'We are not allowed to chase them.' Spokane County undersheriff lights up pursuit law
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley deputies were forced to watch the suspect in a commercial burglary crash a vehicle through the fence of a lumberyard to flee the scene. A relatively new state law prohibited them from pursuit even though they could see materials in the SUV that appeared to have been stolen.
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on 1st and Division
SPOKANE - Just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a woman was stabbed in an apartment building on 1st Ave. and Division St. The victim was found at the scene by responding Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers, who immediately began rendering aid. However, she died at the scene. Investigators determined...
Spokane man Gets 200 Months in Federal Prison on Meth and Heroin Related Charges
SPOKANE - United States District Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced 55-year-old Bradley Dale Hull, of Spokane, to 200 months in federal prison after Hull was convicted by a jury on May 18, 2022 of Possession with Intent to Distribute 100 Grams or More of a Mixture or Substance Containing Heroin and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine.
Masked person attempts to steal ATM in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A masked person attempted to steal an ATM from STCU’s North Branch Friday morning. The bank released security photos of an individual who attempted to steal and damaged one of its ATMs. The person was wearing a mask of an old man, a black American Eagle hoodie, and black pants.
STCU seeking help identifying suspect who attempted to rob North Branch ATM
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local STCU is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob their North Branch ATM around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. According to a Facebook post by STCU, while ATMs are designed to be nearly indestructible, the damages caused to them are a significant inconvenience to members and cause unnecessary expenses.
Collision cleared in Spokane Valley near Trent Avenue at McDonald Road
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— A collision in Spokane Valley has been cleared. A collision happened on Trent Avenue at McDonald Road. blocking both directions of the street. Troopers from WSP were at the scene. It is fully open now. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Woman arrested after stabbing man in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in downtown Spokane Friday night. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), an incident at the Carlyle Apartments on south Post St. resulted in a woman stabbing a man. The man was transported to hospital for his injuries, and the woman was arrested at the scene.
‘Going to lose law and order’: Frustrations grow for deputies, prosecutors over police-pursuit laws
SPOKANE, Wash. — Property crime is rising, but the Sheriff’s Office says there isn’t much they can do. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says they’re handcuffed by new laws. Deputies can no longer decide on their own when to pursue a suspect. The new law is supposed to keep deputies and the public safe by preventing high-speed chases. Now, some in the criminal justice system are calling its goals into question.
Spokane Police arrest second suspect in 2020 murder of 19-year-old
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a woman, suspected of being a second suspect in the murder of a teenager who was killed in November 2020. Police arrested 54-year-old Brenda Kross on Wednesday and charged her with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen. Sorensen’s body was found nearly a year ago in the trunk of a vehicle....
Man who led police on multi-state chase, opened fire in Post Falls sentenced to 30 years
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Tisen Sterkel, the man who led police on a multi-state chase and opened fire at a Post Falls gas station, was sentenced to 30 years with the possibility of parole Friday morning in Kootenai County Court. Sterkel was found guilty of two counts of...
Two additional arrests made in north Spokane drive-by shooting from May
SPOKANE, Wash. — Members of the Safe Streets Task Force have arrested two more suspects for their involvement in a series of drive-by shootings in May, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). One suspect, 23-year-old Zachary D. Seeton, was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with two counts...
Person of interest in Coeur d’Alene homicide case dies by suicide
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A man who was a person of interest in a homicide case in Coeur d’Alene shot and killed himself on Wednesday. On July 11, 2022, a 61-year-old Coeur d’Alene man was found dead inside his home. Police opened up a homicide investigation soon after. During the investigation, detectives identified the victim’s son, Drew Brake, as a...
Spokane man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for drug trafficking
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man will spend more than 16 years in prison for trafficking heroin and meth in Spokane. A U.S. District Judge sentenced 55-year-old Bradley Dale Hull, of Spokane, to 200 months in federal prison after he was convicted of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing heroin, and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
70-Year-Old Arrested in Idaho County After Allegedly Exposing Himself in Front of a Group of Children
IDAHO COUNTY - On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch received a call about a male subject in a blue van on Highway 13 that had allegedly exited the van naked and exposed himself in front of a group of children. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies...
Post Falls gas station shooter sentenced to 30 years in prison
POST FALLS, Idaho — The man convicted of shooting two people at a Post Falls gas station in December 2021 before going on a crime spree will spend 30 years in prison. 32-year-old Tisen Sterkel was found guilty of multiple charges related to the shooting in early July, including aggravated assault and robbery.
Spokane Police Department warns of new scam going around
A new scam is going around of someone impersonating the Spokane Police Department (SPD) asking for donations from the public. The SPD will never contact you by phone asking for money.
Second person charged in the murder of 19-year-old found in trunk
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two years after his death, and one year after his alleged killer’s arrest, new details are emerging in the case of Andrew Sorensen’s murder which may lead to the conviction of a second killer. “I don’t want to admit to anything, but there’s nothing...
Camp Hope costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands, city files nuisance order
SPOKANE, Wash. — Camp Hope, the largest homeless camp in the state of Washington, is taking a financial toll on the city of Spokane. After nine months of the encampment being up, it’s cost taxpayers over $400,000 so far. The $400,000 has been spent in a variety of...
‘Like Lord of the Flies on drugs’: A look inside violent Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — An uptick in violence is sweeping across Camp Hope, leaving many living there fearful at night. “It’s like Lord of the Flies on drugs,” said a woman who lives at the camp. “It’s a very dangerous place. Violent.” The conditions of Camp Hope have gotten worse over time and a majority of the crimes happening there are...
Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane (Video)
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is ...
