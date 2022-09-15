ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, GA
Atlanta, GA
Pets & Animals
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
City
Atlanta, GA
creativeloafing.com

Atlanta’S #1 Saturday Night Party

Join Us For Atlanta’s #1 Saturday Night Party @ EmbrLounge Full Kitchen Menu Hookah + Bottle Specials Celebrities Fav Such As Summer Walker Rick Ross YG Tink Ari The Don Money Bagg Yo Tsu Tommy From Power Tory Lanez Etc We Sell Out Avery Fast Book Your Tables Early +1 (470) 8302004 !!!
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

One of three stolen dogs from PAWS Atlanta found safe

ATLANTA — One of the three dogs stolen after a break-in at PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter was found on Friday night after someone posted on a social media app. And a donor is offering $1,000 per dog or information leading to their rescue, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter.
ATLANTA, GA
KSLTV

Construction delays leave hundreds of Atlanta students with no place to live

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. “Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they’d be like, ‘Oh, everything is fine,’” said Jake McGee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#The Zoo#Antelopes#Cleveland Metroparks Zoo#Zoo Atlanta#African Savanna#Zooa
CBS 46

Atlanta area animal shelters waiving fees this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Best Friends Animal Society is helping shelters across the nation waive adoption fees this weekend. The Society is waiving fees at all of its shelters and 600 more across the country are waiving or reducing fees. This is the third adoption campaign Best Friends is holding this year after similar events in May and July.
ATLANTA, GA
cohaitungchi.com

Top Things to Do During Winter in Atlanta, Georgia

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta in the winter |...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Pets
cobbcountycourier.com

The Cobb Public Library isn’t just for checking out books

I’m publishing this as a From the Editor rather than a news article because I’m going to intersperse the quotes from the Cobb Public Library with my own observations about how I use the library. I’m a daily user of the Cobb County Public Library. I listen to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
scoopotp.com

Biscuit Belly Opens First Georgia Restaurant OTP

The brunch style franchise, Biscuit Belly, opened its first Georgia location in Acworth at 3330 Cobb Parkway NW. The restaurant chain has 5 locations in Kentucky, 1 in Indiana and now Georgia has been added to the mix. Multi-unit franchisees and partners, Missy Moon and Robert Estapa with Fresh Development...
ACWORTH, GA
CBS 46

DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

Hello autumn: 7 fun fall activities for kids in metro Atlanta

In Georgia, there is truly nothing else like the fall season. When there’s cooler weather and the leaves change into a variety of vibrant colors, it makes for the perfect time to get outdoors with the kids to enjoy all sorts of family-friendly fall activities. Whether it’s a pumpkin...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy