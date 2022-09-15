ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

ESPN

England thrash Wales 73-7 for record 25th consecutive victory

England continued their preparations for the women's Rugby World Cup by thrashing Wales 73-7 on Wednesday to become the first international side to win 25 matches in a row. England, led by captain Sarah Hunter, are unbeaten since July 2019 and head into the Oct. 8-Nov. 12 World Cup in New Zealand as favourites.
WORLD
The Independent

Former Wales captain and ‘iconic’ voice of rugby Eddie Butler dies aged 65

Former Wales captain and rugby commentator Eddie Butler has died aged 65, with tributes lamenting the loss of an “iconic” sporting voice.The 16-cap Wales number eight died in his sleep on a charity trek on the Inca Trail in Peru.Former England hooker and Butler’s BBC colleague Brian Moore offered a touching social media farewell.I am devastated by this news. Ed, I'm sorry I never told you how much I admired you as a broadcaster and as a man. Well, it wasn't like that between us, was it.Condolences to Sue and your family. Sport has lost an iconic voice, I have...
WORLD
BBC

Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'

An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
U.K.
BBC

Max Waller: Somerset's leading T20 wicket-taker to retire

Somerset's leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, Max Waller, is to retire. The 34-year-old spent his entire career at Taunton after coming up through Somerset's youth programme and took 139 wickets in 144 20-over matches. He also played 59 one-day games and nine first-class matches for Somerset. "I've been lucky enough...
SPORTS
BBC

Matthew Jones: Ex-international midfielder named Wales Under-21 boss

Former Wales international Matthew Jones has been named Wales Under-21 manager. Jones, 42, replaces Paul Bodin, who left the role in July after almost three years in charge. Ex-Leicester City and Leeds United midfielder Jones had been Wales Under-18 boss since 2020. Jones has also been part of Gemma Grainger's...
SPORTS
Sports
BBC

County Championship: Middlesex go second with easy win over Glamorgan

LV= County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day four):. Glamorgan 214: C Cooke 52; Higgins 4-59 & 220: Lloyd 70; Roland-Jones 5-61 Middlesex 390: Stoneman 128, Simpson 76, Hollman 58; Harris 5-90 & 45-0 Middlesex (23 pts) beat Glamorgan (4 pts) by 10 wickets. Middlesex moved into the second promotion spot...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Masood credits Pakistan callup on T20 success in England

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Shan Masood believes playing for English county Derbyshire in the Blast has played a role in his maiden callup to the Pakistan Twenty20 team. Left-hander Masood scored 547 runs in 14 Blast games this season at an impressive strike rate of 139.89. He had five half-centuries and finished fifth in the run-getters’ list which was topped by Englishman James Vince with 678.
WORLD
BBC

Women's T20 World Cup qualifier: Ireland face Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi opener

ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifier: Ireland v Bangladesh. Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Date: Sunday, 18 September Start time: 16:00 BST. Coverage: Scorecard and match report on the BBC Sport website. Ireland face Bangladesh on Sunday in their opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup qualifier in...
WORLD
BBC

Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador

Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
SOCCER
BBC

Lindisfarne Gospels on show in Newcastle

The 1,300-year-old Lindisfarne Gospels have returned to north-east England for the first time in almost a decade. The jewel-adorned manuscript, created by Eadfrith, Bishop of Lindisfarne - in honour of St Cuthbert - has gone on display at Newcastle's Laing Art Gallery. It is being loaned from the British Library...
RELIGION

