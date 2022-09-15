ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallapoosa County, AL

WSFA

Elmore County school custodian keeps classrooms clean, students safe

COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Yetta Patterson is known around Airport Road Intermediate School for keeping things tidy and doing it with a smile. When she found out that she was nominated for a WSFA 12 News Class Act Award, she was emotional. She said she does her job because she truly loves it.
COOSADA, AL
QSR Web

Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama

Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Friday Scoreboard for Alabama High School Football

Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s high school football scores from around Alabama CLASS 7A Auburn 58, Lee-Montgomery 7 Austin 47, Albertville 10 Daphne 25, Baker 14 Dothan 57, Smiths Station 43 Enterprise 50, Rehobeth 6 Fairhope 55, Davidson 28 Florence 38, James Clemens 20 Hoover 17, Hewitt-Trussville 7 Huntsville 28, […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
County
Tallapoosa County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Tallapoosa County, AL
Government
Tallapoosa County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
WSFA

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program coming to central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dolly Parton’s wildly sucessful program to bring free books to children is coming to central Alabama!. On Thursday, the River Region United Way and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education confirmed that kids under age five from across the area can now take part in the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Columbus pastor receives a street name in his honor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I thank God for what he’s allowed me to do for these 29 years here, on this corner,” says Reverend Benjamin F. McGruder Jr. At the corner of Adair Avenue and Adair Court, you will find an honorary avenue named after Lewis Memorial Baptist Church’s pastor.
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A is slated to open a second location in the city of Prattville this week. The new fast food restaurant, located at 2021 Fairview Avenue, will open Thursday with dine-in and drive-thru services, according to the chain’s website. This location will...
PRATTVILLE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting for new Eclectic Museum is set for Oct. 1

After months of waiting, the Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting of the new Eclectic Museum will be held on October 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. Located between the Fire Department and the Public Library, the museum will represent the historic beginning and growth of Eclectic, Alabama between1907 when it was founded and present day. Along with donations from Elmore County merchants are artifacts from generations of those who made their homes in this town. Included are two novels by this reporter’s mother, Mary Kimbro Butler, who began writing after she raised three children and saw them safely out in the world on their own. Books from other local authors, as well as the history of Eclectic, are available for viewing.
ECLECTIC, AL
#K12
WKRG News 5

Alabama sheriff’s office searching for 2 escaped inmates

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility has reported two inmates have escaped from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa County line. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, the two inmates are Terry Warren and Richard Mordecai. Their is limited information, if you have any information contact […]
ABC 33/40 News

Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A plane made an emergency landing on Highway 280 in Lee County late Monday afternoon. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the plane landed near Lee Road 456 around 5:30 p.m. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the right westbound lane near the 117...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City: Plane lands on Highway 280

ALABAMA (WRBL) — A small white and blue plane landed in a peculiar place today. As of around 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 19, the plane can be seen on Highway 280 in Phenix City, near the Smiths Station area. A News 3 Reporter is on the scene to gather more information. Stick with WRBL as […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
wbrc.com

Emergency rooms around Ala. are full

Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
livability.com

3 Must-Attend Events and Festivals in Prattville, AL

There's so many fun things to do in Prattville and Autauga County, but be sure to add these three to your local bucket list. Community is key in Prattville and around Autauga County – nowhere is that more evident than at area events that attract locals and visitors alike for live entertainment, food, crafts and vendors, family-friendly activities and just plain fun.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Multiple responders are on the scene of an incident that has Warm Springs Road and 28th Street blocked off with caution tape. The Columbus Motor Squad Investigation Team are at the scene, along with the Columbus Georgia Police Department. A News 3 reporter at the scene says there is a four-door […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Alabama Department of Transportation began making improvements to the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road in Montgomery. This project will include concrete pavement, traffic signs and traffic striping. The intersection will be closed throughout the project. Detour signage will direct motorists...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Valley man killed in Lee County vehicle versus motorcycle crash

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley man died Friday morning in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash in Beauregard. The crash occurred between Highway 51 and Lee Road 112 on Lee Road 146.  Lee County Corner Daniel Sexton identified the victim as 57-year-old George Paul Shapley Jr. of Valley, Alabama. The crash remains under investigation. 
VALLEY, AL

