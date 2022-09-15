ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

The Montreal Alouettes Are Interested in Sean Clifford

By Mark Wogenrich
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qglCg_0hx8cyqK00

The Penn State quarterback appears on the CFL's team's negotiation list. Which means what, exactly?

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford hasn't discussed his post-college football plans yet, but at least one professional league is interested. Could Clifford be headed to Canada in 2023?

Clifford's name appeared on the Montreal Alouettes' fall negotiation list , joining a host of players for whom the Canadian team currently has exclusive rights. The CFL works much differently than the NFL, so let's examine what this might mean for Clifford.

According to CFL bylaws, each of the league's nine teams maintains a negotiation list (or neg list) of 45 players with whom they carry exclusive rights to negotiate contracts. These lists change often (players are added, dropped and traded) and normally are private — except for twice a year, in September and December, when league rules require teams to publicize 10 players from their lists.

Clifford's name is on the Alouettes' list, along with three other quarterbacks: Elon's Davis Cheek, Alcorn State's Felix Harper and Nicholls State's Lindsey Scott Jr. The BC Lions named 10 quarterbacks.

Since the CFL Draft is for players considered "Nationals" (primarily Canadians), teams acquire rights for international players through the negotiation list. The league signs international players through this method rather than a separate draft.

"The system seems to be well liked by CFL general managers and there does not seem to be any desire to change it or make it more open," according to the CFL's negotiation list FAQ . "The sheer number of players in the US along with determining their suitability and intentions makes the negotiation list system more appropriate than an annual draft."

Interestingly, according to the FAQ, 75 percent of players don't even know they're on the lists (Clifford does now). Being on the negotiation list doesn't prevent Clifford from signing with any other professional league. It simply means that, if he chooses to play in Canada, he will begin negotiating with the team on whose list he appears.

"Players can notify the league of the negotiation window and if a contract offer is not received within 10 days, the player is removed from the team's neg list," according to the FAQ. "If a fair contract offer is received, but rejected, the player is removed from the list one year from the offer date."

If he goes to Canada, Clifford could join fellow former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens, who plays for Calgary.

In the meantime, Clifford continues to pursue a host of Penn State passing records. He needs 1,566 yards to pass Trace McSorley as the program's career-yardage leader and four touchdowns to pass McSorley's career total of 70.

Penn State visits Auburn at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday. CBS will televise.

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich . And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.

