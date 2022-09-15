We know these two things to be true: Babies don’t like grass, and the internet loves watching babies avoid touching grass. Over the years, several viral videos have shown grass-avoidant baby behaviors, but the one that first went mega-viral in 2019 is the masterpiece of the genre. A compilation of babies doing pretty much everything they can to keep off the grass, it features a baby in a pink dress who does a version of the splits that would make Jean-Claude Van Damme proud in order to avoid the green blades, and another kid doing that Tom Cruise stunt from the first Mission: Impossible. It’s all extremely adorable and funny. But why? Why don’t babies want to play in the grass?

