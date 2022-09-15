ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewickley, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Construction project prompts another weekend of restrictions on Neville Island Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The southbound lane on the Neville Island Bridge along Interstate 79 is closed for the weekend.Crews are completing deck and concrete pavement upgrades, along with painting. Work will wrap up at 5 a.m. Monday, PennDOT said.This is PennDOT's posted detour to help you navigate around the area.• From southbound I-79, motorists will exit at the Route 65 Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) interchange • Turn left onto Glenfield Road • Glenfield Road becomes Kilbuck Street • Turn right onto the ramp to North 65 toward Sewickley • From northbound Route 65, turn left onto the Sewickley Bridge • Turn left onto southbound Route 51 (University Boulevard) toward Coraopolis • From southbound Route 51, take the ramp to South 79 toward Washington • End detour
SEWICKLEY, PA
butlerradio.com

Morning Crash On I-79 Slows Traffic

Crews were on the scene of a crash on I-79 in the Cranberry Township area. The one car accident happened Friday around 7:30 a.m. in the northbound lane just before the Route 228 exit. Details on the crash are sketchy at the moment, but there appears to be at least...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sewickley, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Neville Township, PA
City
Coraopolis, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
wtae.com

It’s still summer, right? Ice accumulates at Mount Washington summit

Not yet into fall, Mount Washington experienced some winter weather on Thursday morning. With temperatures below freezing, glaze and rime ice accumulated at the summit of the region’s highest peak, observatory meteorologists said. Ice could be seen covering most of the iconic “Mt. Washington Summit” sign. Temperatures...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Detour#Interstate 79#Construction Project#Penndot#Emsworth Sewickley#North 65
wtae.com

Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
cranberryeagle.com

Garbage truck catches fire in Cranberry

No injuries or damage to homes were reported after fire crews put out a Vogel Disposal garbage truck fire Friday morning in Cranberry Township. Fire crews removed the garbage from the truck and put it out during the truck’s morning route on Shady Oak Drive. “We had to dump...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Kennywood’s Racer to get a makeover for its birthday

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park has announced the Racer roller coaster will get a new paint job ahead of its 96th birthday next year. The Racer’s final ride of 2022 will take place Saturday, after which it will be painted from top to bottom. The Racer will...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City puts up fence around 'the wall'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh put a fence around a section of Allegheny Riverfront Park on Fort Duquesne Boulevard that's been called an "open-air drug market."City officials said the Department of Public Works is cleaning up the parklet, as some sections were in disrepair. At the same time, the city is working to help people who live in tents below the promenade along the Allegheny River."I'm very upset about this, because where are they now?" said Sterling Shaw.Dozens of people usually gather on the promenade on Fort Duquesne Boulevard every day. But now, what's called "the wall" has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Beautiful and warm Sunday

PITTSBURGH — A b-e-a-u-tiful Saturday across the area with ample sunshine and warm temperatures. We see one more warm and sunny day on Sunday before clouds increase late Sunday in advance of our first cold front of the week on Monday. Showers, and perhaps a storm, arrive by mid-morning Monday and will clear in the late afternoon/evening. We remain seasonal to close out Summer before our second cold front Thursday gives us our first true cold blast of the season as we start Fall with temperatures plummeting into the 60s late next week and into the weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Travel Maven

Pennsylvania Towns with the Best Downtown Areas

Pennsylvania is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities that make up the Keystone State, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of PA.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

2 injured in Shaler house fire

Two people were taken by ambulance for medical treatment from the scene of a house fire early Thursday in Shaler, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Spencer Lane. First responders remained at the scene after...
DONEGAL, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy