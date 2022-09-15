ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, GA

CBS 46

16-year-old shot and killed in Bibb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Bibb County Sheriff’s office confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Sept. 13. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

16-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A teen that was shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road has died. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was found unresponsive after the shooting. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium...
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fatal shooting under investigation in Stockbridge

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting homicide investigation is underway in Stockbridge on Saturday night. Police officials tell CBS46 News that a male was found dead in the roadway near the intersection of Monarch Village Way and Brookwater Drive around 4:30 p.m. In Bibb County, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mother demands answers after school puts 6-year-old daughter on wrong bus, can’t find her

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is demanding answers after her 6-year-old daughter was placed on the wrong school bus. The incident happened at West Newton Elementary School in Newton County on Monday. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was in Newton County, where he talked exclusively to the child’s mother, Amber Harris, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 and 6 p.m.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Shot from pellet gun kills man near MARTA station

ATLANTA — A homeless man is dead and Atlanta police are hoping the public can help them locate his killer. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday, police responded to a call of a person shot in the 150 block of Forsyth Street southwest just before 4 p.m. When they arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died.
ATLANTA, GA

