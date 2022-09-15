Read full article on original website
WSFA
Elmore County school custodian keeps classrooms clean, students safe
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Yetta Patterson is known around Airport Road Intermediate School for keeping things tidy and doing it with a smile. When she found out that she was nominated for a WSFA 12 News Class Act Award, she was emotional. She said she does her job because she truly loves it.
Opelika-Auburn News
These 4 churches and a school from Opelika-Auburn added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage
Four historical properties in Opelika and one in Auburn have been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage this year through the Alabama Historical Commission. The include Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ferguson Chapel CME Church, G.W. Carver Hall and St. Luke AME Church, all in Opelika, plus Auburn AME Zion Church.
QSR Web
Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama
Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
Friday Scoreboard for Alabama High School Football
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s high school football scores from around Alabama CLASS 7A Auburn 58, Lee-Montgomery 7 Austin 47, Albertville 10 Daphne 25, Baker 14 Dothan 57, Smiths Station 43 Enterprise 50, Rehobeth 6 Fairhope 55, Davidson 28 Florence 38, James Clemens 20 Hoover 17, Hewitt-Trussville 7 Huntsville 28, […]
WSFA
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program coming to central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dolly Parton’s wildly sucessful program to bring free books to children is coming to central Alabama!. On Thursday, the River Region United Way and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education confirmed that kids under age five from across the area can now take part in the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.
WTVM
Columbus pastor receives a street name in his honor
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I thank God for what he’s allowed me to do for these 29 years here, on this corner,” says Reverend Benjamin F. McGruder Jr. At the corner of Adair Avenue and Adair Court, you will find an honorary avenue named after Lewis Memorial Baptist Church’s pastor.
WSFA
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A is slated to open a second location in the city of Prattville this week. The new fast food restaurant, located at 2021 Fairview Avenue, will open Thursday with dine-in and drive-thru services, according to the chain’s website. This location will...
elmoreautauganews.com
Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting for new Eclectic Museum is set for Oct. 1
After months of waiting, the Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting of the new Eclectic Museum will be held on October 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. Located between the Fire Department and the Public Library, the museum will represent the historic beginning and growth of Eclectic, Alabama between1907 when it was founded and present day. Along with donations from Elmore County merchants are artifacts from generations of those who made their homes in this town. Included are two novels by this reporter’s mother, Mary Kimbro Butler, who began writing after she raised three children and saw them safely out in the world on their own. Books from other local authors, as well as the history of Eclectic, are available for viewing.
Alabama sheriff’s office searching for 2 escaped inmates
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility has reported two inmates have escaped from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa County line. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, the two inmates are Terry Warren and Richard Mordecai. Their is limited information, if you have any information contact […]
ABC 33/40 News
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A plane made an emergency landing on Highway 280 in Lee County late Monday afternoon. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the plane landed near Lee Road 456 around 5:30 p.m. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the right westbound lane near the 117...
Phenix City: Plane lands on Highway 280
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A small white and blue plane landed in a peculiar place today. As of around 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 19, the plane can be seen on Highway 280 in Phenix City, near the Smiths Station area. A News 3 Reporter is on the scene to gather more information. Stick with WRBL as […]
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
livability.com
3 Must-Attend Events and Festivals in Prattville, AL
There's so many fun things to do in Prattville and Autauga County, but be sure to add these three to your local bucket list. Community is key in Prattville and around Autauga County – nowhere is that more evident than at area events that attract locals and visitors alike for live entertainment, food, crafts and vendors, family-friendly activities and just plain fun.
etxview.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department from Sept. 8 to 13
• Matthew Blackmon of Wadley was arrested for an outstanding warrant probation revocation. • Joseph Streeter of Dadeville was arrested for domestic violence. • A resident of Confederate Drive in Dadeville filed a report for domestic violence. • A resident of Pointwood Place in Dadeville filed a report for theft...
wbrc.com
‘Please adopt or foster’: Shelby Co. Humane putting dogs outside because they are full
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Referring to the situation as a ‘shelter emergency,’ leaders at the Shelby County Humane Society said they are so full of dogs they are having to put kennels outside. Shelby Humane posted on Facebook, “We are having to put dogs in kennels outside...
Columbus: Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Multiple responders are on the scene of an incident that has Warm Springs Road and 28th Street blocked off with caution tape. The Columbus Motor Squad Investigation Team are at the scene, along with the Columbus Georgia Police Department. A News 3 reporter at the scene says there is a four-door […]
WSFA
Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Alabama Department of Transportation began making improvements to the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road in Montgomery. This project will include concrete pavement, traffic signs and traffic striping. The intersection will be closed throughout the project. Detour signage will direct motorists...
Alabama twins celebrate their 90th birthday
It's not every day someone celebrates a 90th birthday, much less two!
Valley man killed in Lee County vehicle versus motorcycle crash
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley man died Friday morning in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash in Beauregard. The crash occurred between Highway 51 and Lee Road 112 on Lee Road 146. Lee County Corner Daniel Sexton identified the victim as 57-year-old George Paul Shapley Jr. of Valley, Alabama. The crash remains under investigation.
WTVM
Ride to benefit 4-year-old Opelika kid diagnosed with form of dwarfism
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A lot going on this weekend on both sides of the Chattahoochee River. That includes the community gathering for a benefit ride for a four year old boy in Opelika diagnosed with a form of dwarfism. Funds raised will go towards his surgery next month.
