Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Announce Their Farewell Tour With Snoop Dogg & More

By Tony M. Centeno
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are bowing out of life on the road with their upcoming Farewell Tour, and they're reconnecting with some famous friends for their final ride.

According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, September 15, Layzie, Krayzie, Wish, Flesh and Bizzy Bone are planning to go on one last tour as a five-man group. The iconic rap collective, which was formed in Cleveland, Ohio in 1991, is reuniting for Snoop Dogg and Bobby Dee's "High Hopes Concert" series. "Tha Crossroads" rappers join a stacked lineup of OG's including Ice Cube , Method Man & Redman , Warren G , Xzibit , Cypress Hill and Tha Dogg Pound .

The festival, which was announced back in August, is set to go down on November 19 in Toronto, Canada. It will be hosted by Cypress Hill's Dr. Greenthumb, who is really B-Real in fake teeth and a weird surgeon’s uniform. As far as the rest of Bone Thugs' tour, the group will still continue to hit stages across the country, but only as a quartet. Bizzy Bone will reportedly not be apart of the rest of the tour.

There's no telling what's in store for the "High Hopes Concert," especially since Bizzy just called out the other group members for touring without him. The 46-year-old rapper dropped his new song "Bizzy Gets Busy," in which he disses his fellow group members for doing shows without him. The song is featured on his new solo album I'm Busy , which dropped on Monday.

“Why this music sound so sh*tty?” he raps. “Why the f**k is Bone Thugs doing a show without Bizzy?/Rest in peace to fam litty, n****s will shoot you in your city/Why the f**k is Bone Thugs doing a show without Bizzy? I’ll say it again, you should be able to say what if they really your friends.”

Despite the drama brewing among him and the group, Bizzy's rep assured TMZ that everyone is still down for the upcoming reunion.

