ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Arkansas sports writer Sam Lane scouts Central Arkansas, ISU's next opponent

By By Greg Woods
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gbMos_0hx8ht2O00

We know a lot about Idaho State ahead of its home-opener, a matchup with Central Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. What we don’t know as much about the Bears, who also enter with two losses.

For that, we turn to Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports reporter Sam Lane, who was kind enough to share some insight on UCA. Here are a few questions and answers.

Idaho State Journal: First, give us a general scouting report on Central Arkansas.

Sam Lane: Offensively, UCA likes to lead with a rushing attack of Darius Hale, followed by Kylin James and Trysten Smith. UCA likes to build off of its run game into shots down the field. Defensively, UCA doesn’t do anything crazy. The Bears are good at getting to the quarterback and rarely get beat over the top. The intermediate passing game is what has beaten them thus far.

ISJ: What went wrong for the Bears in their last two losses?

Lane: Against Missouri State, UCA couldn’t get into much of a rhythm offensively and got behind early, forcing them to become one-dimensional. The game against Ole Miss was pretty simple: UCA was playing SEC talent on an SEC field. The Bears had a few bright spots but ultimately were outclassed.

ISJ: Outside of quarterback Will McElvain and running back Darius Hale, who are some UCA players to keep an eye on Saturday?

Lane: Offensively, the two other players to look out for are wide receiver Jarrod Barnes and left guard Jaylin Hendrix. Barnes has been McElvain’s go-to thus far and should once again be the focal point of UCA’s passing attack. Hendrix is undoubtedly UCA’s best player and is an All-American at guard. He missed the first two weeks with a shoulder injury but has been cleared to play Saturday.

ISJ: How has UCA’s defense looked through two games?

Lane: UCA’s defense has looked good considering it was facing a Top-5 FCS school (Missouri State) and a Top-25 FBS school (Ole Miss). Sophomore safety Tamaurion Wilson is leading the team in tackles once again. The Bears feature a pair of edge rushers in David Walker and Logan Jessup that caused Missouri State lots of problems, and I would expect them to continue that for the rest of the season.

ISJ: Do you prefer covering football on regular green turf or the purple-and-white variation?

Lane: UCA’s is the first field I’ve ever covered a game on, so it’s a nice change of pace for sure. It also looks a lot better in person than it does on TV. That being said, I’m not sure I’d go for it if I were designing a field.

ISJ: Score prediction for the game?

Lane: 27-21, Central Arkansas. It’s going to be close either way, but UCA is the healthiest it’s been all season and seems to have learned a lot about itself through two games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State's season hits lowest point yet with 31-16 loss to Central Arkansas

In the aftermath of the play that put Idaho State in its deepest hole yet, Holt Arena sounded like the back corner of a library. You might have been able to hear a fly buzz onto the field. In the weeks leading up to this game, ISU’s home-opener against Central Arkansas, coaches and players pleaded with fans, asking them to wear black and make noise. To some extent, they obliged, showing up Saturday afternoon in the dress code and cheering when appropriate. “You want the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

BLACK AND BLUE BOWL: Meet Jackson Riddle, the junior who helped engineer Highland's win over Pocatello

On the first play of Highland’s first practice this week, Jackson Riddle took a torch to his Highland team’s spirits. He had just returned from a collarbone injury, and on his first rep, he made one jump cut — bam — and zoomed into the end zone. As head coach Nick Sorrell watched from the sideline, he felt the energy on the field rise, like someone had tasered each of his Rams and told them to play electrified. “And I’m like,” Sorrell said, “we’re gonna...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Pocatello, ID
Conway, AR
Sports
State
Arkansas State
Pocatello, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State-Civic Symphony's first concert of season set for Friday

The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will present the Premier Concert of the 2022-2023 season, Notes from New York, on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m., as the symphony welcomes the new conductor/artistic director, Dr. Nell Flanders, to direct the first concert “Meet Me In New York,” according to ISCS Board President Ron Bolinger. The season opening night, and Flanders’ debut with the ISCS, will feature ISU music professor of clarinet and department chair, Dr. Shandra Helman, performing the world premier of a new orchestration of Murmurations,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

2 from Oregon dead in southeast Idaho small plane crash

PRESTON, Idaho. (AP) — Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
PRESTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

ISU TRIO programs receive nearly $4 million in grants to continue supporting first-generation high school students

POCATELLO — Diana Cortez was a junior at Idaho Falls High School when she was pulled out of class by an advisor from Idaho State University’s TRIO Upward Bound program. She’d been active with TRIO since middle school, participating in its Educational Talent Search program that supports students as they strive to earn their high school diploma. The Upward Bound Program was the next step for her, if she wished to pursue it. ...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Arkansas#Isu#Scouts#Sports Writer#Democrat#Uca#Isj#Sec
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday • Join Healthy City, USA, for their Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Meet at Pavilion 2 by the concessions stand at 5:30 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash. • B&B Organizing will have its grand opening from 6 to...
POCATELLO, ID
Gephardt Daily

Idaho plane crash killed Oregon couple, Franklin County Sheriff says

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Franklin County Sheriff’s officials have released more information on a fatal plane crash Wednesday east of Preston, Idaho. “The victims have been identified as husband and wife and are from Oregon,” says the latest statement, which adds that victims...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Gem Lake Bike Park opens in Idaho Falls on Saturday

A long-awaited bike park in Idaho Falls is opening this weekend. Volunteers and organizers from the Snake River Trails Alliance constructing bike trails at Gem Lake Bike Park have completed a 1-mile perimeter trail at the park, and organizers are celebrating with a bike social event from 5 to 8:30 p.m. this Saturday at the park located at 2761 West 49th South.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Gephardt Daily

Two dead in Idaho plane crash near Utah border

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho’s Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has announced two people were found deceased Wednesday in a downed aircraft. “The aircraft has been located in Franklin County,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “There are two victims that are deceased. Recovery is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Blad, England among mayors, others pushing for restoration of passenger train service

It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to make sure that we can be considered to have a train route from Boise to Salt Lake City,” McLean said. Tuesday...
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Chamber CEO resigns

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO. Chip Schwarze resigned as CEO on Friday, according to a news release from the Chamber. The reason for his resignation was not specified. “We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
deseret.com

Meet the reporter who confronted Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

Even though East Idaho News was founded only seven years ago, this Idaho Falls-based news outlet quickly became well known in the West, especially for its coverage of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

U-Pick Red Barn to throw Opening Day Party

IDAHO FALLS — U-Pick Red Barn in Idaho Falls is celebrating the opening day of Pumpkin Season, and you’re invited to the party. Red Barn’s Opening Day Party offers a chance to get the first crack at choosing a pumpkin, as well as all manner of games and amusements. The opening day bash has been a Red Barn tradition for over a decade-and-a-half, getting a little bigger every year.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These

If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy