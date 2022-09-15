ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Homeowners with PFAS contamination have to depend on bottled water

YAKIMA-- "We were not informed, we did not know there was any problem or possible problem with the water," Heidi McGrew said. Heidi McGrew lives in one of the 31 homes that have just been confirmed by the us military to be connected to a water well contaminated with a dangerous chemical known as PFAS.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

More Yakima homes contaminated with PFAS, residents feeling frustrated

YAKIMA -- "You just feel like you're sitting in silence and that you're forgotten," Melissa Brewer said, a resident affected by the PFAS contamination. In the last few months, the U.S. military has sampled more drinking water wells near the Yakima Training Center. Now, they say they've found 24 wells...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Chipotle arrives in the Valley

YAKIMA-- A Chipotle Mexican Grill will open a new location in Yakima today, Sept. 16. The restaurant will also have a "Chipotlane", a drive-through lane for customers to pick up online orders. Chipotle will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day at 2416 Nob Hill Blvd.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Sunnyside, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima woman looking to raise awareness for suicide

A woman in Yakima is looking to bring light to the issue of suicide after losing her son 4 years ago. In 2009, she adopted a young boy named Collin, and brought so much love and joy into the Osman family. Collin was adopted by the Osman family when he...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

City of Pasco to hold first ever symphony concert

Pasco, WASH. — Pasco plans to welcome its first ever symphony concert at the Pasco Farmer's Market next Saturday. Four delegates will be visiting from the governor's office in Colima, Mexico. The three hour performance by the Mid-Columbia Symphony and musicians from Colima will serve as the finale for...
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Juice#Grape Juice#Valley Processing Inc#Vpi
KIMA TV

I-82 ramp closure near Selah starts Sept. 18

SELAH-- The eastbound on-ramp to I-82 from SR 823 from Selah will be closed Sunday night in Monday morning for paving, WSDOT says. WSDOT says they plan to close the ramp at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 until 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Drivers needing to go east...
SELAH, WA
KIMA TV

Update: 11-year-old boy missing in Yakima is found safe

YAKIMA -- Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy in Yakima. YPD says Jonathan Robertson has been missing since noon today, Sept. 16. He was last seen in the area of Wilson Middle School. Police say he may be wearing black glasses, a blue "Harry Potter" t-shirt, blue or...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
KIMA TV

Zillah Teapot Dome Scandal to celebrate 100th anniversary

ZILLAH—The City of Zillah will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Teapot Dome Scandal this weekend. The ceremony will be held at the Teapot Dome Memorial Park this Saturday at 11 a.m. Mayor Scott Carmack will be giving a speech at that time in honor of the oil...
ZILLAH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy