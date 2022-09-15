Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s Over!‘: LeSean McCoy Rips Patriots Coach Bill Belichick
The Patriots debate on who was more important to New England's dynasty is picking up steam and favoring Tom Brady over Bill Belichick.
Josh Allen: 3 bold predictions for Bills QB in Week 2 vs. Titans
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills looked dominant in week 1. On their way to taking down the Los Angeles Rams 31-10, the Bills looked nearly perfect at times. Leading the charge of this Bills offense was their superstar quarterback Josh Allen. The fifth-year quarterback finished the day with 297 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he added another 56 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.
Bills vs. Titans: Friday injury reports
OL Jamarco Jones (elbow) RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder) DB Lonnie Johnson (groin) OL Ben Jones (not injury related) Notes: Lewan, Jones both start on O-line & were reportedly working out on the side of practice. … Fulton is a top defensive back for the Titans defense. … Phillips featured on offense and as a returner.
Josh Allen on half days of school for MNF game: 'That's how you create some Bills fans'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Citing traffic concerns with a Monday Night Football game for the Bills, both the Frontier and Orchard Park Central school districts will have half days of school on Monday. It's a been a hop topic among Bills fans, and on Thursday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills final injury report for Week 2
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their final injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 2 matchup at Highmark Stadium on Monday night. The biggest names we were keeping an eye on ahead of the release of the Titans’ final injury report were cornerback Kristian Fulton, running back Dontrell Hilliard and right guard Nate Davis, all of whom did not practice on Friday.
numberfire.com
Gabe Davis (ankle) downgraded to questionable for Buffalo in Week 2
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis is listed questionable to play Monday in the team's Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans. A late-breaking injury update is never something you want to see. Davis, who practiced in full leading into the weekend, got in only a limited session Saturday. With a Monday Night game, he'll have an extra day to rest up, but it's a disconcerting sign for the breakout pass-catcher. Keep an eye on his status over the next 48-plus hours. If Davis sits, Khalil Shakir and Jake Kumerow would likely see larger roles.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans
Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”
numberfire.com
Brandon Bolden (hamstring) doubtful for Raiders in Week 2
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. In Week 1, Bolden was the only Raider besides Josh Jacobs to receiver a carry. Now, if the veteran were to sit out, that would open up the door for Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White to see more work. Keep an eye on Bolden's status over the next 40-plus hours, but it's looking like he will sit.
RELATED PEOPLE
Buffalo Bills receiver Gabriel Davis may miss Monday night game vs Titans (ankle)
The Buffalo Bills had a surprising addition to the injury report Saturday, as Gabriel Davis showed up as questionable for
Patriots add left tackle Trent Brown to the injury report
The last thing the New England Patriots’ offense needed was another injury, but that’s exactly what they have with starting offensive tackle Trent Brown joining the injury report on Thursday. After being a full participant at practice on Wednesday, Brown was limited this time out with an ankle...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0