NFL

Yardbarker

Bucs Injuries Are Worrisome Heading Into Saints Game

It was a bloodbath in Tampa Bay the last time the Bucs played the Saints. Not only did New Orleans steal a win at Raymond James Stadium by the unbelievable score of 9-0 last December, the Saints added injury to insult by knocking out several Bucs weapons on offense. Now...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Steelers Announce Significant Najee Harris News

The Pittsburgh Steelers got the frustrating news that star pass rusher TJ Watt is going to miss over a third of the season with an injury. But the injury report on star running back Najee Harris is much better. On Friday, the Steelers released their final injury report of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

New York Giants: Know Thy Enemy… Carolina’s Passing Game

The Panthers visit the Giants with an offense that is still feeling itself out. Baker Mayfield is still jelling with his receivers, but they could improve a lot from week one to week two, especially as they integrate Christian McCaffrey more into the offense. Wide Receivers. 6′ 3” Robbie Anderson...
CHARLOTTE, NC
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/15/22)

It is Thursday, September 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had media availability in the locker room at Berea for the first time since COVID-19 became a reality. Sights and sounds from the Berea locker room top the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. “Chunt” Hold Joint...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

More Good News As Steelers Unveil 9/15 Injury Report: Najee Harris Full Participant

Harris and Levi Wallace were elevated from limited in Wednesday’s practice to full. Robert Spillane was listed on the report as a full participant in the second straight practice following an eye injury that kept him out near the end of the game in Ohio. Mason Cole was a limited participant, again with an ankle injury, while Cameron Heyward got a veteran day off.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Week 2 injury report: Three key defensive players could be sidelined versus the Titans

The first injury report for Week 2 is out, and three key defensive players for the Buffalo Bills are all listed as DNP/Questionable. Both defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle could not have picked a worse time to be on the shelf with the Titans and Derrick Henry coming to town this Monday, ready to enforce a full-on running game attack. For Dane Jackson, who popped up on the injury report this week with a knee injury. He stood to the side at practice according to WGR550’s Sal Capaccio.
NASHVILLE, TN

