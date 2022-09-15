Read full article on original website
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income programBeth Torres
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA BakehouseDinh LeeSan Jose, CA
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
benitolink.com
COLUMN: Sheriff’s roundup- the carrot and the stick
This column was contributed by San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
KSBW.com
Seaside becomes a sister city with Oaxaca de Juárez, hosts celebration
SEASIDE, Calif. — The city of Seaside and the delegation of Oaxaca came together Sunday to sign an official agreement to become sister cities. This agreement is one year in the making, and the hope of the two cities is to build an international exchange of culture, tourism, and health, among other things.
benitolink.com
Teatro Campesino member receives honorable mention for his poetry collection
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. Manuel Rocha Jr. spoke to BenitoLink at El Teatro Campesino in San Juan Bautista on Aug. 24 to discuss his poetry collection, “The Pain of a Warrior,” which received honorable mention at the 2022 Latino Book Awards in August. The book was published in March 2022.
padailypost.com
City Council renames Columbus Day
Palo Alto City Council decided Sept. 12 to remove Columbus Day from the calendar and instead celebrate the second Monday in October as two holidays: Indigenous People’s Day and Italian Heritage Day. The new city holidays are ceremonial only, and city employees won’t get the day off …
As Pleasure Point braces for change, its development issues resonate all over Santa Cruz County
With Santa Cruz County's sustainability plan moving toward approval, one notoriously independent surf-centered neighborhood sits in the crosshairs of future change. How fast things along the Portola Drive corridor are disrupted, and how many new units of housing are involved, are among the unknowns. The issues in Pleasure Point mirror much of the housing-related controversies now happening in downtown Santa Cruz, along the city's corridors, in Soquel, and soon, more widely across the entire county.
KTVU FOX 2
Thousands of volunteers join movement to cleanup trash near California's waterways
OAKLAND, Calif. - Saturday is the 38th annual Coastal Cleanup Day in California. It's a group effort to pick up trash along the state's waterways, with thousands of people participating. Volunteers big and small gathered along Oakland's shoreline to participate. Many made the event a family affair by bringing young...
krcrtv.com
Governor Newsom signs CARE Court Into Law; Glenn County among the first cohort
With more than 100,000 people living on California Streets, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Wednesday enacting CARE Court to provide individuals with severe mental health and substance use disorders the care and services they need to get healthy. “With overwhelming support from the Legislature and stakeholders across California, CARE Court...
KSBW.com
Fallen Salinas police officer honored in Hometown Heroes program
SALINAS, Calif. — On Saturday, the Hometown Heroes Banner committee held a ceremony in Salinas to honor those residents who have served or are currently serving in the military. Through the volunteer run Hometown Heroes Banner program, veterans, active duty service members, or their families can submit a photo...
svvoice.com
Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death
The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose drops controversial tiny homes plan
SAN JOSE, Calif. - After months of opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons.
Morgan Hill Times
Groundbreaking for downtown art gallery set for Sept. 22
Construction for the Edes Building, a wine bar and art gallery that is set to “invigorate” central downtown Morgan Hill, will break ground Sept. 22 at the southwest corner of Monterey Road and Second Street, according to the City of Morgan Hill. “Dan McCranie and the team at...
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020
SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
montereycountyweekly.com
Family sues Monterey County and Sheriff Steve Bernal for death of inmate with Covid-19.
Isabel Gonzalez lost her son Sergio Gonzalez to complications of Covid-19 on Sept. 24, 2021, while he was an inmate in the Monterey County Jail in Salinas, where he was awaiting trial. A month later, she stood outside of the jail property with her family and friends beside her, choking back tears.
ediblemontereybay.com
Ad Astra Bread to Take Over Major Spot in Downtown Monterey
September 17, 2022 – It would be fair to assume Ad Astra Bread Co. has always aimed high with its bread- and taste-making game. Note the two-day process behind its Old World sourdoughs, the enterprising specials and the lavish focaccia flatbreads that have been a hit from the get-go.
KGO
Batmobile raid: CA attorney general declines to investigate San Mateo Co. sheriff's actions
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The California Attorney General's Office has declined to get involved in the Batmobile raid saga. The ABC7 News I-Team first told you about San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos sending a team of investigators to raid the Batmobile garage in Indiana after a complaint from a wealthy realtor and donor. This doesn't come as a surprise to many people involved, but it is a setback for that Batmobile garage owner.
The Biz Beat: San Jose eatery brings the heat, flavor of Northern Thailand
If you are looking for pineapple curry or dislike spicy foods, Khaosan Thai may not be the place for you. Co-owner Nestor Felix dismisses the curry as “not even real Thai food—we serve only authentic dishes here.” And as for spice, there is medium, hot, and, for the adventurous, Thai hot. “Some customers come in and... The post The Biz Beat: San Jose eatery brings the heat, flavor of Northern Thailand appeared first on San José Spotlight.
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Chef Alejandro Ceja wants to change the way you think about food trucks
After 10 years of cooking for other people, Chef Alejandro Ceja, the owner of Hollister’s El Guapo Kitchen, is on a mission to change how people think of Mexican food trucks, even as he works to perfect his operation. “It is so hard to transition from restaurants to food...
Santa Clara child molester nabbed after 7 years on the run, police say
A suspected child molester was on the run for seven years living under fake identities before he was ultimately arrested this week, the Santa Clara Police Department announced Friday.
Police: Mother and son arrested in connection with King City homicide
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE 1:28 PM- King City PD said that two people were arrested in connection with a murder in King City on Wednesday night. Kevin James Powell, 27, and his mother, Connie McKinley, 49, were arrested on Thursday morning in Greenfield after officers reviewed video surveillance footage. Kevin James Powell Officers were The post Police: Mother and son arrested in connection with King City homicide appeared first on KION546.
