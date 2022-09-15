Read full article on original website
A huge fire has erupted at a car wrecking yard with nearby residents told to close their windows as plumes of smoke fly into the sky. Multiple fire crews are working to extinguish the blaze at the yard on the corner of Southpine Road and Duntroon Street, in Brendale, north of Brisbane, that started just before 12pm on Wednesday.
Plans to redesign a major junction have been criticised as cyclists would have to cross moving traffic. The junction between Bristol Bridge and Baldwin Street in Bristol is to be redesigned and plans include a new two-way cycle lane with one less lane for traffic. An objection by Green Councillor...
A fire has gutted a leisure centre at a holiday park in Devon. The fire service said about half of the roof of the leisure complex at the Devon Hills Holiday Village in Paignton was on fire. Firefighters were called to the scene just after 07:00 BST and have 10...
Drivers are being warned to expect delays while work takes place to upgrade barriers and lighting on the M1 and M621. Work will start on 26 September between M1 junctions 42 at Lofthouse and 43 at Belle Isle and on the M621 near junction 7 at Stourton. Overnight closures and...
Firefighters remain at the scene of a major blaze that broke out at a wedding venue on Wednesday evening. At the fire's height, 15 engines and more than 100 firefighters were at New Bingley Hall in Hockley Circus, Birmingham. The blaze started at about 16:20 BST, with crews tackling the...
