20 Blown Income driver Ed Preston goes for a wild ride Saturday at San Diego Bayfair
The driver did not sustain serious or life-threatening injuries. Bringing you the best Motorsports and powerboat racing news from around the globe with a strong emphasis on circuit powerboat racing but not limited to.
DNA, video and a new lawsuit in San Diego State rape investigation
SAN DIEGO — There are major developments in the case involving a young woman accusing several former San Diego State University football players of rape. DNA rape kit testing results are in. A video of the alleged victim on social media is raising questions. And a new lawsuit has been filed against the city of San Diego seeking public records in the case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
UC San Diego Graduates Create Footwear to Protect Against Painful Stingray Stings
Anyone who has experienced stingray stings knows how painful they can be, so three UC San Diego graduates decided to develop footwear that can help protect against stingray stings. “It was one of my mom’s friends who suggested the idea because she is from La Jolla and knows people get...
Acapela to Make San Diego Debut This Month
LA’s Modern Mexican Restaurant to Expand in Southern California Soon
‘You Have Failed, Us and Yourself’ – Bill Walton Has Had It with the Mayor’s Approach to Homelessness
For the last several weeks, Bill Walton, the basketball legend, Grateful Dead fan and avid bicyclist – perhaps San Diego’s most famous resident – has been sending Mayor Todd Gloria emails about the homeless crisis in San Diego. He’s extremely frustrated. “you have failed, us and...
NBC San Diego
Here's How a Triple La Niña Year Could Impact San Diego Weather and Wildfires
From historic flooding in Pakistan to torrential rains in Australia and scorching heat and wildfires in California; 2022 has had its fair share of climate emergencies. And according to local experts, the extreme weather is far from over. “As long as the storm track is pushed northward by La Niña,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
Back-to-Back Bad Bunny Concerts Bring Mad Money to San Diego Businesses
The San Diego Padres are out of town, but Petco Park is coming alive as reggaetón artist Bad Bunny rocks the stage Saturday and Sunday. But will Bad Bunny’s music turn into dollars for businesses in the area?. Some business owners say highly-anticipated concerts like this one gives...
kusi.com
Navy retires LCS Coronado just seven years after maiden deployment
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The LCS Coronado is one of one-dozen Naval littoral combat ships that have proven burdensome for the military to maintain since their commission in the mid-2010’s. Now, seven years after her maiden deployment in 2016, the LCS Coronado is the third littoral combat ship to be decommissioned.
Two San Diego hotels voted among top family resorts in nation
Looking for a fun family vacation? You can do so in San Diego County, where two hotels made the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice list of Best Family Resorts.
socalthrills.com
Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
upr.org
Raid in polygamous town, Salt Lake Bees' future and more on Behind the Headlines
Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), following a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its historic baseball field.
sandiegoville.com
Papalo To Bring Sonoran-Style Mexican BBQ To San Diego's South Park
The founding chef behind San Diego's Michelin-recognized LOLA 55 modern taqueria is launching a second Sonoran-style Mexican barbecue eatery, this time in South Park. This past summer, Chef Andrew 'Drew' Bent left his position as executive chef and partner of LOLA 55 in San Diego's East Village, which he helped open in August 2018 after several years of menu and concept development. During Chef Drew's tenure at LOLA 55, the restaurant earned the highly coveted Bib Gourmand distinction from California’s Michelin Guide. In August, Chef Drew opened Papalito within the new Little Thief Wine Bar in San Diego's North Park, offering a Sonoran barbecue flavors in a sandwich and bistro menu. Chef Drew will soon open a sister concept as part of the incoming Bock Bar in San Diego's South Park.
chulavistatoday.com
Gov. Newsom signed CARE Court into law, which will be effective by next fall in San Diego County
California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday that provides a path for individuals struggling with untreated severe mental illnesses to receive care. The Community, Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act, also known as Senate Bill 1338, allows family members, first responders, and others to ask a judge to draft a treatment plan for individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders.
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 winning numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego liquor store and is worth $16,678.
Comments / 0