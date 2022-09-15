Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs’ bearish macro outlook puts Bitcoin at risk of crashing to $12K
A sequence of macro warnings coming out of the Goldman Sachs camp puts Bitcoin (BTC) at a risk of crashing to $12,000. A team of Goldman Sachs economists led by Jan Hatzius raised their prediction for the speed of Federal Reserve benchmark rate hikes. They noted that the United States central bank would increase rates by 0.75% in September and 0.5% in November, up from their previous forecast of 0.5% and 0.25%, respectively.
Dogecoin has crashed 75% against Bitcoin since Elon Musk's SNL appearance
Dogecoin (DOGE) may be back in the top-ten cryptocurrency by market capitalization, but its loses in both USD and Bitcoin (BTC) terms since Elon Musk's SNL appearance are considerable. Dogecoin loses Musk-effect. The DOGE/BTC trading pair has fallen 75% after peaking out at 1,287 satoshis on May 9, 2021, a...
How to earn passive crypto income in a bear market?
The majority of new investors are in the middle of their first crypto winter, during which most digital assets have depreciated by more than 70% from their November 2021 highs. While a bear market is tough for everyone, it can be especially challenging for those who are new to the space and don’t have much experience dealing with market volatility.
Biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) faces another week of “huge” macro announcements after the lowest weekly close since July. After days of losses following the latest inflation data from the United States, BTC/USD, like altcoins and risk assets more broadly, has failed to recover. The largest cryptocurrency has yet to flip...
Decentralized exchange GMX suffers $565K price manipulation ‘exploit’
Decentralized exchange (DEX) GMX has reportedly suffered a price manipulation exploit from an exploiter who managed to make off with around $565,000 from the Avalanche (AVAX)/USD market. The unidentified exploiter is understood to have capitalized on GMX’s “minimal spread” and “zero price impact” features to pull off the exploit, which...
Does the Ethereum Merge offer a new destination for institutional investors?
Last week’s Merge was the “most significant development in the history of the Ethereum network,” according to Fidelity Digital. And from a purely technical standpoint, the blockchain network’s transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism was a marvel. Widely compared to changing a jet engine mid-flight, the software upgrade proceeded with nary a glitch on Sept. 15.
Solitaire, Counter-Strike, Snake: How casual gaming could be a ‘huge’ Bitcoin on-ramp
You can now play Solitaire, Snake and even Counter-Strike to earn Satoshis, tiny fractions of Bitcoin (BTC). Cointelegraph spoke to executives at Thndr Games, a play-to-earn (P2E) company built around Bitcoin and Zebedee, a gaming platform that will “Transform gaming with the power of Bitcoin.”. Thanks to the Lightning...
Here is why a 0.75% Fed rate hike could be bullish for Bitcoin and altcoins
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite index suffered their worst weekly performance since June as investors remain concerned that the Federal Reserve will have to continue with its aggressive monetary policy to curb inflation and that could lead to a recession in the United States. Bitcoin (BTC) remains closely...
Long the Bitcoin bottom, or watch and wait? Bitcoin traders plan their next move
Bitcoin (BTC) faced a 9% correction in the early hours of Sept. 19 as the price traded down to $18,270. Even though the price quickly bounced back above $19,000, this level was the lowest price seen in three months. However, pro traders held their ground and were not inclined to take the loss, as measured by derivatives contracts.
Here’s why Binance Chain (BNB) will face an important price test on September 30
BNB, the native token of Binance’s BNB Chain, entered a symmetrical triangle formation on Aug. 10, when it first faced the descending trendline at the $335 resistance. The following five weeks have been a struggle around $280, the exact intersection between the two conflicting ascending and descending patterns. A...
3 barriers preventing Web3 mass adoption — Trust Wallet CEO
Widespread adoption of Web3 may eventually become a reality, but Trust Wallet CEO Eowyn Chen foresees three main barriers standing in the way of mass adoption. During the Australian Crypto Convention on Sunday, Chen outlined how security, ease of use, identity and privacy were all vital aspects to address for growth in the Web3 industry.
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit
At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
British regulator lists FTX crypto exchange as 'unauthorized' firm
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the chief financial regulator in the United Kingdom, issued a warning to Bahama-based crypto exchange FTX, claiming it operates without authorization. The company joined a growing list of unregistered cryptocurrency-related businesses that continue to outweigh those signed up with the FCA. A warning note, dated...
Indian exchange WazirX follows Binance in delisting USDC
Major Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has opted to delist USD Coin (USDC) from its platform and convert the remaining balances into the Binance-backed Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin. WazirX officially announced on Monday that it has stopped deposits of USDC alongside other stablecoins like Pax Dollar (USDP) and TrueUSD (TUSD). According...
Tired of losing money? Here are 2 reasons why retail investors always lose
A quick flick through Twitter, any social media investing club, or investing-themed Reddit will quickly allow one to find handfuls of traders who have vastly excelled throughout a month, semester, or even a year. Believe it or not, most successful traders cherry-pick periods or use different accounts simultaneously to ensure there’s always a winning position to display.
Bitcoin, Ethereum crash continues as US 10-year Treasury yield surpasses June high
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), started the week on a depressive note as investors braced themselves for a flurry of rate hike decisions from central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England. Bitcoin price fails to hold $20,000. On Sept. 19, BTC's price failed...
Solana outperforms Ethereum in daily transactions in Q2: Nansen report
Hype does not always equate to greater adoption, as the on-chain data from the second quarter of 2022 shows Solana (SOL) surpassing Ethereum in users’ daily transactions despite various drawbacks from both macroeconomic conditions and network outages. Throughout the second quarter, Solana’s daily transactions consistently increased, ending with more...
Beyond the NFT hype: The need for reimagining digital art’s value proposition
With cryptocurrency prices wavering this year, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and other sub-ecosystem investors have also found themselves in the grips of a bear market. However, looking beyond the trading value of Ether (ETH), NFTs were primarily created to represent assets and ownership in the real and virtual world. The bear market, as a result, has reignited discussions around how NFTs can backtrack and focus on attending to use cases while the market recovers.
Metaverse firm implements NFTs into its Minecraft and GTA 5 servers
Despite Minecraft creator Mojang Studios being against the integration of nonfungible tokens (NFT), a Metaverse-focused firm managed to introduce NFTs into several games including its own Minecraft server. In an interview with Cointelegraph, Oscar Franklin Tan, the chief financial officer of blockchain gaming firm Enjin, and MyMetaverse CEO Simon Kertonegoro...
US Treasury plans to ask public if crypto-related regulations are 'no longer fit for purpose'
The United States Department of the Treasury will be calling for comments from the public on digital assets, including their views on how regulations may address the illicit uses of crypto. In a document set to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury requested public comment...
