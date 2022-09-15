Read full article on original website
ESPN
England thrash Wales 73-7 for record 25th consecutive victory
England continued their preparations for the women's Rugby World Cup by thrashing Wales 73-7 on Wednesday to become the first international side to win 25 matches in a row. England, led by captain Sarah Hunter, are unbeaten since July 2019 and head into the Oct. 8-Nov. 12 World Cup in New Zealand as favourites.
Former Wales captain and ‘iconic’ voice of rugby Eddie Butler dies aged 65
Former Wales captain and rugby commentator Eddie Butler has died aged 65, with tributes lamenting the loss of an “iconic” sporting voice.The 16-cap Wales number eight died in his sleep on a charity trek on the Inca Trail in Peru.Former England hooker and Butler’s BBC colleague Brian Moore offered a touching social media farewell.I am devastated by this news. Ed, I'm sorry I never told you how much I admired you as a broadcaster and as a man. Well, it wasn't like that between us, was it.Condolences to Sue and your family. Sport has lost an iconic voice, I have...
BBC
England squad: Ivan Toney called up for Italy & Germany Nations League games
Venues: San Siro (Milan), Wembley Dates: 23 & 26 September. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. England manager Gareth Southgate has called up uncapped Brentford forward Ivan Toney for the Nations League games with Italy and Germany this month. Toney,...
Cricket-England players had 'no issues' with Hales call-up: Buttler
Sept 16 (Reuters) - England's limited-overs captain Jos Buttler said players had no issues with the inclusion of Alex Hales in the Twenty20 World Cup squad after the batsman received his first call-up since being dropped from the squad in 2019.
BBC
Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'
An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
U.K.・
Harrison Reed completes Fulham’s six-minute goal-rush as Forest’s woes go on
This was like the EFL Championship on steroids. Last year’s second-tier champions Fulham deserved their victory over the playoff winners, Nottingham Forest, after a three-goal burst in six second-half minutes. Forest lost a fourth successive Premier League game on the night Premier League football returned after the Queen’s death.
BBC
Ange Postecoglou says Celtic want fans 'to be respectful' as Queen's death is marked
Ange Postecoglou says Celtic want fans to be "respectful" when the death of Queen Elizabeth II is marked before Sunday's match against St Mirren. There will be a minute's applause prior to kick-off in Paisley. Uefa has opened proceedings against Celtic after banners about the Royal Family were displayed during...
UEFA・
Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford Called Up to England Under 21's Squad
Manchester City's James Trafford, who is currently out on a season-long loan to Bolton Wanderers, has been selected by Lee Carsley for Englands under 21s squad
International Player Profiles: England Squad Announced With Four Blues Selected
With England set to face Italy and Germany in the Nations League over the next couple of weeks, here is a list of the Chelsea players that have been selected for the upcoming games.
BBC
Max Waller: Somerset's leading T20 wicket-taker to retire
Somerset's leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, Max Waller, is to retire. The 34-year-old spent his entire career at Taunton after coming up through Somerset's youth programme and took 139 wickets in 144 20-over matches. He also played 59 one-day games and nine first-class matches for Somerset. "I've been lucky enough...
BBC
One-Day Cup: Kent end losing streak in finals to beat Lancs by 21 runs at Trent Bridge
Lancashire 285: Croft 72, Jennings 71; Stewart 3-42 Kent kept their cool with three superb match-winning catches as they beat Lancashire at Trent Bridge to win the One-Day Cup by 21 runs and claim their first List A trophy since 1978. On-loan Notts all-rounder Joey Evison starred with 97 on...
BBC
Matthew Jones: Ex-international midfielder named Wales Under-21 boss
Former Wales international Matthew Jones has been named Wales Under-21 manager. Jones, 42, replaces Paul Bodin, who left the role in July after almost three years in charge. Ex-Leicester City and Leeds United midfielder Jones had been Wales Under-18 boss since 2020. Jones has also been part of Gemma Grainger's...
BBC
County Championship: Middlesex go second with easy win over Glamorgan
LV= County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day four):. Glamorgan 214: C Cooke 52; Higgins 4-59 & 220: Lloyd 70; Roland-Jones 5-61 Middlesex 390: Stoneman 128, Simpson 76, Hollman 58; Harris 5-90 & 45-0 Middlesex (23 pts) beat Glamorgan (4 pts) by 10 wickets. Middlesex moved into the second promotion spot...
BBC
Robyn Wilkins, Panashe Muzambe & Michaela Leonard: Exeter add three more internationals
Exeter have signed Wales back Robyn Wilkins, Scotland prop Panashe Muzambe and Australia lock Michaela Leonard for the new Premier 15s season. Wilkins, 27, can play at centre or fly-half and joins from Worcester, having also played for Gloucester-Hartpury. The daughter of former Wales men's international Gwilym Wilkins, she has...
BBC
Sam Underhill: Bath flanker to miss England's autumn internationals after shoulder surgery
Bath's Sam Underhill will miss England's autumn internationals after having shoulder surgery. The flanker will be out for 12 weeks and miss the games with Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa. The 26-year-old has not played since suffering a concussion during England's second Test victory over Australia in Brisbane...
Masood credits Pakistan callup on T20 success in England
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Shan Masood believes playing for English county Derbyshire in the Blast has played a role in his maiden callup to the Pakistan Twenty20 team. Left-hander Masood scored 547 runs in 14 Blast games this season at an impressive strike rate of 139.89. He had five half-centuries and finished fifth in the run-getters’ list which was topped by Englishman James Vince with 678.
Cricket-Boucher named Mumbai Indians head coach, Punjab Kings appoint Bayliss
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Mumbai Indians said on Friday that Mark Boucher will become their head coach from the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), while Punjab Kings have appointed Trevor Bayliss to lead the side.
BBC
Women's T20 World Cup qualifier: Ireland face Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi opener
ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifier: Ireland v Bangladesh. Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Date: Sunday, 18 September Start time: 16:00 BST. Coverage: Scorecard and match report on the BBC Sport website. Ireland face Bangladesh on Sunday in their opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup qualifier in...
BBC
Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador
Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
BBC
Lindisfarne Gospels on show in Newcastle
The 1,300-year-old Lindisfarne Gospels have returned to north-east England for the first time in almost a decade. The jewel-adorned manuscript, created by Eadfrith, Bishop of Lindisfarne - in honour of St Cuthbert - has gone on display at Newcastle's Laing Art Gallery. It is being loaned from the British Library...
