hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Officially Revealed: Photos
With the year beginning to wind down, it has become extremely clear that Jordan Brand still has a lot to offer all of its fans out there. The brand has come through with some incredible sneakers this year, and even more, are supposedly on the horizon. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold," which just got hit with some official images from Nike.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Afro Beats" Rumored Release Date Revealed
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. As a result, we have seen some nice retros make their way back to the market, all while new colorways have also been shown off. This should be exciting for all sneakerheads who are fans of the early 90s sneaker, as the Jordan 7 has oftentimes been forgotten about by the brand.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green" Coming In 2023: First Look
There have been some amazing Air Jordan 3 colorways over the years. It is a shoe that came out back in 1988 and over the last 34 years, it has continued to receive dope offerings that have made fans excited. In 2022, the shoe has received plenty of cool models, and this is a trend that is going to continue well into 2023, much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere.
sneakernews.com
CLOT Looks To The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” For Their Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration
A long-standing associate of the Nike umbrella — having worked with the Swoosh, Converse, and, of course, Jordan Brand — CLOT has produced a wide range of collaborative sneakers over the course of the past few years and beyond. And for their latest effort, the label is going a bit against the grain, highlighting one of the Jumpman’s unsung heroes: the Jordan Delta 2.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" Set To Return Next Year: Details
The Air Jordan 4 is incredibly popular and for good reason. It made some nice improvements to the design of the Air Jordan 3, and for over 30 years, it has provided fans with some truly amazing colorways. In 2022, the Air Jordan 4 continues to be a fan favorite and that is something that probably won't change, at least not anytime soon.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 97 Shines In “Metallic Gold”
Although the sneaker world has been eagerly waiting for the Nike Air Max 97 to return to original “Silver Bullet” form for its 25th anniversary, causal and savvy fans alike have been treated to a number of new styles of Christian Tresser’s iconic design. Recently, the full-length...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint" Set To Drop In 2023: First Look
Heading into next year, Jordan Brand is looking to make a splash with some massive releases. Every single year, Jordan Brand can be trusted to bring the heat, and that is definitely going to be the case again in 2023. Over the last two weeks, we have seen numerous teasers for what is going to drop next Summer, and now, we have yet another teaser that comes courtesy of @zsneakerheadz on Instagram.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Reportedly Has A Release Date: Details
Michael Jordan won his first NBA title back in 1991. During that time, Jordan was wearing the Air Jordan 6. Since that time, the AJ6 has become one of the most popular Jumpman silhouettes, and it is even a top 5 Jordan in the eyes of many. With that in mind, Jumpman has made the solid business decision to continue dropping some new offerings. 2023 is on the horizon, and all throughout next year, fans should expect some truly dope offerings.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 "UNC" Coming Next Year: Best Look So Far
One of the best Jumpman sneakers of the 90s is the shoe that kicked off the decade, the Air Jordan 5. This is a shoe that has received a lot of love since 2020, and over the course of the next few years, it is expected to get a whole host of new offerings. We have seen teasers for 2023, and the Air Jordan 5 has been a small part of them thus far. In fact, fans have even seen the Air Jordan 5 "UNC" which is bound to be an instant classic.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Hide N Sneak" Slated For 2023: First Look
Tinker Hatfield's iconic Air Jordan 3 is a shoe that stands the test of time. It has always been extremely popular, and over the last few decades, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways and offerings. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman would come through with some new Air Jordan 3s in 2023. We have been made aware of numerous teasers, and now, there is even an Air Jordan 3 set to drop in kids' sizes only.
hypebeast.com
Detailed Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "F&F Yellow"
Since showing off his first collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand in 2017 with an unreleased Jordan Trunner and his first Air Force 1 Low colorway, Travis Scott quickly established himself as a major presence in the world of sneakers. Countless releases have taken place in the last five years with the Air Jordan 6 being one of the many silhouettes La Flame has outfitted. First, he brought a military green to the classic sneaker and followed up two years later with a “British Khaki” colorway. However, one look that slipped between the cracks is an unreleased bright yellow makeover.
Images of the Air Jordan 6 ‘Chrome’ Surface
It appears that Jordan Brand will be starting the fall 2022 releases off strong with a new stealthy iteration of the Air Jordan 6. Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Upcycle.sneaks shared images on Instagram yesterday of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe in the “Chrome” colorway. According to the account, the style will hit shelves before year’s end. The images of the Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” shows that the upper features a soft black nubuck construction that’s coupled with matching shoelaces, tongue, and pull tab on the heel. The shoe’s standout element is the chrome silver accents on the tongue’s Jumpman logo...
sneakernews.com
Supreme Ushers The Return Of The Nike Air Max TL 99
Supreme‘s penchant for touching on obscure and unexpected Nike models for its collaborations continues as we get a first look at the NY-based brand’s next project with Nike. Revealed is their own distinct take on the Air Max TL from 1998-1999, the second of a popular line of Air Max running footwear that debuted in the late 1990s. While the shoes debuted in late 1998, this model was primarily released in 1999 and is commonly referred to as the ’99 model.
Nike’s New Air Max Scorpion Sneaker Debuts Next Month
Nike has introduced a new sneaker to its herald Air Max running line with the latest Air Max Scorpion hitting stores soon. After images of the shoe initially surfaced in July, the sportswear giant unveiled today that the Nike Air Max Scorpion will hit stores next month. According to Nike, the Air Max Scorpion took 18 months to develop and its accelerated timeline was made possible due to its VR design software and simulation tools, which allowed for real time collabs between various designers, engineers and developers. Previously, testing protocols that took eight weeks could now be tested in five weeks. Nancy...
Kevin Durant Wants Nike to Release More of LeBron James' Shoes
Kevin Durant recently filmed himself touring a Nike facility and exploring unreleased versions of LeBron James' sneakers.
Howard University Gets Their Own Air Jordan 6 Courtesy of Jordan Brand
Everyone knows that some of the best Air Jordans that drop are “Friends & Family” exclusives. Kicks intended college athletes that end up on the secondary market for tens of thousands of dollars. Howard University Air Jordan 6 PEpic.twitter.com/UkwbIPsyud — HBCU Premier Sports (@HBCUSports1) September 15, 2022 That being said, it looks like Howard University—recently […] The post Howard University Gets Their Own Air Jordan 6 Courtesy of Jordan Brand appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com
Winnie Harlow Beams As Kanye West Dresses Her In Yeezy Shades
After making peace with his foes, at least on social media, Kanye West descended on New York Fashion Week. The Yeezy mogul has been at war with Adidas and The Gap, and it's been reported that he's looking to legally sever ties with the latter. As that moves forward, West was all smiles in the Big Apple among fashion's elite, including having a pleasant run-in with Winnie Harlow.
Aaron Judge Debuts Unreleased Nike Air Force 1 Shoes
Aaron Judge recently wore a pair of unreleased Nike Air Force 1 shoes before a New York Yankees game.
MLB・
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Sends Letter To GAP In Attempt To Terminate Yeezy Deal
Kanye West has been jonesing to get out of his deals with both Adidas and GAP. As we have reported over the last week, Kanye's Adidas contract runs until 2026 while his GAP deal will expire in 2030. When it comes to his Yeezy GAP collaborations, Kanye feels as though GAP hasn't met its end of the deal. He has accused them of stealing some of his designs, and overall, he feels like GAP isn't letting him be as creative as he wants to be.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Gets Dunked On At 2009 Nike Camp But The Tape Was Quickly Confiscated
LeBron James has arguably been the best and most popular basketball player over the last 15 years or so. His dominance is unprecedented, as he has played in 10 NBA Finals since 2007, and he has won four NBA titles, to go with his four MVP awards. It would seem...
