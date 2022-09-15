ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, IN

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Avon, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Avon, IN
Hendricks County, IN
Crime & Safety
Portland, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Hendricks County, IN
WBKO

Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Police in Indianapolis shot a man Friday morning during an investigation into a daycare shooting. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when a woman was shot multiple times while dropping off children at a daycare. Many children witnessed the attack, as she was declared dead at the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Daycare Killing Suspect Identified, Victim & Suspect Knew Each Other

INDIANAPOLIS — The murder at a west Indianapolis daycare Friday morning was domestic related, according to Indianapolis Metro Police. In a Friday afternoon media briefing, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said the victim and suspect knew one another. The suspect is 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell. He’s accused of shooting the woman as she dropped her kids off at the Charity Church Child Care Center near 10th and North Holmes around 7:30 in the morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solicitation#Portland Police#Violent Crime#Kik
cbs4indy.com

‘Evil person’: Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office got a call at around 8:03 a.m. from a victim who claimed that he and another person...
FOX59

PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. As previously reported, IMPD investigators […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TheDailyBeast

Mom Gunned Down in Front of Her Kids at Daycare

A woman was shot dead in front of her children outside an Indianapolis daycare on Friday morning, police said. The woman, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly dropping kids off at the center when she was shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene. At an afternoon press conference, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced that officers had tracked down a 33-year-old suspect in the killing, who was subsequently shot by the officers after he was caught with a rifle in his hands. The suspect, identified as Orlando Mitchell, survived the shooting and is said to be in stable condition; police say he now faces a murder charge. No further details were provided on the suspect’s relationship to the slain mother, but police said the murder was thought to be domestic-related. Jeffrey Thomas, a pastor at the church that runs the daycare center, told WISH-TV the shooting had shocked the whole community. “This is a heavy impact. Children have been affected by the wrecking of this particular family,” he said.Read it at Indianapolis Star
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

Columbus man dies after police find him injured in wood line

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located...
COLUMBUS, IN
WANE-TV

Police: ‘Major’ drug trafficker and wife taken into custody; dogs, narcotics and grenade launcher found in homes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They had been watching him for nearly three years. When police decided to pounce on a man they are calling a ‘major drug trafficker,’ they not only found nearly a pound of methamphetamine between two homes in his name, but six Rottweiler dogs and more than a dozen firearms – one an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a grenade launcher – as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy