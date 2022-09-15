Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nancy’s Home Cooking will return to cater Rewash Refillery’s first birthday bashThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Smith-Njigba, Fleming ‘game-time decisions’ among 12 status reportThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 21 Buckeyes open Big Ten play at No. 4 RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere BakeryTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3
Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
Ohio State football vs. Toledo score predictions: Can the Rockets summon more upset magic?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The last time Ohio State football played Toledo, the Rockets should have left Ohio Stadium with one of the program’s most significant victories. Toledo outgained OSU that day in 2011, 338-301. The Buckeyes had to make a fourth-down stop in the final minute of the fourth quarter to halt a potential go-ahead touchdown drive.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes earn another Crystal Ball prediction for a top receiver in the 2024 class
It has been a little bit of time since Ohio State received their last commitment, but that’s just how recruiting can go often times. The Buckeyes tend to receive commitments in groups rather than one at a time these days, and with high school football going on, currently recruits are focused on their own seasons at hand.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State is One of Eight FBS Teams Yet to Force A Turnover, But Jim Knowles Confident They’ll Come “As Guys Get More Comfortable In the System”
Ohio State’s defense has impressed in many ways through the first two games of Jim Knowles’ tenure as defensive coordinator, but creating turnovers isn’t one of them. Despite ranking among the top 25 total, scoring and rushing defenses in the country, the Buckeyes are one of just eight FBS teams that has yet to tally a takeaway two weeks into the season, along with Alabama, Notre Dame, Auburn, Maryland, Fresno State, Army and Temple.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Football: 3 takeaways from the destruction of UConn
Michigan football wrapped up the non-conference part of their schedule with another clobbering of a porous UConn program. It only took four plays for the Wolverines to find the end zone on the opening drive of the contest. Blake Corum busted it open outside to squeeze his way across the goal line. Nobody knew that it would be the first of five touchdowns that he would eventually score on this glorious Saturday September afternoon in the Big House.
Mark Fletcher, Ohio State Buckeyes 4-star RB commit, breaks loose for impressive touchdown run
In one of the nation's most highly-anticipated Friday night matchups, Florida powerhouse programs American Heritage and Chaminade-Madonna clashed in a battle loaded with prospects. With the game tied 14-14 early in the second half, one of the one big-time prospects delivered a game-changing play. ...
Ohio State Football vs. Toledo: Three bold predictions
The Ohio State football team takes on the Toledo Rockets Saturday night in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State football team looks to make it 3-0 on Saturday evening as they welcome the University of Toledo to campus. Toledo is 2-0 after wins against LIU and UMass respectively. The Rockets are the favorites to win the MAC and should at least give the Scarlet and Gray more of a fight than Akron did last season.
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Toledo vs. Ohio State Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #3 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Toledo Rockets from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Toledo Rockets. When: Saturday, September...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mount Vernon News
Jackets, Buckeyes star Hoyt dies, 83
Richard Harrison Hoyt, a local basketball star, known to his friends and fans as Rich or Richie Hoyt, passed away August 31, 2022, at the age of 83. Hoyt was born April 24, 1939, in Mount Vernon to John and Mary Sargent Hoyt and was a student-athlete who attended Mount Vernon High School.
Eleven Warriors
2025 TE Bear Tenney Says He Feels Like Kevin Wilson and Justin Frye Want Him to Be at Ohio State and Jaden Ball Enjoys OSU Visit
Not only does he have one of the best names in the entire recruiting industry, but Arizona prospect Bear Tenney is emerging as a priority tight end target for Ohio State in the 2025 recruiting class. Tenney picked up his OSU offer from Kevin Wilson and Ryan Day on June...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 5
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Westerville South for their matchup against Big Walnut. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Week 5 highlights and scores for high school football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The halfway point of the high school football season is here and teams are starting to come into form as fall closes in. You can watch Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m. featuring the following games. Week 5 schedule Dublin Jerome at Hilliard Bradley Olentangy Berlin at Hilliard Davidson […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M
Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .
Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
wanderwisdom.com
Exploring Ohio Through Historic Trains and Railroad Stations
Patty has enjoyed traveling between Canada and the USA for over 20 years and always finds something fascinating to report. Ohio enjoyed statewide passenger train service from 1850 until the early 1970s, when the popularity of passenger railways began to decline due to the increase in automobile ownership. During the heyday of all rail service, Ohio maintained the largest number of track miles of any U.S. state, having some 3,000 miles.
4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
13abc.com
Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio
KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Think your graduating class was small? Chances are, Kelley’s Island Local School has you beat. It’s one of the smallest public-school districts in the state of Ohio, and being on an island makes for a very unique educational experience. The Kelley’s Island schoolhouse...
Radio Ink
DaveMan Back In Columbus
David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
FanSided
283K+
Followers
537K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1