ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
pix11.com

MTA schedule changes due to United Nations General Assembly

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly will cause traffic gridlock the week of Sept. 19 until Sept. 23. MTA bus riders should prepare for additional travel time. The M15, M15-SBS, M34-SBS, M42, M50, SIM1C, SIM3C, SIM4C, SIM10, SIM8, SIM8X SIM25, SIM31, SIM23,...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Transit#Subway#Commuting
fox5ny.com

New York City Gridlock Alert Days 2022

NEW YORK - That time of the year has come again when New Yorkers have to deal with especially terrible traffic in Midtown Manhattan because of the United Nations General Assembly in September and then pretty much all around Manhattan during the holidays at the end of the year. Traffic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
MTA
Commercial Observer

Meridian to Market The Urban, a New Mixed-Use Apartment Building With NY Tax Exemption

Meridian Capital Group announced Sept. 12 that its Institutional Investment Sales Group, led by Helen Hwang, has been appointed to sell the leasehold interest in The Urban, a newly developed, 103-unit, 165,000-square-foot mixed-use building at 144-74 Northern Boulevard in the heart of Flushing, Queens. Completed in September 2020, The Urban...
QUEENS, NY
therealdeal.com

New York suburbs, Chicago most vulnerable to home price declines

An economic downturn would cool housing markets across the country, but few areas appear more exposed to price declines than New York City and Chicago. The two metropolitan areas are home to some of the bubbliest markets in the country, according to an analysis by real estate data firm Attom. Of the 50 counties most vulnerable to falling home prices, nine are in and around New York City, and six are in the Chicago area.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC New York

NYC Gridlock Alert Days Start Monday: See the Full List Here

New York City officials revealed a list on Thursday that no one likes to hear about: the annual Gridlock Alert days. Trust us, you're better off knowing about these in advance. And there are 19 days expected to bring NYC to a standstill. The fun starts on Monday when the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy