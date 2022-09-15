ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 1

NEWS CENTER Maine

LePage speaks at rally in Orrington

ORRINGTON, Maine — Republican candidate for governor Paul LePage spoke at a Unity Rally held at Calvary Chapel in Orrington Saturday morning. His speech followed a series of Republican candidates running for office at the state and local levels. "I will ask everybody here to find five people that...
ORRINGTON, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of

Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
MAINE STATE
NECN

New ‘Medical Safety Zone' Law in Effect in Maine

A new law protecting medical facilities including abortion clinics is in effect and visibly in use in Maine. It creates a "medical safety zone" around "a building in which patients receive health services" in an 8-foot area from the center of that building’s entrance. If a person knowingly physically...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

'In Solidarity' | US lawmakers discuss possible union busting activity, including in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Lawmakers in Washington are discussing cases of alleged union-busting, including reported instances at businesses in Maine. On Wednesday, unionization attempts at businesses in Maine including at Chipotle and Starbucks were discussed during the U.S. Committee on Education and Labor hearing. The hearing called In Solidarity: Removing Barriers to Organizing lasted more than 3.5 hours.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

These Are the 10 Most Common Last Names in Maine

According to the US Census there are over 1.33 million Mainers. So out of all of us, who has the most popular surname? According to forebears.com it's a pretty simple one....Smith. In fact, there are 11,717 people named Smith in the Pine Tree State. See how your surname stacked up....
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine orchards prepare for ‘Apple Sunday’

Maine (WABI) - Sunday, September 18 is Maine Apple Sunday. It’s the 22nd year for the event. Maine Apple Sunday starts the peak of the apple harvest when summer apples are still available but the main crop is ready for its first pick. The apple picking season began in...
MAINE STATE
Eater

The Scallop Evangelist of Maine

Togue Brawn sits on cobblestones between two piers, preparing a makeshift picnic on top of a block of granite as dozens of seagulls watch unblinkingly from surrounding rooftops. She unpacks jars of salt and achar and olive oil and, finally, the meal’s centerpiece: a plastic to-go container full of raw scallops, hauled out of the ocean only yesterday.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Wind Turbines in the Gulf of Maine

The Biden administration announced yesterday that they are setting the goal of deploying floating wind turbines in deep waters off both coasts of the United States. The targeted areas for the turbines are Oregon and California on the West coast and the Gulf of Maine on the East coast.
MAINE STATE
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
The Center Square

Mills, LePage, squabble over future of Maine saw mill

(The Center Square) – Maine's Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican challenger are trading barbs over the future of a Kennebec River dam that powers a local saw mill amid fears it could be shut down, costing hundreds of jobs. Former Gov. Paul LePage, who is challenging Mills...

