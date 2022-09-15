ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

BBC

Bristol Bridge: Redesign plans called 'suboptimal' for cyclists

Plans to redesign a major junction have been criticised as cyclists would have to cross moving traffic. The junction between Bristol Bridge and Baldwin Street in Bristol is to be redesigned and plans include a new two-way cycle lane with one less lane for traffic. An objection by Green Councillor...
BBC

Fire breaks out at Devon Hills holiday park in Paignton

A fire has gutted a leisure centre at a holiday park in Devon. The fire service said about half of the roof of the leisure complex at the Devon Hills Holiday Village in Paignton was on fire. Firefighters were called to the scene just after 07:00 BST and have 10...
BBC

West Yorkshire: Delay warning during upgrade work on two motorways

Drivers are being warned to expect delays while work takes place to upgrade barriers and lighting on the M1 and M621. Work will start on 26 September between M1 junctions 42 at Lofthouse and 43 at Belle Isle and on the M621 near junction 7 at Stourton. Overnight closures and...
BBC

Crews remain at scene after major fire at Birmingham wedding venue

Firefighters remain at the scene of a major blaze that broke out at a wedding venue on Wednesday evening. At the fire's height, 15 engines and more than 100 firefighters were at New Bingley Hall in Hockley Circus, Birmingham. The blaze started at about 16:20 BST, with crews tackling the...
