Canelo Alvarez Punches Through GGG and Into Boxing History
As much as the boxers themselves, boxing trilogies have long helped frame the epochs of their sport. Rubber matches such as Ali vs. Frazier, Ali vs. Norton, Patterson vs. Johansson, Zale vs. Graziano, and other triptychs determined who was the better of two evenly matched masters of the American martial art.Last night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, we witnessed a punctuating moment in fistic history, when Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (42-1-2, 37 knockouts) and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 knockouts) clashed for the third time, with Alvarez defending his undisputed super-middleweight title.In September 2017, Alvarez eked out—or perhaps it...
Columbus Crew vs. Portland Timbers odds, picks and predictions
The Columbus Crew (9 wins, 7 losses, 14 draws) welcome the Portland Timbers (11-8-12) to Lower.com Field Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we preview Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Columbus Crew vs. Portland Timbers odds, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions. The...
UW Fans Showed Up in Force, Celebrated by Storming the Field
After two dismal crowds, Husky followers filled the seats and celebrated lustily.
