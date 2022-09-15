Read full article on original website
The least-visited national parks in the United States
The least-visited of the United States' 63 national parks offer wild, expansive scenery with a lot fewer people.
Editorial: Development validates Forward Toledo
A 47-unit apartment complex wouldn’t normally spark excitement in a city the size of Toledo. The proposed “Bridges of Toledo” in the Vistula neighborhood is an exception. The project right along the Maumee Riverfront at 1338 N. Summit St. is expected to be presented to the Toledo city Plan Commission on Oct. 8. What should be most encouraging to local citizens is the way the project validates a key strategy in the preliminary Forward Toledo land use plan. Read more Blade editorials
travelawaits.com
American Cruise Lines Just Announced A River And Land Cruise That Visits Three U.S. National Parks
American Cruise Lines has announced its first ever 15-day river and land cruise that takes passengers to three national parks. The National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary includes an 8-day cruise along the Columbia and Snake rivers and a 7-day land exploration of three of the country’s most scenic national parks: Yellowstone, Glacier, and Grand Teton.
America's Best National Parks
The United States has 63 national parks, each unique and a different experience for visitors. Grand Canyon National Park.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. America is home to some of the world's most beautiful and awe-inspiring national parks. The National Park Service (NPS) manages these parks, open to the public for recreational activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing.
Atlas Obscura
Red Desert
Filled with wide grasslands and lush forests, KwaZulu-Natal is known as South Africa’s “garden province.” But in Port Edward, a town on the southeast coast, there is a small nature reserve that stands out from its surroundings. The Red Desert measures just 200 meters (656 feet) in diameter and 11 hectares in area. This rocky patch of red is surrounded by greenery and located a stone’s throw away from the ocean.
electrek.co
Your future camping expeditions could be in this off-road electric RV called the Adventure 1
A Canadian EV startup called Potential Motors is working to bring a unique off-road electric RV to market in a limited volume. The company’s flagship model, called the Adventure 1, is launching this month ahead of production in 2024. It has some unique features you won’t want to miss. Check it out.
Time Out Global
Where to stay in Glacier National Park
From homesteads to cabins, these are the best places to stay in Glacier National Park. Glacier National Park is one of the US’s most stunning conservation areas. For astounding mountain ranges and breathtaking lakes, the protected land – close to the Canadian border – is seriously hard to beat. For activity junkies, its numerous hiking trails and oppurtunities for kayaking, cycling and camping are irresistable. But it’s also perfect for that romantic getaway or family trip: expect days spent wandering among the wildlife, or evenings gazing at the stars together.
