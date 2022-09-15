Arkansas sports writer Sam Lane scouts Central Arkansas, ISU's next opponent

We know a lot about Idaho State ahead of its home-opener, a matchup with Central Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. What we don’t know as much about the Bears, who also enter with two losses.

For that, we turn to Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports reporter Sam Lane, who was kind enough to share some insight on UCA. Here are a few questions and answers.

Idaho State Journal: First, give us a general scouting report on Central Arkansas.

Sam Lane: Offensively, UCA likes to lead with a rushing attack of Darius Hale, followed by Kylin James and Trysten Smith. UCA likes to build off of its run game into shots down the field. Defensively, UCA doesn’t do anything crazy. The Bears are good at getting to the quarterback and rarely get beat over the top. The intermediate passing game is what has beaten them thus far.

ISJ: What went wrong for the Bears in their last two losses?

Lane: Against Missouri State, UCA couldn’t get into much of a rhythm offensively and got behind early, forcing them to become one-dimensional. The game against Ole Miss was pretty simple: UCA was playing SEC talent on an SEC field. The Bears had a few bright spots but ultimately were outclassed.

ISJ: Outside of quarterback Will McElvain and running back Darius Hale, who are some UCA players to keep an eye on Saturday?

Lane: Offensively, the two other players to look out for are wide receiver Jarrod Barnes and left guard Jaylin Hendrix. Barnes has been McElvain’s go-to thus far and should once again be the focal point of UCA’s passing attack. Hendrix is undoubtedly UCA’s best player and is an All-American at guard. He missed the first two weeks with a shoulder injury but has been cleared to play Saturday.

ISJ: How has UCA’s defense looked through two games?

Lane: UCA’s defense has looked good considering it was facing a Top-5 FCS school (Missouri State) and a Top-25 FBS school (Ole Miss). Sophomore safety Tamaurion Wilson is leading the team in tackles once again. The Bears feature a pair of edge rushers in David Walker and Logan Jessup that caused Missouri State lots of problems, and I would expect them to continue that for the rest of the season.

ISJ: Do you prefer covering football on regular green turf or the purple-and-white variation?

Lane: UCA’s is the first field I’ve ever covered a game on, so it’s a nice change of pace for sure. It also looks a lot better in person than it does on TV. That being said, I’m not sure I’d go for it if I were designing a field.

ISJ: Score prediction for the game?

Lane: 27-21, Central Arkansas. It’s going to be close either way, but UCA is the healthiest it’s been all season and seems to have learned a lot about itself through two games.