ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway

A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
NAPLES, ME
WGME

Durham man hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK (WGME) - Police say a 19-year-old Durham man suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle crash around 8 a.m. Saturday. A witness reported seeing the motorcycle leave the roadway on Raymond Road and strike a telephone pole before the driver was thrown from his motorcycle. The driver was transported to...
BRUNSWICK, ME
wabi.tv

Man in serious condition after being shot in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Lewiston Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to WMTW. Officials say they were called to the Place St. Marie Housing Development on Oxford Street around 2:40 p.m. According to police, when they arrived they found a man...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Maine State Police investigate death of 2-year-old

NAPLES (WGME) - Maine State Police say they are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was struck in the driveway of a home in Naples. Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, police got a 911 call from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Right after the call, the Naples...
NAPLES, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
State
Maine State
Lewiston, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
NEWS CENTER Maine

Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
AUBURN, ME
101.9 The Rock

Boy in Critical Condition after Bike Collides with Truck in Rumford, Maine

A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured Friday morning when his bicycle collided with a pickup truck in Rumford. The Rumford Police Department said the teen was riding his bike on Lincoln Avenue near Hancock Street when the collision occurred. The boy was transported to the nearby Rumford Hospital and is expected to be transferred by LifeFlight helicopter to another hospital, police said. The boy is reported to be in critical but stable condition. The driver of the vehicle involved was not injured.
RUMFORD, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Housing Development#Violent Crime
wabi.tv

Teen critically injured after accident on Route 2

RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) - A teenager is in the hospital after being hit by a truck while riding his bike Friday morning in Rumford. The incident occurred on Route 2. Police say the 14-year-old bicyclist from Rumford has serious injuries and was flown to a hospital. At last report, the...
RUMFORD, ME
WGME

Scarborough nursing home takes residents on thrilling motorcycle ride

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - Motorcycle riders in Scarborough are offering an incredible experience for a handful of senior citizens. "I reached out to Nick of the riders of southern Maine asking if it would be a possibility to come down with side cars or our residence here at Pine point in Scarborough," said Belinda Banty, Recreational Director of Pine Point Center.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Q106.5

6 People Charged in Connection with Kennebec County Home Invasion

A Maine resident and five people from New York have been arrested for a home invasion in the town of China which included the theft of several firearms. Deputies with the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an assault in progress at a home on Alder Park Road, shortly before noon on Wednesday. When they responded, they found six people in the residence, as well as the homeowner. There's no report, at this point, about how badly the resident was hurt.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
WGME

Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Gorham

GORHAM (WGME) – The Gorham Police Department says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 22 Thursday morning. Police say the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Route 22 and Hodgdon Road. Investigators say a pickup truck traveling westbound on Route 22 attempted to...
GORHAM, ME
Q106.5

Auburn Police Arrest 2 in Connection with a Drug-Related Shooting

Auburn Police say two people have been arrested in connection with an incident that resulted in one person suffering gunshot wounds. It was just after 12:30 Monday afternoon when Auburn Police answered a report of a shooting in the area of 752 Washington Street North. They had received multiple calls from residents who reported hearing gunshots and some who said they saw a male running from the scene who was bleeding. Still another call to the police department was from a man who told them he had been shot in the chest and arm. A quick search of the area resulted in officers locating three men who they say were allegedly involved in the incident, as well as a fourth man who allegedly fired the shots.
AUBURN, ME
B98.5

Pickup Truck Rear-Ends Maine School Bus Filled With 47 Children

According to WGME 13, no injuries were reported following a crash that occurred between a blue half-ton pickup truck and an Auburn school bus. The crash reportedly happened at around 8:15 on Tuesday morning near Minot Avenue on the typically busy Hotel Road. Police said no one involved in the...
AUBURN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy