Congress & Courts

CBS New York

Justice Dept. to seek longest sentence in any Jan. 6 Capitol riot case so far

The Justice Department will seek the longest prison sentence in any U.S. Capitol riot case next week, when it argues at the sentencing of former New York City police officer and U.S. Marine Thomas Webster.Webster, who once served on the protective detail of former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, was convicted in a Washington, D.C., federal court in May on charges of assaulting law enforcement.    In a new court filing ahead of Thursday's sentencing hearing, the Justice Department seeks a sentence of 210 months in prison for Webster — more than 17 years. The sentence is nearly the double...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Court rehears fight over vaccine mandate for federal workers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — President Joe Biden has the same authority to impose a COVID-19 vaccine requirement on federal workers that private employers have for their employees, an administration lawyer told a federal appeals court Tuesday. A lawyer for opponents of the vaccine requirement, which has been blocked nationwide by a federal judge in Texas, said the requirement imposes an “unconstitutionally intolerable choice” for executive branch workers — taking a vaccine they don’t want or losing their jobs. Judges on the appeals court meanwhile questioned how far the chief executive’s authority goes, asking, theoretically, whether the president could require employees to meet certain healthy body weights or forbid them from smoking at home. It was the second time arguments on the issue were heard before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A three-judge panel of the same court had upheld the Biden requirement for executive branch workers, overturning the Texas judge.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Associated Press

FBI: 5 militia members charged with storming Capitol

Five Florida men affiliated with a militia group called “B Squad” have been arrested on charges that they joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory, federal authorities said Wednesday. “B Squad” members stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, while wearing riot gear and armed with metal batons, knives, chemical spray and walking sticks, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit. Group members joined the mob in a “heave-ho” push against police officers trying to secure a tunnel on the Lower West Terrace, the affidavit says. Officers ultimately repelled the mob after more than two hours of violence inside the tunnel. More than 100 police officers were injured at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The FBI says the five defendants charged together are self-identified adherents to the “Three Percenters” militia movement, which refers to the myth that only 3% of Americans fought in the Revolutionary War against the British. The men are members of a group called Guardians of Freedom and a subgroup called “B Squad,” according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

U.S. government makes contingency plans for rail shutdown

WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday made contingency plans aiming to ensure deliveries of critical goods in the event of a shutdown of the U.S. rail system while pressing railroads and unions to reach a deal to avoid a work stoppage affecting freight and passenger service.
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Justice Department announces COVID fraud strike force teams

The Justice Department announced the creation of three strike force teams created to enhance its efforts to combat and prevent COVID-related fraud. The three teams will operate out of the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the Southern District of Florida, the District of Maryland and a joint effort between the Central and Eastern Districts of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

US rail companies, unions reach 'tentative' deal to avert strike

A jubilant President Joe Biden announced a tentative deal Thursday to avoid a crippling strike by railroad unions following all-night talks as the clock ran down on threats to disrupt US supply chains in the run-up to midterm elections. Major freight carrier Union Pacific said it "looks forward to the unions ratifying these agreements and working with employees as we focus on restoring supply chain fluidity."
LABOR ISSUES

