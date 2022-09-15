ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Do Babies Cry Within the Womb?

Many mother and father treasure the prospect to get a sneak peek at their infants by means of ultrasounds screenings throughout being pregnant. They usually enjoyment of attending to see their baby in real-time, displaying off new abilities like kicking, waving, or sucking their thumb. Dad and mom can witness...
How to get a crying baby to sleep in bed in 13 minutes, according to scientists

Scientists believe they have identified the best way to calm down a crying baby and get them to sleep in their cot in just 13 minutes.It involves walking around for five minutes while carrying the infant, making sure to minimise abrupt movements, followed by around eight minutes of sitting while holding the baby before finally laying them down in the cot for sleep.The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, offer an “immediate solution for infant crying”, unlike other popular sleep training methods – such as letting babies cry until they fall asleep themselves.Dr Kumi Kuroda, of...
This is the best way to soothe a crying baby, according to science

Getting a crying baby to quieten down and go to sleep quickly is the ultimate goal of any tired, sleep-deprived parent.Now, a group of scientists from Japan believe they have found the best way to soothe a squalling infant within minutes.Researchers from the RIKEN Centre for Brain Science in the Japanese city of Saitama say that carrying babies for a five-minute walk promotes sleep even in the daytime.They recommended that parents or caregivers seeking to soothe a crying baby should attach the child snugly to their own bodies and support the baby’s head while taking a five-minute walk “on...
Why Don’t Babies Like Grass? Their Nervous Systems Aren’t Ready.

We know these two things to be true: Babies don’t like grass, and the internet loves watching babies avoid touching grass. Over the years, several viral videos have shown grass-avoidant baby behaviors, but the one that first went mega-viral in 2019 is the masterpiece of the genre. A compilation of babies doing pretty much everything they can to keep off the grass, it features a baby in a pink dress who does a version of the splits that would make Jean-Claude Van Damme proud in order to avoid the green blades, and another kid doing that Tom Cruise stunt from the first Mission: Impossible. It’s all extremely adorable and funny. But why? Why don’t babies want to play in the grass?
German Shepherd Absolutely Fed Up With Crying Baby

Crying babies. They can test the patience of even the most tolerant parent — or sibling. Just ask this German Shepherd who had to suffer not only the indignity of being a back-seat passenger, but also being seated next to the tiny human with impressive lungs. The video was...
I Had a Baby 2 Months Ago, and My 7-Minute Dyson Airwrap Blowout Is Helping Me Feel Put Together

When I gave birth to my son this past July, my priorities immediately changed. Perhaps unsurprisingly, styling my hair shifted to a low spot on the list amid that mental reorg. My baby didn’t seem to care what I looked like, so long as I was available to tend to his every need. But if I’m being totally honest, my postpartum lack of care for my hair wasn’t just a response to my new boss’s needs; during my first few weeks of motherhood, I personally felt guilty about the notion of taking the time to wash my hair, let alone style it.
