Former Wales captain and rugby commentator Eddie Butler has died aged 65, with tributes lamenting the loss of an “iconic” sporting voice.The 16-cap Wales number eight died in his sleep on a charity trek on the Inca Trail in Peru.Former England hooker and Butler’s BBC colleague Brian Moore offered a touching social media farewell.I am devastated by this news. Ed, I'm sorry I never told you how much I admired you as a broadcaster and as a man. Well, it wasn't like that between us, was it.Condolences to Sue and your family. Sport has lost an iconic voice, I have...

