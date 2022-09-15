Read full article on original website
LePage speaks at rally in Orrington
ORRINGTON, Maine — Republican candidate for governor Paul LePage spoke at a Unity Rally held at Calvary Chapel in Orrington Saturday morning. His speech followed a series of Republican candidates running for office at the state and local levels. "I will ask everybody here to find five people that...
Govs. Mills & LePage Just Agreed to a Bunch of Debates. Do You Care?
I'm actually surprised the race for the Blaine House hasn't been more of a hot button issue for us Mainers. I sort of assumed it'd be like a mini 2020 election with all the mud-slinging and the bull crap and the endless campaigning. But so far, it's been relatively tame. Although, I assume it'll ramp up any second.
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
Maine man named first ever US cybersecurity ambassador
The U.S. Senate confirmed Nathaniel Fick of Cape Elizabeth to the office. Fick is a veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq and will be specializing in cybersecurity.
GOP files complaint over missing donor disclosure in pro-Gorbea attack ad
Republicans filed the complaint over the Victory Fund's ad in favor of Nellie Gorbea.
New ‘Medical Safety Zone' Law in Effect in Maine
A new law protecting medical facilities including abortion clinics is in effect and visibly in use in Maine. It creates a "medical safety zone" around "a building in which patients receive health services" in an 8-foot area from the center of that building’s entrance. If a person knowingly physically...
'In Solidarity' | US lawmakers discuss possible union busting activity, including in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Lawmakers in Washington are discussing cases of alleged union-busting, including reported instances at businesses in Maine. On Wednesday, unionization attempts at businesses in Maine including at Chipotle and Starbucks were discussed during the U.S. Committee on Education and Labor hearing. The hearing called In Solidarity: Removing Barriers to Organizing lasted more than 3.5 hours.
These Are the 10 Most Common Last Names in Maine
According to the US Census there are over 1.33 million Mainers. So out of all of us, who has the most popular surname? According to forebears.com it's a pretty simple one....Smith. In fact, there are 11,717 people named Smith in the Pine Tree State. See how your surname stacked up....
Group behind Portland ballot cruise ship question withdraws support
PORTLAND, Maine — For people who work near the Portland waterfront, cruise ships are a big part of the business. But now, a referendum question would limit the number of people who can get off a cruise ship here in Portland. The group that got this question on the...
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
Maine orchards prepare for ‘Apple Sunday’
Maine (WABI) - Sunday, September 18 is Maine Apple Sunday. It’s the 22nd year for the event. Maine Apple Sunday starts the peak of the apple harvest when summer apples are still available but the main crop is ready for its first pick. The apple picking season began in...
The Scallop Evangelist of Maine
Togue Brawn sits on cobblestones between two piers, preparing a makeshift picnic on top of a block of granite as dozens of seagulls watch unblinkingly from surrounding rooftops. She unpacks jars of salt and achar and olive oil and, finally, the meal’s centerpiece: a plastic to-go container full of raw scallops, hauled out of the ocean only yesterday.
The Highest Level of ‘Stress Inflation’ is in Aroostook County, Maine
We are all feeling higher levels of stress in our daily lives. The pandemic has been extremely hard and inflation is making everything so much more expensive. We’re paying more at the gas station to fill up, food costs have skyrocketed and electricity is off the charts. We’ll really feel the impact when heating costs factor in this winter.
Did You Know There’s a Big Piece of Russian History in Portland, Maine?
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shaken the entire world. A lot of the dynamic that has lead to the current crisis goes back to the old USSR days of Russia, and the many countries that it controlled. A bit piece of that old Soviet and Russian history is right here...
Wind Turbines in the Gulf of Maine
The Biden administration announced yesterday that they are setting the goal of deploying floating wind turbines in deep waters off both coasts of the United States. The targeted areas for the turbines are Oregon and California on the West coast and the Gulf of Maine on the East coast.
Audit shows ballot counting devices performed accurately during state's 2022 primary
A review of the electronic ballot counting machines used in two towns during Tuesday’s primary election has come back clean. The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office performed an audit of AccuVote machines used in Hopkinton and Laconia Ward 1, finding the machine tallies matched a hand count as well as a different model of ballot counting device.
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
Mills, LePage, squabble over future of Maine saw mill
(The Center Square) – Maine's Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican challenger are trading barbs over the future of a Kennebec River dam that powers a local saw mill amid fears it could be shut down, costing hundreds of jobs. Former Gov. Paul LePage, who is challenging Mills...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
Maine vaccine mandate for healthcare workers could face another legal challenge
A group of former healthcare workers in Maine who sued over the state’s vaccine mandate are filing an appeal to revive the case. According to the Portland Press Herald, attorneys representing the group are challenging a judge’s decision last month to dismiss their case. The mandate, which took...
