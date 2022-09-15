Read full article on original website
Furious parent jumps on school bus full of students refusing to get off, parents say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Parents in one neighborhood are upset after they said a parent got on their children’s bus and started cursing at the bus driver. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was in Cumming on Friday to speak with those parents. The parent at the center of...
Courthouse worker assaulted while walking to her car in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An employee at the Hall County courthouse is recovering after she was attacked at her car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gainesville Police say a man came up to her as she walked to her car after work on Wednesday.
Authorities investigate ‘gummies’ incident at DeKalb County middle school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents of students at Chapel Hill Middle School in south DeKalb County are learning school officials are looking into an incident involving a student allegedly passing out gummies at school, candy that parents feared might’ve been laced with THC. It’s a subject matter that...
Truck driver charged in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County
A man driving a tractor-trailer at an “unreasonable speed” Friday evening caused a chain of crashes that left one man de...
16-year-old shot and killed in Bibb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Bibb County Sheriff’s office confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Sept. 13. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot.
Fight sends DeKalb high school student to hospital day after 3 teens arrested in another brawl
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Yet another fight broke out today at a DeKalb County high school where three teens were arrested for fighting Tuesday, leaving a teenager injured. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Towers High School, where some students said they are afraid to go to school after a series of fights.
Parent pleads guilty to deadly beating of 7-year-old child, trying to cover up her death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An East Point resident pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of her child, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Milan Wash pleaded guilty to ninth counts, including murder, cruelty to children and concealing the death of their child, Kamarie Wash. Prosecutors accused Milan Wash...
16-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A teen that was shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road has died. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was found unresponsive after the shooting. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium...
Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Fatal shooting under investigation in Stockbridge
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting homicide investigation is underway in Stockbridge on Saturday night. Police officials tell CBS46 News that a male was found dead in the roadway near the intersection of Monarch Village Way and Brookwater Drive around 4:30 p.m. In Bibb County, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old...
Mother wants answers after daughter’s hair ripped from scalp at school
ATLANTA — A local mother wants answers after she said her daughter was attacked at school. Kennethia Brown told Channel 2 Action News another student, pulled her daughter’s hair from her scalp during a fight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident, happened...
Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
Body of missing Newton County woman Yolanda Brown found in car near I-20, deputies say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have confirmed the body found in a car along Interstate 20 earlier this week is that of a missing Newton County woman. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned. "The body located in the vehicle off...
Man accused of killing teen found in Gwinnett park indicted
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A feeling of relief for the parents of Tori Lang. More than one year after the 18-year-old was found murdered in Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County, the man accused of killing her has been formally indicted. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Mother demands answers after school puts 6-year-old daughter on wrong bus, can’t find her
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is demanding answers after her 6-year-old daughter was placed on the wrong school bus. The incident happened at West Newton Elementary School in Newton County on Monday. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was in Newton County, where he talked exclusively to the child’s mother, Amber Harris, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 and 6 p.m.
$2,000 reward being offered for tips leading to arrest of Lovejoy man accused of killing wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for a Clayton County suspect accused of gunning down and killing his wife, Lovejoy Police Department said. Authorities believe they may know where he's hiding out. Police are still searching for Ikuko Thurman, a 41-year-old man who is now facing a murder...
1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting outside gas station; 3 shooters on the run, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead and another is injured after a double shooting at a busy gas station in southeast Atlanta Thursday morning. Police said the shootings happened on the 3000 block of Jonesboro Road around 10:30 a.m. Channel 2 Action News was the first local television station...
Shot from pellet gun kills man near MARTA station
ATLANTA — A homeless man is dead and Atlanta police are hoping the public can help them locate his killer. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday, police responded to a call of a person shot in the 150 block of Forsyth Street southwest just before 4 p.m. When they arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died.
DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken
Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty.
Troopers: Gwinnett County officer who hit, killed moped driver was looking at computer while driving
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County police officer is accused of causing a deadly crash that killed a man while he was driving and looking at his computer at the same time. The accident happened in the intersection of J.White and McEver Road early Friday morning. Gwinnett County...
