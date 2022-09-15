Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Video of Golden Retriever Puppy Waiting for Her Blankie to Be Done in the Wash Is Everything
Do you remember as a kid being obsessed with a certain item? Ours was our favorite stuffed animal. We'd never leave home without it. Other kids had a blankie that never left their hands. Heck, some were even in love with their binkies. We probably all did this as a kid. And even as the item became all torn and ratty, we would never give it up.
Dog Bringing Teddy to Bed After Realizing Owner Forgot It Melts Hearts
A dog caught on camera bringing her owner their "comfort teddy" has TikTok users teary-eyed. Posted on September 5 by user @pdhickinbottom, in the clip Iris the dog can be seen grabbing her owner's stuffed animal off the sofa and taking it to her upstairs. "I know I'm biased but...
Watch: Owner pretends Rottweiler hurt her, dog’s sweet reaction will warm your heart
A TikTok video showing the adorable reaction of a Rottweiler who thought she’d hurt her owner has left us feeling all warm and fuzzy - and we’re not the only ones!. Shared by the popular account @gangrottie, which has 1.9 million followers who tune in daily to see what it’s like to live with three Rottweilers, the clip shows the pup's owner pretending to be injured after her canine companion lightly mouths her.
The Internet is trying to get its head around this German Shepherd-Corgi mix
What’s black and brown with big paws and adorably short legs? Why, it’s a German Shepherd-Corgi mix of course!. And if you’ve never seen one before, you’re not alone. Millions of people have been introduced to the cross-breed thanks to a TikTok account called bearbigpawlonngboi (opens in new tab), which has amassed more than 169,000 followers since its launch in late 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toddler's Wild Reaction to Being Bitten By Cousin Has People in Stitches
One viewer felt the toddler, named Aiden, "took all he could" with another concluding: "he's been watching too much WWE."
KIDS・
LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week
The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
I Was Married to My Husband For 37 Years. Then I Fell in Love With My Best Friend.
"Can you fall in love in an instant? Maybe, but I think this feeling had been building for a long time without me realizing it. Can you change in an instant? Absolutely and hell yes."
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Celebrates Physical Transformation With Before & After Photo
Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus revealed how much healthier he is both physically and mentally after a rather difficult year. The 33-year-old musician took to his Twitter on Wednesday, August 17 to share side-by-side shirtless photos of himself; one before the transformation journey and one after, where he clearly looks much more fit (see below).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Husky's Hilarious Response to Being Locked Out of His Crate Is Going Viral
Keeping dogs in crates can be a controversial topic among dog owners. Some people think it's cruel to keep dogs locked in crates while others think it's necessary when no one is home and many even claim their dogs even enjoy being in their crate. One woman tested her husky's feelings about his crate and the reaction is hilarious.
PopSugar
Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season
Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
My son’s asked to move back home saying he can’t sleep because of his newborn but I’m stunned & my husband is fuming
ANY parent will know the struggle of having a newborn that just won’t sleep through the night. One man has come up with a solution to this problem, one that has shocked his parents and left his family divided that is. Taking to Mumsnet, a grandma has posted that...
Hilarious little girl gives too much information when postman asks where mum is
It's no secret that kids have no filter, as this mum discovered when her daughter gave the postman too much information about where she was. Lauren Chloe Edney, 24, saw the hilarious incident unfold thanks to her door cam, which captured the moment her three-year-old daughter Emily answered the postman.
KIDS・
Cher's Tweet About The Queen Of England's Passing Was Made Unintentionally Hilarious By The Wrong Emoji
I may be going to hell for laughing at this. After news of the Queen of England's death made headlines, plenty of celebrities took to social media to offer their (admittedly mixed) reactions. One of said celebs was none other than Cher, who A) had met the Queen a handful...
Mum ‘addicted to tattoos’ says she can’t get a job
A mum has claimed she's struggling to find a job due to the sheer amount of tattoos she has covering her skin. Melissa Sloan, 45, started getting inked at the age of 20, and says she has been 'addicted' to it ever since. The Wales native estimates that she gets...
She tattooed half her face and you'd never know it. Her skills are just that good.
This incredible medical tattoo technology is giving renewed hope to burn victims.
Dog's 'Flabbergasted' Reaction to Owner Petting Cat Has Viewers in Stitches
Footage of a dog's jealous reaction to seeing a cat come over to her owner for a cuddle is proving all too relatable for pet owners online. A clip of Sam the German Shepherd's "flabbergasted" response to the feline was posted to TikTok by user thatshepherdsam. At the time of writing, the clip had garnered over 1.2 million views with many commenting on how they have experienced something similar with their dogs.
Heart-stopping Moment Chihuahua Slides Into Lion Enclosure Goes Viral
According to the American Kennel Club, Chihuahua are tiny dogs with huge personalities, with a big-dog attitude.
msn.com
Video of Cat Casually Walking Home With 'His Buddy' Totally Made Our Day
When we were kids, we always loved having a best friend who lived in the same neighborhood as us. Any time we were bored or wanted to get into some mischief, we knew our neighborhood bestie is the first one we would turn to. Outdoor cats seem to have a similar mindset, as seen with one neighborhood duo in Norway.
Comments / 1