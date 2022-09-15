ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

sonomamag.com

12 Favorite Mexican Restaurants in Sonoma County

Everyone has a favorite neighborhood taco shop, and arguing over who has the best burritos, tacos and salsa is a family tradition. We’ve collected some tried-and-true spots with the sonomamag.com seal of approval. Click through the above gallery for details. Looking for the best burrito in Sonoma County? Click here. And share your favorite Mexican restaurants in the comments below.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County birders: Come see the Vaux’s Swifts in Sebastopol

Linda Irving wasn’t expecting to see what she saw at Park Side Elementary Tuesday night. The principal for the Sebastopol elementary school and superintendent for the city’s small public school district reported she went to check on the school after Tuesday’s earthquake -- centered in Santa Rosa’s Larkfield neighborhood -- had caused the town of Sebastopol to shake, rattle and roll.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
sonomamag.com

Natural Wine Bar Coming to Sebastopol

Geneva Melby and Ryan Miller, both alums of Sebastopol restaurants Khom Loi and Ramen Gaijin, will open The Redwood, an all-day wine bar and kitchen at the former Ginger Thai space in Sebastopol. The Redwood will focus on natural wines, with small bites and wine tasting during the day and...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County food hall Local Kitchens names 7 restaurants for September opening

A Sept. 23 opening is planned in Mill Valley for Local Kitchens, a micro food hall. As the North Bay Business Journal reported in May, the venue will host seven restaurants at a single location at 741 E. Blithedale Ave. Initial businesses there, according to the owners, are set to be Oren’s Hummus, The Melt, Sushirrito, Proposition Chicken, The Plant, Wise Sons and Fiorella.
MILL VALLEY, CA
Secret SF

Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area

Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wine-searcher.com

Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors

If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
YOUNTVILLE, CA
places.travel

All American Road Trip: San Francisco, Sonoma and Beyond – Spend 3 Days in Northern California

DAY 1 – GOLDEN GATE PARK. Start your journey at Golden Gate Park, one of the most visited parks in the United States, with an estimated 6.5 million visitors each year. It was built in the 1850s and then expanded in 1912 to an impressive 1,800 acres, making it 20% larger than Central Park in New York City and the largest park in the Western Hemisphere.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Santa Rosa, CA — 15 Top Places!

If you haven’t decided where to go just yet for brunch, check out Santa Rosa in California. The city in Sonoma County is famous for its wineries and vineyards any food buff would love to visit. But that’s not all. Santa Rosa is also home to a wide...
SANTA ROSA, CA
diablomag.com

The Carquinez Strait’s Food Scene

Towns and cities along the Carquinez Strait have long occupied a tranquil, largely overlooked pocket of the East Bay, throwbacks to the region’s small-town roots—with a quiet dining scene to match. That’s changed in recent years, as places like Martinez, Crockett, and even tiny Port Costa have been bubbling up with exciting, hip dining and drinking destinations that wouldn’t look out of place in San Francisco or Oakland.
MARTINEZ, CA
KRON4 News

How full are Bay Area reservoirs?

(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought.  California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

