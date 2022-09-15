Do you remember as a kid being obsessed with a certain item? Ours was our favorite stuffed animal. We'd never leave home without it. Other kids had a blankie that never left their hands. Heck, some were even in love with their binkies. We probably all did this as a kid. And even as the item became all torn and ratty, we would never give it up.

PETS ・ 16 DAYS AGO