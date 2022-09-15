ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma Blair’s Son Arthur: Everything To Know About Her Only Child

By Eric Todisco
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Selma Blair, 50, is a famous actress, best known for starring in popular movies like Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, and Hellboy. She’s been cast in season 31 of Dancing with the Stars and already has overwhelming fan support. Selma’s been battling multiple sclerosis (MS) since 2018 and her brave story will be highlighted on DWTS. One of Selma’s biggest supporters is her 11-year-old son Arthur, who she shares with her ex Jason Bleick, 52. The couple dated from 2010 until their separation in September 2012, though they continue to co-parent little Arthur.

The last few years haven’t been easy for Selma, but she’s shown incredible bravery and courage through it all. Selma’s greatest joy in life is being a mother to Arthur, who continues to inspire the actress to never give up amidst her health struggles. Here’s what you need to know about Arthur and the close bond he shares with Selma.

Selma Blair and her son Arthur at the ‘Introducing, Selma Blair’ premiere in October 2021 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Arthur Saint Bleick

Selma’s mini-me son Arthur Saint Bleick arrived on July 25, 2011. The actress experienced a “painful induced labor” with Arthur since he was born weeks late. “The inducing was horrific and no dilation. Full labor with non-dilation for 37 hours,” she wrote on Instagram eight years after she gave birth. “I finally asked for an epidural. I was so at their mercy. And I had to protect him.”

At the time of Arthur’s birth, Selma was struggling with addiction. But that all changed once she became a mom. “I didn’t know I had hope until I saw my son. And I love him more than anything,” she said in an interview with Drew Barrymore, who has also struggled with addiction.

Selma and Arthur’s relationship was tested like never before in 2018, when The Sweetest Thing star was officially diagnosed with the autoimmune disease MS, which disrupts communication between the body and the brain. Arthur’s involvement in his mom’s health struggles were explored in the 2021 documentary Introducing, Selma Blair. Selma actually let her son shave her head before she underwent a stem-cell transplant in 2019. “It was to have him be a part of it, help him be in control of maybe like a first image of Mom looking different,” Selma told Entertainment Tonight in regards to letting Arthur shave her head. “That was pretty easy and a nice moment, and it makes me feel better knowing Arthur has a say — not a say, really, but is included.” Selma also revealed that Arthur has actually forgotten a lot of the moments that played out in the documentary, saying, “There is so much I realize he was really young he didn’t remember.”

Selma Blair and her son at the 2019 Race To Erase MS Gala (Photo: Shutterstock)

Selma brought her son to the premiere of her emotional documentary on October 14, 2021. The actress, who uses a cain to walk, stunned in a sequin gown, while little Arthur rocked a blue button-up shirt and tie, a black jacket, khaki shorts, and a pair of red and white sneakers. On the red carpet, a reporter asked Arthur if he’s proud of his mom, to which he replied, “Yes” with an adorable smile. Selma also gushed over how adorable her son looked on the carpet. “He’s super, super handsome! He got a hair cut tonight. He had long hair with a lot of highlights that I really loved, but he wasn’t big on brushing it. So I said goodbye [to it], and he was fine,” she told ET.

As Selma continues to grapple with her health struggles, she’s only grown closer to her son. In August 2022, the American Crime Story actress marked Arthur’s first day of fifth grade on Instagram, sharing a cute selfie of the duo in the car. “I almost didn’t get a picture with the fifth grader! I am proud of you Arthur. Proud you even got out of the car,” she wrote alongside the snapshot.

Selma and Arthur’s ever-lasting bond has been so beautiful. Hopefully, we’ll see Arthur in the audience as Selma shows off her best dance moves on DWTS. No matter how she does on the show, we know Selma’s baby boy will be supporting her throughout this journey.

Comments / 1

