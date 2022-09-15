Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Firefighters battling ‘Smokey Fire’ aided by overnight rains, high humidity
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency provided an update on Friday on the state’s response to the wildfire 15 miles south of Gering. Favorable weather conditions, including rain and high humidity, are aiding firefighters working to contain the blaze. Another round of rain is forecast Friday night.
doniphanherald.com
Crews make progress to contain western Nebraska wildfire
Crews Thursday made progress at containing a 3,700-acre fire in western Nebraska that began on Tuesday. Incident commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department, estimated the fire was 28% contained as crews worked to patrol and monitor around the perimeter of the fire. He said...
Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle
LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
Wildfire closes Neb. Panhandle SRA
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area in Banner County as ground and aerial crews battle a wildfire on the property and the vicinity. Hunter Baillie, a wildlife manager for Game and Parks’ northwest district, said several hundred acres of the wildlife area...
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
doniphanherald.com
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
klkntv.com
Nebraska DOT trying to fill vacancies ahead of winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The State of Nebraska is dealing with staff shortages in many of its departments. The Department of Transportation currently has 200 openings. NDOT is exploring ways to fill vacancies such as snowplow operators ahead of winter. “We know it’s going to be a challenge,” spokeswoman...
klkntv.com
Small storm chances for the next few days
Rain overspread much of central Nebraska on Thursday morning. The coverage of that rain was much more widespread than any guidance was projecting. As a result, there appears to be a decent rain chance during the morning hours for areas near the Tri-Cities. A spotty morning shower isn’t totally impossible...
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
iheart.com
100 MPH Nebraska Driving Continues To Be Problematic
When Covid-19 hit, Nebraska State Troopers noticed a jump in the number of vehicles being pulled over for going 100 Miles Per Hour or more, with a statewide average of 90 per month in 2020. And the trend continues;. "2021 was still high, and 2022 is still high," State Patrol...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
KSNB Local4
Minden company competes in ‘Coolest thing made in Nebraska’ contest
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - What is the coolest thing made in Nebraska? That’s a question that the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance wants to find out with a competition underway. Manufacturers around the state are submitting items they’ve made locally that they think fits the bill. Royal Engineered Composites is...
klkntv.com
Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
KETV.com
Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — This week's hot temperatures are part of a trend we are seeing across the United States. Since 1970, temperatures during meteorological fall (September, October and November) have increased by an average of 2.7 degrees in the United States, with the greatest warming occurring in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
KETV.com
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts names interim leaders of department of corrections, fire marshal's office
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts named Thursday the interim leaders of both the department of corrections and the fire marshal's office. Diane Sabatka-Rine will lead corrections for the time being, replacing Scott Frakes, who announced his retirement earlier this month. His last day is Oct. 7. Sabatka-Rine...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska prison watchdog cites 'deeply concerning' shortages of health staff
In May, Gov. Pete Ricketts and state corrections officials showcased a state-of-the art new prison facility in Lincoln, one featuring open spaces, natural light and more programming space for inmates. But despite the fanfare, a new 32-bed treatment unit within the facility that’s intended to serve some of the state’s...
klkntv.com
Webster County proposes replacing Nebraska’s oldest jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Webster County is looking to replace Nebraska’s oldest jail, built in the late 1800s. The sheriff and county commissioners say the current jail is no longer safe for inmates, staff or the public. The building in Red Cloud has only two cells and can...
Looming railroad strike could be devastating to economy in Nebraska and Iowa
A possible rail strike on Friday threatens to stymie an economy that has barely recovered from the pandemic. What will be the impact of a strike on the Omaha metro area?
klkntv.com
Nebraska National Guard honors POW and MIA soldiers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Friday marks a day of remembrance and recognition for some American soldiers. National POW/MIA Recognition Day celebrates the soldiers who never made it home and the soldiers who were held in prisoner camps in enemy territory. The Nebraska National Guard is taking Friday to thank...
Wyoming Man Dies After Being Ejected in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming man is dead after rolling his SUV near Dubois, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, near mile marker 32 on U.S. 26. The patrol says 38-year-old Shane Underwood was headed east with a small flatbed trailer when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, went off the right side of the highway, and rolled his SUV several times.
