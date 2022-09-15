ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast animals need your help

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County animal services are over capacity, and they need help from the Suncoast Community. The Best friends National Adoption weekend is a chance to help the animals find the homes they need. Manatee county animal services receive an average of nine animals dropped off daily...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Manatee County’s First Haunted Car Wash

Sun and Suds car wash invites you to the first annual Haunted car wash! Never done before in Manatee County! This local car wash strives to bring fun and jump scares starting from entering the property all the way THROUGH the haunted tunnel while still ensuring a luxury wash experience for your vehicle! The Haunted Car wash will be at their Palmetto location, 1650 US 301 North Palmetto, FL 34221. For two nights only, October 28TH and 29TH from 6-9 pm. The cost? Only $25 Per car, with $5 of each wash to be donated to Manatee Humane Society to help the animals there find their furrrever home! All Unlimited wash club members go FREE! One lucky guest of the haunted car wash that records their experience and posts it to social media with the #SSHAUNTED will win 1 year of unlimited washes! For more information or if you have any questions, stop by any of the Sun and Suds locations or visit them online at www.Sunandsudscarwashes.com.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Twenty Sarasota youth with autism finished their second day of sailing camp

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is the first time the three-day program has been in Sarasota. The program allows twenty youths the opportunity to learn how to sail at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron throughout the day. The kids start each day of camp with a session in the classroom before finishing the day out on the water sailing, according to Scott Herman, the founder of Spectrum Sailing. In the classroom, the kids learn about the boat, how the sails go up and down, how the sails are controlled with lines, and how the wind affects the sail on the sailboat making it move said David Hillmyer, the president of Sarasota Youth Sailing.
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk

PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
PARRISH, FL
fox13news.com

Water taxi may soon connect downtown Bradenton to the beaches

BRADENTON, Fla. - In a matter of months, downtown Bradenton hotels could be just a short walk from the beach. A city-to-sand water taxi service is in the works. The pair of boats would embark from the day dock on the east side of the Green Bridge, sailing to Anna Maria Pier, Bradenton Beach Pier, and Coquina Beach.
BRADENTON, FL
cohaitungchi.com

10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
SARASOTA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood

Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
CARROLLWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County is wrapping up its strategic planning for their libraries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County hosted a planning session on Friday at Selby Public Library to brainstorm new visions and ideas for the county libraries. The county libraries have been working with the Historical Resources staff in collaboration with Margaret Sullivan Studio to create new programs and activities for the libraries. The new ideas will be implemented in all of the county libraries by early 2023, with a trial phase starting in two months.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

