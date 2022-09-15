Read full article on original website
Pokimane Breaks Down Her VTuber Controversy
When it comes to streaming, there are few figures as popular as Imane Anys, better known as Pokimane. Despite her popularity, the YouTuber is no stranger to controversy. Pokimane received her first and only ban from Twitch when she was still on the platform earlier this year, effectively creating a new meta where popular streamers are temporarily banned for DMCA violations only to come back to a massive amount of hype and viewers. Some thought the incident unwittingly influenced Twitch to keep other streamers on a tighter leash when it comes to DMCA-related issues. An even more bizarre controversy involving Pokimane came earlier, in 2020, when she temporarily transitioned to being a Vtuber in which she no longer appeared physically on screen and was instead represented by a digital avatar.
HBO Max Has Left Animators "Confused" Following Cancellations
HBO Max broke many hearts when it was announced that some major animated series would be stricken from the streaming service, including Infinity Train, OK K.O., Mighty Megaswords, and many more animated series. While the reasoning behind why the properties were erased remains a mystery, the creator behind these series hasn't been shy about sharing their feelings and continue to do so to this day. Unsurprisingly, the response from the creators and fans alike has been one mired in confusion and heartbreak.
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more this weekend (August 26)
Traditionally a quiet time for TV, August in 2022 has proved to be anything but. Already this month we've seen the likes of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, hugely-acclaimed Predator prequel Prey, Neil Gaiman's epic The Sandman and the MCU's latest hero, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, all arrive on streaming services.
Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like
In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
The 2 dark crime shows dominating Netflix in the US right now
Netflix subscribers, at least in the US, are apparently on a true-crime kick at the moment and seem to be increasingly seeking out darker content to binge on the streamer. Case in point: The top two TV series right now that are dominating the service in its home market? That would be the 8-episode limited series Devil in Ohio at #1, with the 24-episode documentary series I Survived a Crime at #2.
Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Normalcy is returning to television series’ release pattern after a couple of Covid-affected years. Streamers have made for a busy summer with buzzy shows such as Stranger Things, House of the Dragon and LOTR: The Rings of Power. They will soon be joined by the broadcast networks, whose main series roster is sticking to the traditional season that kicks off in the fall. Here is Deadline’s annual list of the fall premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 200 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting between mid-September and December 31 but does not include movies or...
Streaming Services to Cancel or Keep in September 2022
September ushers in fall premiere season for traditional and cable networks, bringing new episodes of primetime TV shows and sports back to the screen. Whether you're a cord-cutter or not, it's likely your streaming plate will get a little fuller. Between The Rings of Power on Prime Video, House of the Dragon on HBO Max and Hulu's lineup of network premieres it's a busy time, making the "keep" section of this month's list heftier.
Netflix Considers Ditching a Key Feature
Netflix spent the ‘10s as a unicorn. After slowly killing Blockbuster with its mail-order DVD rental service, it pioneered the idea of streaming television in 2008, and as they say, nothing has been the same since. Eventually, television fans got used to watching entire seasons of shows, both new...
Fall TV preview: Premiere dates for every new and returning show in 2022
All of the key dates for your fall TV viewership needs in one place. This past Sunday, Americans everywhere celebrated an unofficial holiday few are aware of: the return of Fall TV season. Traditionally falling on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, viewers across the nation observe Fall...
The Real Reason Xbox's Logo Is Green
In more than twenty years since its original iteration, the Xbox has gone through some tumultuous transformations. It started out as an underrated console and carried this reputation to the Xbox 360 before turning into one of Microsoft biggest missteps with the Xbox One. The more recent Series X|S might be doing much better, with a positive critical reception, but has still suffered from being outpaced by the Playstation in some major ways.
Disney CEO may combine streaming assets, including Hulu in one app
The next company that may combine all its streaming assets under one app could be The Walt Disney Co., if CEOBob Chapek gets his way. Chapek made comments to that effect at Wednesday's Goldman Sachs investor conference. Chapek said that "there’s a little bit of consumer friction" for streaming customers...
Is The Original Overwatch Shutting Down For Good?
The release of the free-to-play "Overwatch 2" is quickly approaching. Well, sort of. On Oct. 4, the early access version of "Overwatch 2" will be available to download, with the full release of the game scheduled for a date still to be determined. Unfortunately, the build-up to its release has made many fans worried. Even after the title's highly anticipated announcement and a moderately successful beta period, interest for "Overwatch 2" quickly imploded by the game's second beta phase. But hey, if you're a fan of the series, there's always the original "Overwatch" to fall back on, right? Potentially not.
Hulu Plans and Pricing 2022 – A Complete Breakdown of Hulu’s Monthly Plans
Find out more about the different Hulu plans and how much each package costs.
Paramount Exploring Shuttering Showtime’s Stand-Alone Streaming Service And Shifting Content To Paramount+
In the latest sign of companies looking to streamline their brands in an increasingly streaming-centric world, Paramount Global has explored discontinuing Showtime streaming service and folding its content into the Paramount’s flagship Paramount+ offering. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the internal discussions Tuesday and stressed it’s early days. A source within Paramount confirmed talks have been held but emphasized that they are part of a broader assessment of distribution in the future. The lucrative traditional pay-TV business of Showtime remains intact after decades as a tried-and-true part of the linear bundle. The question now is about what...
The Entire Splatoon Timeline Explained
On its surface, "Splatoon" is Nintendo's family-friendly take on a multiplayer shooter. Rather than shooting bullets, players spew paint out of super soakers. Instead of focusing on killing other players, matches are won by whichever team has the highest percentage of a map covered in its ink. It also features a fun and cartoony graphical style that makes it more appealing to players of all ages. Whether players are trying to climb up the competitive ladder or are taking place in a debate of whether ketchup or mustard is better, the game features all levels of play.
The Truth About The Worst-Selling Metroid Game Of All Time
Despite its importance in gaming history for introducing the ever-popular Samus Aran and pioneering gaming mechanics that have inspired an entire sub-genre of platformers, some fans have come to view "Metroid" as a more niche franchise (via Reddit). "Metroid Dread," which has existed longer than many realize, broke sales records and still trailed behind releases from other 1st-party brands (via Nintendo). That said, at least the warm reception for "Dread" indicated that fans still appreciate the "Metroid" franchise. "Metroid Dread" landed in a much better place than the last non-remake "Metroid" game, which drew heavy criticism upon its reveal.
PewDiePie Reveals Why He Never Quit YouTube
Although PewDiePie has continued to stream and make videos on a semi-regular basis — with a few breaks in between — the content creator has maintained that he's more or less left the YouTube rat race behind. Over the last couple of years, PewDiePie has told fans that he feels like he's retired on more than one occasion. As he explained in late 2021, he basically just makes videos for fun these days, and questions about the direction of his channel don't necessarily interest him anymore.
Hideo Kojima's Newest Teaser Has Fans Scrambling For Clues
With his trademark sense of dramatic flair, video game director Hideo Kojima once again has fans in a frenzy over a website with some cryptic teasing that could possibly be related to his next game. This may feel familiar to when fans went wild over Kojima's Instagram posts in late 2021, when he seemed to be teasing possible screenshots from his studio's next highly-anticipated title.
How Queen Elizabeth's Death Stopped The Nintendo Direct Livestream
Nintendo announced yesterday that the persistent rumors of a new Nintendo Direct presentation were indeed true, confirming its intention to broadcast a livestream covering a number of upcoming titles on the morning of Sept. 13 at 9 A.M. EST. Nintendo did not immediately confirm which games would be shown off as part of the presentation, but the company's UK arm quickly clarified that it would be sitting out the planned event as a sign of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
