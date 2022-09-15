Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Related
According to UVA, ODU’s unofficial football mascot can be on sidelines of big game
It’s one of the biggest games of the year in Virginia. On Saturday, ODU takes on UVA in Charlottesville.
College Football News
Virginia vs Old Dominion Prediction, Game Preview
Virginia vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Virginia (1-1), Old Dominion (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Augusta Free Press
UVA denies field pass for Hudson, the ODU mascot pup who will steal your football heart
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Hudson, a yellow lab puppy who has become the unofficial official mascot of ODU football, will not be allowed on the sidelines for the Monarchs’ game on Saturday at UVA. This will be why Virginia will...
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces 100,000th Veteran Hire Through V3 Program
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program has surpassed 100,000 Virginia veterans hired throughout the Commonwealth program. The 100,000th hire was made by V3 Certified Employer Paramount Builders in Virginia Beach. “As governor, I have prioritized Virginia’s veterans and ensuring our...
Hampton native fighting after jet fuel contaminates drinking water in Hawaii
In all, roughly 20,000 gallons of jet fuel got into the drinking water of nearly 93,000 military families.
peninsulachronicle.com
Gloucester Names New Deputy County Administrator
GLOUCESTER – Steve Wright grew up in Medina, OH, attended undergraduate school at Bowling Green University, and graduate school at the University of Akron. He has spent most of his life in the Buckeye State, but also has lived in Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia. His latest role, that...
WAVY News 10
Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police search for Virginia man convicted in death of Cummings' nephew
Police in Virginia are searching for a man found guilty earlier this week of conspiring to kill a college student who was a nephew of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland.
Local firm to design regional sports facility in Williamsburg
A proposed $45 million regional indoor sports facility for the Williamsburg area is one step closer to reality.
Changes coming to help save more drivers money at the tolls
The toll relief program is now expanding to eligible people living in the entire Hampton Roads region. Currently, the program is only offered to Norfolk and Portsmouth residents.
‘I thought the city would be more supportive of small businesses’: Scotty Quixx next on Norfolk chopping block
On Monday, Ragas got a letter informing him that his club could be shut down because the city believes his business violated its Special Exception Permit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lanes closed, back on I-64 East in New Kent
There are currently lane closures and a large backup on I-64 East.
New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)
Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
2 men arrested in Virginia Beach on over 45 collective charges
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is a VERIFY segment on steps you can take to prevent car theft. The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested two men who face over 45 charges after a crime spree across the city. According to a press release from VBPD,...
WAVY News 10
Security approved for Luria in Norfolk after threats
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria will receive additional security from Norfolk law enforcement after recent threats. Norfolk City Council voted Tuesday night to accept $68,000 in funding from the U.S. Capitol Police that will allow the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to pay deputies to work as independent security contractors for Luria (D-2nd District).
Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)
Virginia Beach has no shortage of great places to eat, from seafood joints to pizza places to Mexican restaurants. A healthy salmon meal.Image by Yenni Vance / Pixabay. Here are some of the finest places to eat in Virginia Beach:
thenewjournalandguide.com
The Vibrancy Of CaribFest In Downtown Norfolk
Thousands of Hampton Roads residents lined Norfolk’s Waterside Drive as the Virginia CaribFest Parade brought a sunsplash of colorful costumes, live Caribbean music, and dancing to the downtown area. The vibrant parade ended at Town Point Park where residents and visitors from across the region enjoyed authentic Caribbean food...
WAVY News 10
Person extricated after crash on Providence Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was extricated after being pinned in a crash on Providence Road in Virginia Beach on Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Providence Road and Profair Way in the Kempsville area, and involved a white SUV and a silver sedan.
Comments / 0