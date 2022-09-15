ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Springfield Police Investigating Fake Report Of School Shooting

Springfield police are investigating a false report of a shooting inside a school…saying it takes any threat, whether real or hoax, seriously. Police were dispatched to Springfield High School Thursday afternoon after receiving the report, but quickly determined there had been no shooting. Officers also checked Lanphier and Southeast High Schools as a precaution, but there had been no incidents at either location.
wmay.com

Springfield Woman Accused Of Stabbing Teenage Son

A Springfield woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her teenage son in the neck. Newschannel 20 reports the 15-year-old boy’s injuries are not life-threatening. The incident happened Friday night in the 100 block of North 24th Street. The 43-year-old mother, whose name was not immediately released, is charged...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after multiple traffic violations

MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Petersburg man was arrested after multiple traffic violations, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Hollis confirmed. According to police, a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol Friday night on eastbound IL-123 when he saw a red Ford approaching him from the rear at a high speed. The driver […]
MENARD COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
SALEM, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#School Safety#Lockdown#Ne Springfield#Lanphier High School#Springfield High School#The School Safety Officer
wmay.com

Springfield City Council To Vote On School Resource Officer Agreement

The Springfield City Council will vote Tuesday on an agreement to keep providing school resource officers to the city’s public high schools. The agreement between the city and District 186 was approved by the school board earlier this month. The resource officers are full-time police who are stationed at the high schools both to provide security and to foster better relations with students.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Crash near high school sends one to hospital

A vehicle versus semi crash this (Friday) morning snarled traffic near Southwestern High School in Piasa and sent one person to the hospital. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 11:20am on Illinois 267 northbound, just north of Illinois Route 16. Preliminary details indicate...
PIASA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

‘Treadmill selfie guy’ identified by Bloomington Police

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was caught on camera damaging an apartment complex has been identified Friday. According to Bloomington Police Public Information Officer Brandt Parsely, 28-year-old Thomas Snyder was arrested for criminal damage to property. On Thursday, Bloomington police asked the public to help identify a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Police: Thief steals credit cards, makes purchases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a theft suspect. Springfield Police say the thief is wanted for a theft and burglary to a motor vehicle. It happened September 7 at Ahh Yoga. That’s 2201 West White Oaks Drive. The victim says they had several items taken from their vehicle —  including […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Man Extricated From Vehicle After High Speed Crash Running From Police in Menard County

A Petersburg man had to be rushed to an area hospital after his vehicle crashed in rural Menard County after fleeing a traffic stop. According to the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:50PM Friday, a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol eastbound on Illinois Route 123 west of Five Points Street, about 2 miles east of Tallula, when the deputy observed another vehicle approaching from the rear of his vehicle at a high rate of speed.
MENARD COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Waggoner Teen Dies From Gunshot Wound

On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. When deputies arrived, they located a 14 year old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The...
LITCHFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

10 criminal charges for Bloomington arsonist

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington man Roman Kannaday, 23, is facing ten criminal charges after police said he knowingly caused an apartment fire early Monday morning. The apartment fire occurred on Keisha Drive some time before 12:45 a.m. Monday morning. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but one person was injured and three people were displaced from their home.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Police need help identifying suspects

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the subjects pictured below. Police say that they are part of a theft investigation. If you have any information on them you're asked to contact Detective Jedlicka at 217-424-1334 with any information.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Police needs help identifying Walmart thief

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) needs your help identifying the man below. Police say the man has been involved in retail thefts at Walmart. We're told he was recently involved in a theft of a customer's bicycle and fought with loss prevention. If you can...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Suspect charged in murder, arson investigations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Formal charges have been filed against a man who was arrested on Monday in connection to a double-homicide and an unrelated arson incident. Mark Crites Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of arson. Bond was set at $5 million and he remains in custody […]
foxillinois.com

Springfield streets closed due to water repair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — MacArthur Boulevard will be closed between Monroe and Washington Streets for water service replacement on Monday. A detour route will be posted and lanes will remain closed until road surface repairs are complete. Motorists should plan to take alternative routes to avoid delays and should...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy