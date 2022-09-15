Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway
A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
WGME
Durham man hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK (WGME) - Police say a 19-year-old Durham man suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle crash around 8 a.m. Saturday. A witness reported seeing the motorcycle leave the roadway on Raymond Road and strike a telephone pole before the driver was thrown from his motorcycle. The driver was transported to...
wabi.tv
Man in serious condition after being shot in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Lewiston Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to WMTW. Officials say they were called to the Place St. Marie Housing Development on Oxford Street around 2:40 p.m. According to police, when they arrived they found a man...
WGME
Maine State Police investigate death of 2-year-old
NAPLES (WGME) - Maine State Police say they are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was struck in the driveway of a home in Naples. Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, police got a 911 call from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Right after the call, the Naples...
Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
Boy in Critical Condition after Bike Collides with Truck in Rumford, Maine
A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured Friday morning when his bicycle collided with a pickup truck in Rumford. The Rumford Police Department said the teen was riding his bike on Lincoln Avenue near Hancock Street when the collision occurred. The boy was transported to the nearby Rumford Hospital and is expected to be transferred by LifeFlight helicopter to another hospital, police said. The boy is reported to be in critical but stable condition. The driver of the vehicle involved was not injured.
WGME
Lewiston looks to add private security at parking garages after PD sees increase in calls
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The City of Lewiston is in the early stages of trying to hire private security to help monitor a number of parking garages in downtown after police have said they've seen an increase in calls. The idea was brought up during a City Council workshop on crime...
WMTW
2-year-old boy dies after being hit by pickup truck outside Naples home
NAPLES, Maine — A 2-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck driven by his father in a driveway outside of a home. According to Maine State Police, responders received a 911 call from a home on Lambs Mills shortly after 1 p.m. Shortly after, the...
wabi.tv
Teen critically injured after accident on Route 2
RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) - A teenager is in the hospital after being hit by a truck while riding his bike Friday morning in Rumford. The incident occurred on Route 2. Police say the 14-year-old bicyclist from Rumford has serious injuries and was flown to a hospital. At last report, the...
WGME
Scarborough nursing home takes residents on thrilling motorcycle ride
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - Motorcycle riders in Scarborough are offering an incredible experience for a handful of senior citizens. "I reached out to Nick of the riders of southern Maine asking if it would be a possibility to come down with side cars or our residence here at Pine point in Scarborough," said Belinda Banty, Recreational Director of Pine Point Center.
WGME
Car flips into Burger King drive-thru in Auburn, Good Samaritans help injured teens
AUBURN (WGME) -- Dinner time at the drive-thru took a terrifying turn Thursday. Police say two vehicles crashed on Center Street, sending one flying into the drive-thru at Burger King, hitting two cars waiting in line. Witness Chelsi Clavet says she was in the drive-thru line when she saw the...
6 People Charged in Connection with Kennebec County Home Invasion
A Maine resident and five people from New York have been arrested for a home invasion in the town of China which included the theft of several firearms. Deputies with the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an assault in progress at a home on Alder Park Road, shortly before noon on Wednesday. When they responded, they found six people in the residence, as well as the homeowner. There's no report, at this point, about how badly the resident was hurt.
WGME
Lewiston man charged with manslaughter in Kennedy Park fight to serve nine months
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Lewiston man, charged with manslaughter after he allegedly threw a rock at another man in Kennedy Park in 2018, was sentenced Thursday. Emmanuel Nkurunziza will serve nine months of a 10-year sentence after making a plea deal. He will then be on probation for four years.
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
WGME
Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Gorham
GORHAM (WGME) – The Gorham Police Department says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 22 Thursday morning. Police say the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Route 22 and Hodgdon Road. Investigators say a pickup truck traveling westbound on Route 22 attempted to...
Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck in Gorham
GORHAM, Maine — A Maine man died Thursday morning after colliding with a truck while riding his motorcycle. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Route 22, in the area of Hodgdon Road, Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn told NEWS CENTER Maine. Sanborn declined to say whether or not...
Auburn Police Arrest 2 in Connection with a Drug-Related Shooting
Auburn Police say two people have been arrested in connection with an incident that resulted in one person suffering gunshot wounds. It was just after 12:30 Monday afternoon when Auburn Police answered a report of a shooting in the area of 752 Washington Street North. They had received multiple calls from residents who reported hearing gunshots and some who said they saw a male running from the scene who was bleeding. Still another call to the police department was from a man who told them he had been shot in the chest and arm. A quick search of the area resulted in officers locating three men who they say were allegedly involved in the incident, as well as a fourth man who allegedly fired the shots.
Equipment and vehicle stolen in Farmington have been recovered
FARMINGTON, Maine — Approximately $10,000 of stolen video equipment has been returned to its rightful owners in Farmington, and two juveniles are charged with the crime. Andre Cormier, who runs Mount Blue TV, said he walked into the station's office on the University of Maine at Farmington campus Sunday and realized something was off.
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
Pickup Truck Rear-Ends Maine School Bus Filled With 47 Children
According to WGME 13, no injuries were reported following a crash that occurred between a blue half-ton pickup truck and an Auburn school bus. The crash reportedly happened at around 8:15 on Tuesday morning near Minot Avenue on the typically busy Hotel Road. Police said no one involved in the...
