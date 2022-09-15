Read full article on original website
Former NYPD officer gets 10 years in longest U.S. Capitol attack sentence
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Former New York City police officer Thomas Webster, who assaulted police in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison, the longest sentence yet handed down in a case related to the attack.
Justice Dept. to seek longest sentence in any Jan. 6 Capitol riot case so far
The Justice Department will seek the longest prison sentence in any U.S. Capitol riot case next week, when it argues at the sentencing of former New York City police officer and U.S. Marine Thomas Webster.Webster, who once served on the protective detail of former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, was convicted in a Washington, D.C., federal court in May on charges of assaulting law enforcement. In a new court filing ahead of Thursday's sentencing hearing, the Justice Department seeks a sentence of 210 months in prison for Webster — more than 17 years. The sentence is nearly the double...
U.S. Justice Dept announces 'carrots and sticks' approach to corporate crime
NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) will use a "carrots and sticks" approach to combat corporate crime by encouraging companies to report and prevent misconduct while enhancing penalties for repeat offenders, it on Thursday announced.
Court rehears fight over vaccine mandate for federal workers
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — President Joe Biden has the same authority to impose a COVID-19 vaccine requirement on federal workers that private employers have for their employees, an administration lawyer told a federal appeals court Tuesday. A lawyer for opponents of the vaccine requirement, which has been blocked nationwide by a federal judge in Texas, said the requirement imposes an “unconstitutionally intolerable choice” for executive branch workers — taking a vaccine they don’t want or losing their jobs. Judges on the appeals court meanwhile questioned how far the chief executive’s authority goes, asking, theoretically, whether the president could require employees to meet certain healthy body weights or forbid them from smoking at home. It was the second time arguments on the issue were heard before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A three-judge panel of the same court had upheld the Biden requirement for executive branch workers, overturning the Texas judge.
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
FBI arrests Tennessee Republican lawmaker, former chief of staff over alleged bribery and kickback conspiracy
The FBI arrested a Tennessee Republican state lawmaker and his former chief of staff on Tuesday morning following an indictment charging them in an alleged bribery and kickback conspiracy. Tennessee state Rep. Glen Casada, 63, of Franklin, Tennessee, and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren, 35, of Nashville, were...
A Top Lawyer for the Oath Keepers Has Been Arrested in Connection with the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol
"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was charged with obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and tampering with evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger.
Some Jan. 6 defendants accused of other crimes since Capitol attack
The U.S. Capitol attack was a crime unlike any in American history. But for some of the defendants accused of crimes related to the riot, it's only been the beginning of their legal troubles. A CBS News review of U.S. Justice Department court filings shows a growing number of Jan....
U.S. railroads, workers avert shutdown, but hard work remains to finalize contract deal
LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. freight railways and unions representing 115,000 workers may have reached a deal to avert a damaging shutdown that could have battered the U.S. economy, but the industry isn't clear of that danger yet.
Judge calls Jan. 6 an 'insurrection,' bars 'Cowboys for Trump' founder from office
A judge in New Mexico declared that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was an "insurrection," the first time any court has done so, a government watchdog group said. The judge also barred Otero County Commissioner and "Cowboys for Trump" founder Couy Griffin from office for participating in the riot. A...
FBI: 5 militia members charged with storming Capitol
Five Florida men affiliated with a militia group called “B Squad” have been arrested on charges that they joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory, federal authorities said Wednesday. “B Squad” members stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, while wearing riot gear and armed with metal batons, knives, chemical spray and walking sticks, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit. Group members joined the mob in a “heave-ho” push against police officers trying to secure a tunnel on the Lower West Terrace, the affidavit says. Officers ultimately repelled the mob after more than two hours of violence inside the tunnel. More than 100 police officers were injured at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The FBI says the five defendants charged together are self-identified adherents to the “Three Percenters” militia movement, which refers to the myth that only 3% of Americans fought in the Revolutionary War against the British. The men are members of a group called Guardians of Freedom and a subgroup called “B Squad,” according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.
Feds in Florida and two other states to lead crackdown on COVID-19 relief fraud
“In some ways, this is a novel approach dictated by the type of fraud we’re dealing with.”
U.S. government makes contingency plans for rail shutdown
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday made contingency plans aiming to ensure deliveries of critical goods in the event of a shutdown of the U.S. rail system while pressing railroads and unions to reach a deal to avoid a work stoppage affecting freight and passenger service.
Justice Department announces COVID fraud strike force teams
The Justice Department announced the creation of three strike force teams created to enhance its efforts to combat and prevent COVID-related fraud. The three teams will operate out of the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the Southern District of Florida, the District of Maryland and a joint effort between the Central and Eastern Districts of California.
US rail companies, unions reach 'tentative' deal to avert strike
A jubilant President Joe Biden announced a tentative deal Thursday to avoid a crippling strike by railroad unions following all-night talks as the clock ran down on threats to disrupt US supply chains in the run-up to midterm elections. Major freight carrier Union Pacific said it "looks forward to the unions ratifying these agreements and working with employees as we focus on restoring supply chain fluidity."
U.S. court skeptical of challenge to elite Virginia school's admissions policy
(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday appeared skeptical of claims that an admissions policy adopted for a highly selective Virginia public high school discriminates against Asian Americans in a closely watched challenge brought by a conservative parents group.
Biden administration presses unions, railroads to avoid shutdown
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration urged railroads and unions to reach a deal to avoid a railroad work stoppage, saying on Monday it would pose "an unacceptable outcome" to the U.S. economy that could cost $2 billion a day.
Federal Inmate seeks release due to Biden Administration Immigration Policies
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A federal inmate in McDowell County is asking the courts to overturn his conviction and release him from jail because of President Biden’s Administration’s Immigration policy. Inmate Darrell Miller argues that he is being incarcerated because he tried to move or attempted...
Trump news – live: Trump compares his own candidate to Kim Jong-un in bizarre Ohio rally speech
Former President Donald Trump gave a rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday night, ostensibly in support of Republican Senate candidate JD Vance. At one point he compared the GOP nominee to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. In an earlier post on...
