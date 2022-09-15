ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Moss & Daughter Lila Look Like Twins In Stunning New Tommy Hilfiger Campaign: Photos

By Olivia Elgart
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger/MEGA

The resemblance between Kate Moss, 48, and her 19-year-old daughter, Lila, is absolutely uncanny. The mother-daughter-duo proved that when they starred in the new Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Factory fall 2022 campaign. In the photo shoot, Kate and Lila looked like twins as they rocked a slew of edgy outfits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TjJQr_0hx8eTkL00
Kate Moss posed with her daughter Lila in a new Tommy Hilfiger fall 2022 campaign, also starring Travis Barker on the drums. (Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger/MEGA)

In one photo, Kate and Lila posed on top of a drumset that Travis Barker was playing on. Kate wore an oversized burgundy hoodie as a dress, with the giant white TH logo on the front. Kate accessorized her look with a pair of sheer fishnet stockings, black leather booties, and black leather gloves. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHhJW_0hx8eTkL00
Kate Moss looked stunning in the campaign wearing a blue belted jacket with fishnet tights. (Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger/MEGA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQX8T_0hx8eTkL00
Lil looked just like her mom in this baggy burgundy sweater with tiny black shorts, fishnets & a beanie. (Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger/MEGA)

Meanwhile, Lila sat right beside her wearing a pair of black and white logo patterned stockings with a short, extra puffy white hooded winter coat. The three-quarter zip puffer coat was cinched in at the waist with a black belt and she topped her look off with black leather gloves and leather loafers. In the photo, Kate and Lila’s faces looked almost identical, especially their mouths. However, Lila had her hair slicked back into a bun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEd2j_0hx8eTkL00
The mother-daughter-duo also posed alongside Jon Batiste as they all wore neutral-toned outfits. (Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger/MEGA)

In another photo from the shoot, Kate and Lila sat next to Jon Batiste as they all rocked neutral colors. Lila wore a baggy brown turtleneck sweatshirt with the logo on the front, on top of a white button-down shirt, worn as a dress. She threw on a pair of fishnet tights and brown peacoat on top. As for Kate, she wore ivory straight-leg pants with a brown and tan collared shearling jacket.

Both ladies also posed individually and their faces looked so similar, it was shocking. Kate posed in a black and red zip-up fleece with a blue and black quilted coat on top styled with fishnets, over-the-knee black leather boots, a belt, and gloves.

On the other hand, Lila rocked an oversized burgundy knit V-neck sweater with tiny black shorts, styled with fishnets, a chunky chain necklace, and a matching burgundy beanie.

