Watch: Owner pretends Rottweiler hurt her, dog’s sweet reaction will warm your heart

A TikTok video showing the adorable reaction of a Rottweiler who thought she’d hurt her owner has left us feeling all warm and fuzzy - and we’re not the only ones!. Shared by the popular account @gangrottie, which has 1.9 million followers who tune in daily to see what it’s like to live with three Rottweilers, the clip shows the pup's owner pretending to be injured after her canine companion lightly mouths her.
The Internet is trying to get its head around this German Shepherd-Corgi mix

What’s black and brown with big paws and adorably short legs? Why, it’s a German Shepherd-Corgi mix of course!. And if you’ve never seen one before, you’re not alone. Millions of people have been introduced to the cross-breed thanks to a TikTok account called bearbigpawlonngboi (opens in new tab), which has amassed more than 169,000 followers since its launch in late 2020.
#Cubbies#Golden Retrievers#Puppies#Rock Climbing#Dog#Pet Lover#Cute Dogs Funny Dogs#Tiktok#Wheresjaquelynat
LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week

The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
Husky's Hilarious Response to Being Locked Out of His Crate Is Going Viral

Keeping dogs in crates can be a controversial topic among dog owners. Some people think it's cruel to keep dogs locked in crates while others think it's necessary when no one is home and many even claim their dogs even enjoy being in their crate. One woman tested her husky's feelings about his crate and the reaction is hilarious.
Dog's 'Flabbergasted' Reaction to Owner Petting Cat Has Viewers in Stitches

Footage of a dog's jealous reaction to seeing a cat come over to her owner for a cuddle is proving all too relatable for pet owners online. A clip of Sam the German Shepherd's "flabbergasted" response to the feline was posted to TikTok by user thatshepherdsam. At the time of writing, the clip had garnered over 1.2 million views with many commenting on how they have experienced something similar with their dogs.
Video of Cat Casually Walking Home With 'His Buddy' Totally Made Our Day

When we were kids, we always loved having a best friend who lived in the same neighborhood as us. Any time we were bored or wanted to get into some mischief, we knew our neighborhood bestie is the first one we would turn to. Outdoor cats seem to have a similar mindset, as seen with one neighborhood duo in Norway.
