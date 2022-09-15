ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority Places Order for Buses Featuring the Allison eGen Flex™

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022--

Allison Transmission is pleased to announce that Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) has selected the Allison eGen Flex™ electric hybrid propulsion system for its fleet of transit buses. VTA has signed an agreement for GILLIG buses equipped with the eGen Flex.

The Allison eGen Flex™️ can operate in full engine-off mode up to 50% of the daily duty cycle of a transit bus. It is capable of operating in electric-only mode for up to 10 miles or 50 minutes, multiple times per route and per day. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As the largest order of eGen Flex-equipped buses to date, Allison’s partnership with VTA marks a major milestone in our efforts to equip public transit agencies with next-generation propulsion solutions that reduce fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions,” said Rohan Barua, Allison Transmission Vice President NA Sales, Global Channel, and Aftermarket. “We’re proud to support VTA in its commitment to provide Santa Clara residents with American-made environmentally friendly transportation solutions that are proven and backed by a company that’s been serving the North America transit market since 1947.”

The eGen Flex is the next generation of Allison’s proven H 40/50 EP™ electric hybrid propulsion system that has been supporting accessible and sustainable American mobility in the transit market since 2003. In addition to the benefits provided by the H 40/50 EP, such as improving fuel consumption by up to 25% versus a conventional diesel bus, the eGen Flex provides revolutionary capabilities.

As recently demonstrated in one of the largest transit fleets in North America, the eGen Flex can operate in full engine-off mode up to 50% of the daily duty cycle of a transit bus. It is capable of operating in electric-only mode for up to 10 miles or 50 minutes, multiple times per route and per day. The system’s geofencing technology allows agencies to set designated zero emission zones eliminating engine emissions and noise while loading and unloading passengers, in dense pedestrian areas, in environmentally sensitive areas and bus depots.

“At VTA, our goal is to provide sustainable, accessible transportation options to the community,” said Jim Wilhelm, Manager of Engineering, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. “We look forward to integrating the new buses into our fleet to continue to reduce our carbon footprint.”

Pacific Power Group, an Allison Authorized Distributor located in San Leandro, CA, will provide local service support, warranty, parts and training.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works . Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

