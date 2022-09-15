A woman was shot dead in front of her children outside an Indianapolis daycare on Friday morning, police said. The woman, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly dropping kids off at the center when she was shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene. At an afternoon press conference, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced that officers had tracked down a 33-year-old suspect in the killing, who was subsequently shot by the officers after he was caught with a rifle in his hands. The suspect, identified as Orlando Mitchell, survived the shooting and is said to be in stable condition; police say he now faces a murder charge. No further details were provided on the suspect’s relationship to the slain mother, but police said the murder was thought to be domestic-related. Jeffrey Thomas, a pastor at the church that runs the daycare center, told WISH-TV the shooting had shocked the whole community. “This is a heavy impact. Children have been affected by the wrecking of this particular family,” he said.Read it at Indianapolis Star

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO