The man accused of killing a woman as she dropped off her children at an Indianapolis daycare on Friday has a criminal history, according to court records.
Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Police in Indianapolis shot a man Friday morning during an investigation into a daycare shooting. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when a woman was shot multiple times while dropping off children at a daycare. Many children witnessed the attack, as she was declared dead at the...
Daycare Killing Suspect Identified, Victim & Suspect Knew Each Other
INDIANAPOLIS — The murder at a west Indianapolis daycare Friday morning was domestic related, according to Indianapolis Metro Police. In a Friday afternoon media briefing, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said the victim and suspect knew one another. The suspect is 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell. He’s accused of shooting the woman as she dropped her kids off at the Charity Church Child Care Center near 10th and North Holmes around 7:30 in the morning.
Mom Gunned Down in Front of Her Kids at Daycare
A woman was shot dead in front of her children outside an Indianapolis daycare on Friday morning, police said. The woman, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly dropping kids off at the center when she was shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene. At an afternoon press conference, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced that officers had tracked down a 33-year-old suspect in the killing, who was subsequently shot by the officers after he was caught with a rifle in his hands. The suspect, identified as Orlando Mitchell, survived the shooting and is said to be in stable condition; police say he now faces a murder charge. No further details were provided on the suspect’s relationship to the slain mother, but police said the murder was thought to be domestic-related. Jeffrey Thomas, a pastor at the church that runs the daycare center, told WISH-TV the shooting had shocked the whole community. “This is a heavy impact. Children have been affected by the wrecking of this particular family,” he said.Read it at Indianapolis Star
