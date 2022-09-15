Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Bucs Injuries Are Worrisome Heading Into Saints Game
It was a bloodbath in Tampa Bay the last time the Bucs played the Saints. Not only did New Orleans steal a win at Raymond James Stadium by the unbelievable score of 9-0 last December, the Saints added injury to insult by knocking out several Bucs weapons on offense. Now...
Steelers Announce Significant Najee Harris News
The Pittsburgh Steelers got the frustrating news that star pass rusher TJ Watt is going to miss over a third of the season with an injury. But the injury report on star running back Najee Harris is much better. On Friday, the Steelers released their final injury report of the...
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns
Yardbarker
New York Giants: Know Thy Enemy… Carolina’s Passing Game
The Panthers visit the Giants with an offense that is still feeling itself out. Baker Mayfield is still jelling with his receivers, but they could improve a lot from week one to week two, especially as they integrate Christian McCaffrey more into the offense. Wide Receivers. 6′ 3” Robbie Anderson...
RELATED PEOPLE
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/15/22)
It is Thursday, September 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had media availability in the locker room at Berea for the first time since COVID-19 became a reality. Sights and sounds from the Berea locker room top the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. “Chunt” Hold Joint...
NFL Hands Out Fines After Browns and Panthers Game
The league has handed out fines to members of the Cleveland Browns, as well as one Carolina Panthers player.
Yardbarker
The key to victory for the New York Giants against the Carolina Panthers
With Week 2 quickly approaching for the New York Giants, the coaching staff is well on their way to rounding out a strategy to stop a Carolina Panthers offense that consists of far more receiving talent compared to the Tennessee Titans. With DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall, and even...
Cleveland Browns and New York Jets share similar schematic identities
The Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets are as close to schematic mirrors of each other as you can find. When the teams face on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, both sides of the ball will be very familiar with what the other side normally runs at its core level.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
More Good News As Steelers Unveil 9/15 Injury Report: Najee Harris Full Participant
Harris and Levi Wallace were elevated from limited in Wednesday’s practice to full. Robert Spillane was listed on the report as a full participant in the second straight practice following an eye injury that kept him out near the end of the game in Ohio. Mason Cole was a limited participant, again with an ankle injury, while Cameron Heyward got a veteran day off.
Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Secondary Issues Arise
Several Ravens cornerbacks have landed on the injury list. However, they get some good news.
Ravens release second injury report for Week 2 matchup vs. Dolphins
The Baltimore Ravens will play in their 2022 home opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Week 2. The Ravens will look to get their second win against an AFC East opponent, but it could come with some key players not suiting up. Baltimore released their second injury report...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Week 2 injury report: Three key defensive players could be sidelined versus the Titans
The first injury report for Week 2 is out, and three key defensive players for the Buffalo Bills are all listed as DNP/Questionable. Both defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle could not have picked a worse time to be on the shelf with the Titans and Derrick Henry coming to town this Monday, ready to enforce a full-on running game attack. For Dane Jackson, who popped up on the injury report this week with a knee injury. He stood to the side at practice according to WGR550’s Sal Capaccio.
Comments / 0