Read full article on original website
Related
Update: Paws Atlanta shelter finds one of the dogs stolen Friday morning
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A metro animal shelter that says it had three puppies stolen on Friday says it has located one of the dogs. Emilia, a pit bull mix, was found safe with “a few scratches and a hungry belly” on Friday night, the shelter said.
1 dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
After three dogs were stolen early Friday morning from PAWS Atlanta, a no-kill animal shelter in Decatur, one puppy was ...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
These 17 Places Have The Best Brunch In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Brunch is the best of the "breakfast" and "lunch" worlds. They aren't just your typical meal, brunches are weekend affairs where you can get away with too much food and a couple of drinks before noon. Georgians know how to brunch and Atlanta is the go-to place to find the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
creativeloafing.com
Atlanta’S #1 Saturday Night Party
Join Us For Atlanta’s #1 Saturday Night Party @ EmbrLounge Full Kitchen Menu Hookah + Bottle Specials Celebrities Fav Such As Summer Walker Rick Ross YG Tink Ari The Don Money Bagg Yo Tsu Tommy From Power Tory Lanez Etc We Sell Out Avery Fast Book Your Tables Early +1 (470) 8302004 !!!
One of three stolen dogs from PAWS Atlanta found safe
ATLANTA — One of the three dogs stolen after a break-in at PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter was found on Friday night after someone posted on a social media app. And a donor is offering $1,000 per dog or information leading to their rescue, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter.
KSLTV
Construction delays leave hundreds of Atlanta students with no place to live
ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. “Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they’d be like, ‘Oh, everything is fine,’” said Jake McGee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
howafrica.com
21-Year-Old Becomes The First Woman With Autism To Open Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
CBS 46
Atlanta area animal shelters waiving fees this weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Best Friends Animal Society is helping shelters across the nation waive adoption fees this weekend. The Society is waiving fees at all of its shelters and 600 more across the country are waiving or reducing fees. This is the third adoption campaign Best Friends is holding this year after similar events in May and July.
cohaitungchi.com
Top Things to Do During Winter in Atlanta, Georgia
Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta in the winter |...
Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently
Atlanta mainstay Zesto on Piedmont Road will close after more than 50 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
cobbcountycourier.com
The Cobb Public Library isn’t just for checking out books
I’m publishing this as a From the Editor rather than a news article because I’m going to intersperse the quotes from the Cobb Public Library with my own observations about how I use the library. I’m a daily user of the Cobb County Public Library. I listen to...
scoopotp.com
Biscuit Belly Opens First Georgia Restaurant OTP
The brunch style franchise, Biscuit Belly, opened its first Georgia location in Acworth at 3330 Cobb Parkway NW. The restaurant chain has 5 locations in Kentucky, 1 in Indiana and now Georgia has been added to the mix. Multi-unit franchisees and partners, Missy Moon and Robert Estapa with Fresh Development...
fox5atlanta.com
Puppy stolen from DeKalb County animal shelter found safe, two dogs still missing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One of three dogs taken during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta is now back with the shelter and staff say they are hopeful the two other pups will be found safe. The break-in and burglary happened overnight Friday at the shelter, located on the 5200 block...
CBS 46
DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
Bears caught on camera passing through metro Atlanta front yards
ROSWELL, Ga. — If you’re traveling through the north Georgia mountains, you might expect to see a bear or two casually walking around. If you’re in metro Atlanta, the chance of spotting of a bear is much lower. But after several sightings in the area, that chance isn’t zero.
AccessAtlanta
Hello autumn: 7 fun fall activities for kids in metro Atlanta
In Georgia, there is truly nothing else like the fall season. When there’s cooler weather and the leaves change into a variety of vibrant colors, it makes for the perfect time to get outdoors with the kids to enjoy all sorts of family-friendly fall activities. Whether it’s a pumpkin...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0