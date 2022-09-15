ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Police calls

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1000 block of South Union Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Wednesday.

400 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

1000 block of Westerly Drive, Lima — A dog bite was reported Wednesday.

900 block of South Sugar Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Wednesday.

2300 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

600 block of West O’Connor Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

1100 block of Adamlee Place, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

1500 block of South Reese Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of domestic violence with the suspect present Wednesday.

400 block of South Jameson Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday.

East North Street and North Union Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.

East Sixth Street and South Union Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday afternoon.

700 block of Maplewood Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday evening.

500 block of North West Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of assault early Thursday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Spencerville Road and Wonderlick Road, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Wednesday.

2300 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A forgery was reported Wednesday.

4200 block of Diller Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a missing juvenile Wednesday.

7000 block of Fort Amanda Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of criminal damaging Wednesday.

2400 block of Baton Rouge Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a mentally ill person Wednesday.

Harding Highway and Bowman Road, Lima — An intoxicated driver was reported Wednesday.

200 block of South Mill Street, Beaverdam — Deputies responded to a report of an unruly juvenile Wednesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
