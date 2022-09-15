ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

College Football News

Virginia vs Old Dominion Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Virginia (1-1), Old Dominion (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE
Norfolk, VA
Virginia College Sports
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Football
Virginia Sports
Norfolk, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces 100,000th ﻿Veteran Hire Through V3 Program

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program has surpassed 100,000 Virginia veterans hired throughout the Commonwealth program. The 100,000th hire was made by V3 Certified Employer Paramount Builders in Virginia Beach. “As governor, I have prioritized Virginia’s veterans and ensuring our...
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Gloucester Names New Deputy County Administrator

GLOUCESTER – Steve Wright grew up in Medina, OH, attended undergraduate school at Bowling Green University, and graduate school at the University of Akron. He has spent most of his life in the Buckeye State, but also has lived in Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia. His latest role, that...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Pharrell hosting 'Mighty Dream' 3-day event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)

Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Security approved for Luria in Norfolk after threats

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria will receive additional security from Norfolk law enforcement after recent threats. Norfolk City Council voted Tuesday night to accept $68,000 in funding from the U.S. Capitol Police that will allow the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to pay deputies to work as independent security contractors for Luria (D-2nd District).
NORFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

The Vibrancy Of CaribFest In Downtown Norfolk

Thousands of Hampton Roads residents lined Norfolk’s Waterside Drive as the Virginia CaribFest Parade brought a sunsplash of colorful costumes, live Caribbean music, and dancing to the downtown area. The vibrant parade ended at Town Point Park where residents and visitors from across the region enjoyed authentic Caribbean food...
NORFOLK, VA

