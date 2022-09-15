PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh put a fence around a section of Allegheny Riverfront Park on Fort Duquesne Boulevard that's been called an "open-air drug market."City officials said the Department of Public Works is cleaning up the parklet, as some sections were in disrepair. At the same time, the city is working to help people who live in tents below the promenade along the Allegheny River."I'm very upset about this, because where are they now?" said Sterling Shaw.Dozens of people usually gather on the promenade on Fort Duquesne Boulevard every day. But now, what's called "the wall" has...

