Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast animals need your help
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County animal services are over capacity, and they need help from the Suncoast Community. The Best friends National Adoption weekend is a chance to help the animals find the homes they need. Manatee county animal services receive an average of nine animals dropped off daily...
Animal rescue out of old Pasco Co. church gives animals second chance at life
Two sisters out of Port Richey loved caring for animals in need so much they decided to start their own nonprofit, The Runaways Animal Rescue, run out of an old church.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Manatee County’s First Haunted Car Wash
Sun and Suds car wash invites you to the first annual Haunted car wash! Never done before in Manatee County! This local car wash strives to bring fun and jump scares starting from entering the property all the way THROUGH the haunted tunnel while still ensuring a luxury wash experience for your vehicle! The Haunted Car wash will be at their Palmetto location, 1650 US 301 North Palmetto, FL 34221. For two nights only, October 28TH and 29TH from 6-9 pm. The cost? Only $25 Per car, with $5 of each wash to be donated to Manatee Humane Society to help the animals there find their furrrever home! All Unlimited wash club members go FREE! One lucky guest of the haunted car wash that records their experience and posts it to social media with the #SSHAUNTED will win 1 year of unlimited washes! For more information or if you have any questions, stop by any of the Sun and Suds locations or visit them online at www.Sunandsudscarwashes.com.
Mysuncoast.com
Twenty Sarasota youth with autism finished their second day of sailing camp
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is the first time the three-day program has been in Sarasota. The program allows twenty youths the opportunity to learn how to sail at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron throughout the day. The kids start each day of camp with a session in the classroom before finishing the day out on the water sailing, according to Scott Herman, the founder of Spectrum Sailing. In the classroom, the kids learn about the boat, how the sails go up and down, how the sails are controlled with lines, and how the wind affects the sail on the sailboat making it move said David Hillmyer, the president of Sarasota Youth Sailing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
International Coastal Cleanup Day inspires beachgoers to clean up our shores
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Beachgoers all over the world are flocking to the coast, not to enjoy the beauty but to keep it that way. Saturday is International Coastal Cleanup Day 2022 where thousands of people are joining in on a massive effort to protect the natural beauty of coastlines by picking up trash as a team.
Mysuncoast.com
DOH-Sarasota tells residents to take precautions against ticks, mosquitos
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With heavy rain expected, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is urging all residents and visitors to protect themselves from mosquitos and ticks. People who spend a lot of time outdoors are particularly vulnerable. Preventing bites reduces the risk of a person getting infected...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk
PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
4-month-old kitten thrives after surgery for deformity at SPCA Florida
SPCA Florida recently corrected the chest cavity of a 4-month-old kitten that came from another shelter needing what the shelter called "an intense medical procedure."
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
Water taxi may soon connect downtown Bradenton to the beaches
BRADENTON, Fla. - In a matter of months, downtown Bradenton hotels could be just a short walk from the beach. A city-to-sand water taxi service is in the works. The pair of boats would embark from the day dock on the east side of the Green Bridge, sailing to Anna Maria Pier, Bradenton Beach Pier, and Coquina Beach.
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
cohaitungchi.com
10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
thatssotampa.com
Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood
Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Expansion of Bradenton Riverwalk to be unveiled at grand opening
BRADENTON, Fla. — The community in Bradenton and surrounding areas will soon have a new place to take a walk and look out to the Manatee River. Following a weather delay, the Bradenton Riverwalk grand opening for the new portion recently built will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Vehicle found in Hillsborough River; Tampa police deploy dive team
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.
Moffitt cancer researcher, firefighter arrested in human trafficking sting: deputies
Hillsborough County deputies arrested three people, including a firefighter and cancer researcher, on human trafficking charges after a week-long investigation, according to a release.
Lakeland's Salvation Army to expand shelter as it faces 'tsunami' of need
The expansion project, which begins Thursday, will double the number of rooms available to families experiencing homelessness.
28 exotic birds stolen from Punta Gorda rescue could appear anywhere in Florida, police say
More than two dozen birds stolen from a rescue facility in Charlotte County could resurface anywhere around the state, according to police, who are asking dealers to be on alert.
Fundraiser held for family that lost a mother and son in a crash
Community members in Desoto County came together Saturday afternoon at the Elks Lodge in Arcadia to raise funds for a family that lost two loved ones in a tragic crash.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Free Museum Day, motorcycles, anime & more
It's going to be a great weekend in the Tampa Bay area with a little something for everyone, from free visits to museums to Oktoberfest celebrations.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County is wrapping up its strategic planning for their libraries
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County hosted a planning session on Friday at Selby Public Library to brainstorm new visions and ideas for the county libraries. The county libraries have been working with the Historical Resources staff in collaboration with Margaret Sullivan Studio to create new programs and activities for the libraries. The new ideas will be implemented in all of the county libraries by early 2023, with a trial phase starting in two months.
Comments / 0