Spokane Valley, WA

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on 1st and Division

SPOKANE - Just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a woman was stabbed in an apartment building on 1st Ave. and Division St. The victim was found at the scene by responding Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers, who immediately began rendering aid. However, she died at the scene. Investigators determined...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane man Gets 200 Months in Federal Prison on Meth and Heroin Related Charges

SPOKANE - United States District Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced 55-year-old Bradley Dale Hull, of Spokane, to 200 months in federal prison after Hull was convicted by a jury on May 18, 2022 of Possession with Intent to Distribute 100 Grams or More of a Mixture or Substance Containing Heroin and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine.
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane Valley, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane Valley, WA
STCU seeking help identifying suspect who attempted to rob North Branch ATM

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local STCU is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob their North Branch ATM around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. According to a Facebook post by STCU, while ATMs are designed to be nearly indestructible, the damages caused to them are a significant inconvenience to members and cause unnecessary expenses.
SPOKANE, WA
Woman arrested after stabbing man in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in downtown Spokane Friday night. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), an incident at the Carlyle Apartments on south Post St. resulted in a woman stabbing a man. The man was transported to hospital for his injuries, and the woman was arrested at the scene.
SPOKANE, WA
'Going to lose law and order': Frustrations grow for deputies, prosecutors over police-pursuit laws

SPOKANE, Wash. — Property crime is rising, but the Sheriff's Office says there isn't much they can do. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) says they're handcuffed by new laws. Deputies can no longer decide on their own when to pursue a suspect. The new law is supposed to keep deputies and the public safe by preventing high-speed chases. Now, some in the criminal justice system are calling its goals into question.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Ozzie Knezovich
Spokane man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for drug trafficking

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man will spend more than 16 years in prison for trafficking heroin and meth in Spokane. A U.S. District Judge sentenced 55-year-old Bradley Dale Hull, of Spokane, to 200 months in federal prison after he was convicted of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing heroin, and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
SPOKANE, WA
Post Falls gas station shooter sentenced to 30 years in prison

POST FALLS, Idaho — The man convicted of shooting two people at a Post Falls gas station in December 2021 before going on a crime spree will spend 30 years in prison. 32-year-old Tisen Sterkel was found guilty of multiple charges related to the shooting in early July, including aggravated assault and robbery.
POST FALLS, ID
Second person charged in the murder of 19-year-old found in trunk

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two years after his death, and one year after his alleged killer's arrest, new details are emerging in the case of Andrew Sorensen's murder which may lead to the conviction of a second killer. "I don't want to admit to anything, but there's nothing...
SPOKANE, WA
Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane (Video)

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is ...
SPOKANE, WA

