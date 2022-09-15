Read full article on original website
Homeowners with PFAS contamination have to depend on bottled water
YAKIMA-- "We were not informed, we did not know there was any problem or possible problem with the water," Heidi McGrew said. Heidi McGrew lives in one of the 31 homes that have just been confirmed by the us military to be connected to a water well contaminated with a dangerous chemical known as PFAS.
An extremely dangerous cartel is trying to establish a base of operations in Yakima
An extremely violent cartel has made its way to Yakima. Police say they are vigilantly trying to stop them from building a lethal empire. "These cartel members are very violent whether it's the murders, the torturing, the dismemberment of bodies that is how they thrive," said Robert Hammer, special agent at Homeland Security.
More Yakima homes contaminated with PFAS, residents feeling frustrated
YAKIMA -- "You just feel like you're sitting in silence and that you're forgotten," Melissa Brewer said, a resident affected by the PFAS contamination. In the last few months, the U.S. military has sampled more drinking water wells near the Yakima Training Center. Now, they say they've found 24 wells...
Chipotle arrives in the Valley
YAKIMA-- A Chipotle Mexican Grill will open a new location in Yakima today, Sept. 16. The restaurant will also have a "Chipotlane", a drive-through lane for customers to pick up online orders. Chipotle will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day at 2416 Nob Hill Blvd.
Missing Lucian's mom says she is stunned by overwhelming community support
YAKIMA— The search for Lucian continues. It’s been a full day since Yakima County Search and Rescue pulled back their resources, but Lucian’s mom tells us the search won’t end for her until she finds her son. Since Saturday night where 4-year-old Lucian was last seen...
Charges dismissed against 13-year-old suspect in Cinco de Mayo Mass Shooting
SUNNYSIDE -- The state has dismissed its charges against the young boy who was accused of opening fire at the Sunnyside Cinco de Mayo Festival and injuring 5 people. The mass shooting happened May 6th in the afternoon during the festival in Sunnyside. Investigators say the 13-year-old boy fired into...
Yakima woman looking to raise awareness for suicide
A woman in Yakima is looking to bring light to the issue of suicide after losing her son 4 years ago. In 2009, she adopted a young boy named Collin, and brought so much love and joy into the Osman family. Collin was adopted by the Osman family when he...
City of Pasco to hold first ever symphony concert
Pasco, WASH. — Pasco plans to welcome its first ever symphony concert at the Pasco Farmer's Market next Saturday. Four delegates will be visiting from the governor's office in Colima, Mexico. The three hour performance by the Mid-Columbia Symphony and musicians from Colima will serve as the finale for...
UPDATE: Police release men arrested for Yakima shooting death, say it was self-defense
YAKIMA -- UPDATE: Police say they have arrested the subjects responsible for a shooting death in Yakima after evidence they say evidence suggests it was self-defense. Police say the deadly shooting started with a fight at a bar. Yakima Police have confirmed two people have been arrested in connection with...
I-82 ramp closure near Selah starts Sept. 18
SELAH-- The eastbound on-ramp to I-82 from SR 823 from Selah will be closed Sunday night in Monday morning for paving, WSDOT says. WSDOT says they plan to close the ramp at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 until 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Drivers needing to go east...
Pet of the Week: Husky mix, Steven, is up for adoption
He is an almost 2-year-old Husky mix up for adoption through the Yakima Humane Society. Check out more of his information here.
Update: 11-year-old boy missing in Yakima is found safe
YAKIMA -- Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy in Yakima. YPD says Jonathan Robertson has been missing since noon today, Sept. 16. He was last seen in the area of Wilson Middle School. Police say he may be wearing black glasses, a blue "Harry Potter" t-shirt, blue or...
Kennewick Police identify and arrest suspect involved in parking lot drive-by shooting
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department Officers have arrested a suspect accused of shooting at a vehicle in a business parking lot. Police said on August 12th, around 1:30 p.m., a shooting involving two vehicles took place in the 4600 block of West Clearwater Avenue. A white pickup truck...
Zillah Teapot Dome Scandal to celebrate 100th anniversary
ZILLAH—The City of Zillah will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Teapot Dome Scandal this weekend. The ceremony will be held at the Teapot Dome Memorial Park this Saturday at 11 a.m. Mayor Scott Carmack will be giving a speech at that time in honor of the oil...
