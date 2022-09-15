Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Related
Construction project prompts another weekend of restrictions on Neville Island Bridge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The southbound lane on the Neville Island Bridge along Interstate 79 is closed for the weekend.Crews are completing deck and concrete pavement upgrades, along with painting. Work will wrap up at 5 a.m. Monday, PennDOT said.This is PennDOT's posted detour to help you navigate around the area.• From southbound I-79, motorists will exit at the Route 65 Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) interchange • Turn left onto Glenfield Road • Glenfield Road becomes Kilbuck Street • Turn right onto the ramp to North 65 toward Sewickley • From northbound Route 65, turn left onto the Sewickley Bridge • Turn left onto southbound Route 51 (University Boulevard) toward Coraopolis • From southbound Route 51, take the ramp to South 79 toward Washington • End detour
butlerradio.com
Morning Crash On I-79 Slows Traffic
Crews were on the scene of a crash on I-79 in the Cranberry Township area. The one car accident happened Friday around 7:30 a.m. in the northbound lane just before the Route 228 exit. Details on the crash are sketchy at the moment, but there appears to be at least...
McKees Rocks Bridge construction causing major backups
PITTSBURGH — Rush hour traffic stretched the length of the McKees Rocks Bridge Thursday morning. “It’s just a big mess,” said Mark Anthony, who was among the drivers caught in the mess. “It took me 25 minutes just to get across,” he said. The backups are...
Early morning power outages in 2 local communities caused by car crash involving pole
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Over 800 houses in Monroeville and Plum started their days with no power after a car crash involving a pole. The accident happened in the 4600 block of William Penn Highway early Friday. Our crew at the scene saw Duquesne Light working repairs. Channel 11 also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtae.com
It’s still summer, right? Ice accumulates at Mount Washington summit
Not yet into fall, Mount Washington experienced some winter weather on Thursday morning. With temperatures below freezing, glaze and rime ice accumulated at the summit of the region’s highest peak, observatory meteorologists said. Ice could be seen covering most of the iconic “Mt. Washington Summit” sign. Temperatures...
beavercountyradio.com
State Police Respond to Two Vehicle Accident That Occurred As Vehicle is Turning Into Driveway
(Little Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a two vehicle accident on at 3:10 PM, August 25, 2022, along Pa 351 near Oaks lane in Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County. Upon arriving and investigating it...
PennDOT Replacing Standard ID With Real ID Beginning November
To enhance the security of driver's licenses and identification card products, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be updating design and security features.
Community members, businesses outraged by ‘oil and chips’ work on busy roads
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Business owners and community members along Babcock Boulevard and surrounding roadways are outraged by the results of sealing work recently completed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. “This is like Armageddon. Something went wrong,” said Millvale resident Kristen Seiler. “I feel like I’m living in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Crash knocks out power to thousands of people in the Monroeville area
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A crash knocked out power to hundreds of people in Monroeville for hours on Friday morning. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Route 22 near the Phantom Fireworks Store. The vehicle crashed into a utility pole, taking the pole and wires down. No injuries were...
Early morning fire engulfs house in Lawrence County
SOUTH NEW CASTLE BOROUGH, Pa. — A fire destroyed a house in South New Castle Borough Saturday morning. The blaze reportedly started around 6:30 a.m. Neighbors told Channel 11 the house was vacant at the time of the fire. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Mercer Co. bridge replaced, pieces of old one displayed at local park
For awhile, it was left when the original bridge was deemed unstable.
wtae.com
Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cranberryeagle.com
Garbage truck catches fire in Cranberry
No injuries or damage to homes were reported after fire crews put out a Vogel Disposal garbage truck fire Friday morning in Cranberry Township. Fire crews removed the garbage from the truck and put it out during the truck’s morning route on Shady Oak Drive. “We had to dump...
wtae.com
Kennywood’s Racer to get a makeover for its birthday
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park has announced the Racer roller coaster will get a new paint job ahead of its 96th birthday next year. The Racer’s final ride of 2022 will take place Saturday, after which it will be painted from top to bottom. The Racer will...
City puts up fence around 'the wall'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh put a fence around a section of Allegheny Riverfront Park on Fort Duquesne Boulevard that's been called an "open-air drug market."City officials said the Department of Public Works is cleaning up the parklet, as some sections were in disrepair. At the same time, the city is working to help people who live in tents below the promenade along the Allegheny River."I'm very upset about this, because where are they now?" said Sterling Shaw.Dozens of people usually gather on the promenade on Fort Duquesne Boulevard every day. But now, what's called "the wall" has...
Get Marty: City of Pittsburgh starts cleanup of troubled "wall" downtown
Our bright yellow bridges downtown have become a symbol of pride for people in the City of Pittsburgh but the promenade that lines them has been a scourge for crime,
Multiple dead in Mercer County farmhouse fire
Friday evening, investigators dug through the remnants of the farmhouse on District Road near Redfoot Road in Delaware Township, north of Mercer.
wtae.com
Beautiful and warm Sunday
PITTSBURGH — A b-e-a-u-tiful Saturday across the area with ample sunshine and warm temperatures. We see one more warm and sunny day on Sunday before clouds increase late Sunday in advance of our first cold front of the week on Monday. Showers, and perhaps a storm, arrive by mid-morning Monday and will clear in the late afternoon/evening. We remain seasonal to close out Summer before our second cold front Thursday gives us our first true cold blast of the season as we start Fall with temperatures plummeting into the 60s late next week and into the weekend.
Pennsylvania Towns with the Best Downtown Areas
Pennsylvania is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities that make up the Keystone State, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of PA.
2 injured in Shaler house fire
Two people were taken by ambulance for medical treatment from the scene of a house fire early Thursday in Shaler, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Spencer Lane. First responders remained at the scene after...
Comments / 0