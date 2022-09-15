Packers-Bears Injury Report: Bakhtiari DNP, as Planned

Two members of the starting offensive line, David Bakhtiari and Jon Runyan, did not practice on Thursday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – David Bakhtiari didn’t practice on Thursday, though that was part of the plan and not a sign of another setback for the Green Bay Packers’ five-time All-Pro left tackle.

“Even when he is fully back in terms of into the lineup, he’s not going to practice three days in a row,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice.

Bakhtiari was one of three players to not practice. For a second consecutive day, starting left guard Jon Runyan was held out due to a concussion. He stretched behind his teammates but did not join them on Clarke Hinkle Field. Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis got his usual Thursday rest day.

Receiver Allen Lazard and right tackle Elgton Jenkins, who were inactive for Sunday’s loss at the Vikings, were limited participation for a second consecutive day. Linebacker Quay Walker and cornerback Keisean Nixon, who suffered shoulder injuries against the Vikings, were full participation for a second consecutive day.

The offensive line situation will be the big story heading into Sunday’s game. If Bakhtiari, Jenkins and Runyan are out, the Packers would line up against the Bears with Yosh Nijman at left tackle, rookie Zach Tom at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson at right guard and Royce Newman at right tackle. The depth would be provided by three rookies: third-round guard Sean Rhyan, seventh-round tackle Rasheed Walker and seventh-round tackle Caleb Jones.

Packers-Bears Thursday Injury Report

Packers

Did not participate: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), LG Jon Runyan (concussion), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest).

Limited: RT Elgton Jenkins (knee), WR Allen Lazard (ankle).

Full: RG Jake Hanson (shoulder), CB Keisean Nixon (shoulder), LB Quay Walker (shoulder).

Bears

DNP: WR Velus Jones (hamstring), RB Khari Blasingame (personal).

Full: OT Riley Reiff (shoulder).

Packers-Bears: Did You Know?

Here are some quick-hitting notes ahead of Packers-Bears on Sunday Night Football.



Aaron Rodgers has thrown 61 touchdown passes against Chicago, one more than Brett Favre for most against Chicago. Even while playing the equivalent of 1 3/4 seasons’ worth of games, Rodgers would rank eighth in Bears history in touchdown passes. With a combined total of 121 touchdown passes, Rodgers and Favre would rank third. Rodgers has thrown 16 touchdowns with zero interceptions vs. Chicago during the LaFleur era. Overall, he’s 23-5 vs. Chicago. One of those losses came at Lambeau Field in 2013, when he suffered a broken collarbone on the opening series.

Matt LaFleur is 6-0 against the Bears. Turnovers have been a major theme. His teams are plus-12 in turnovers in those games, with 13 takeaways vs. only one giveaway.

Green Bay was the only team to go undefeated at home last season and has won 13 consecutive games at Lambeau, the fourth-longest streak in franchise history. That, of course, doesn’t include last year’s playoff loss to San Francisco.

Bears defensive end Robert Quinn was second in the NFL with 18.5 sacks last year. He lined up at right end for all 49 snaps last week vs. San Francisco. That means he’ll go up against David Bakhtiari or, perhaps more likely. Yosh Nijman.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson had an interception against San Francisco. Jackson had six interceptions in 2018, including two pick-sixes, to earn All-Pro honors. His interception on Sunday, however, was his first since the 2019 finale.

Pregame Vitals Time and date: 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 2022 records: Packers, 0-1. Bears, 1-0. Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (fourth season, 39-11). Bears – Matt Eberflus (first season, 1-0). History: Packers lead the series 103-95-6, including a 1-1 split in the playoffs. They’ve won all six games under Matt LaFleur. Going deeper, they’ve won 11 of the last 12, 15 of the last 17 and 21 of the last 24. This marks the 17th consecutive season in which these teams have met in primetime. The line: The Packers are 9.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook .