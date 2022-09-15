ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark County, MO

Missouri mother will go free after sentencing in daughter’s death

By Carrie Winchel
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of her teenage daughter in Ozark County, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.

In July, Judge Calvin Holden found Ruud guilty of abandonment of a corpse, in the death of Savannah Leckie, her 16-year-old daughter. Ruud was found not guilty of murder in Leckie’s death after a bench trial this past summer. Leckie’s remains were found on a burn pile on Ruud’s property in 2017.

Also in court Thursday, the state dismissed the case against Robert Peat Jr. Peat testified during Ruud’s trial and said Ruud never told him that she burned Savannah’s body. Peat was also facing charges in the girls’ death.

After the ruling, KOLR reporters traveled to Theodosia, where the family lived, and some residents said they did not agree with the judge’s ruling .

Ruud was sentenced to four years, with no probation and a $5,000 fine. She will be released after getting credit for 1,790 days served in jail while awaiting trial.

Ruud will be taken to jail and transferred to the Department of Corrections in Fulton. Her time served will be calculated there. Ruud served five years in jail waiting for her trial, so she will be released.

During Ruud’s trial, prosecutors tried to make the case that Ruud drugged Leckie before burning her body. They brought several inmates to the stand as witnesses who said Ruud told them she drugged her daughter by crushing up pills and putting them in Kool-Aid.

Ruud’s defense attorneys said those witnesses weren’t credible, and while they acknowledged that Ruud burned Leckie’s body, they said there was no credible evidence submitted that proved Ruud killed Leckie.

