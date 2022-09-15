ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sallisaw, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman killed in Haskell County car crash

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash killed a woman in Haskell County on Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 31 and State Highway 82, east of Kinta. OHP said a Mack Truck traveling eastbound on...
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
KHBS

Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead

GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
GREENWOOD, AR
News On 6

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Be Held For New Amazon Hub Delivery Program In Tahlequah

The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new Amazon Hub Delivery Program on Thursday morning. The program partners Amazon with businesses by making them a local delivery hub, with employees then delivering packages. Amazon says this helps businesses earn extra income and customers get their packages faster.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
5NEWS

Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

With land in hand, Fayetteville RV resort planned

Plans are unfolding to develop a high-end recreational vehicle (RV) resort in Fayetteville catering to Arkansas Razorback and outdoor recreation fans. A group of out-of-state investors closed a $1 million land purchase in August for 43.5 acres ($0.53 per square foot) west of Interstate 49 and south of Lowe’s at 3231 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Citizens Bank of Batesville backed the land purchase. Cobb Brothers & Westphal Properties LLC was the seller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
drivinvibin.com

Why Do People Visit Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma?

You can find ancient indigenous sites all over the United States. However, Oklahoma’s Spiro Mounds is one of the most unique and significant locations. If you enjoy learning about indigenous culture in America, Spiro Mounds might be worth adding to your travel plans. So why do people visit Spiro Mounds? Let’s find out!
OKLAHOMA STATE
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Sallisaw woman arrested after she reports Vian assault

A Sallisaw woman is facing a felony charge of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after she reportedly accused a man of stealing her marijuana and then allegedly assaulted him with a knife. Cailynne Bohannon, 19, was charged Sept. 6 in Sequoyah County District Court and received an $11,000 bond. She is now scheduled to appear before Associate District Judge Kyle…
SALLISAW, OK
anadisgoi.com

The Marshall Tucker Band takes over Cherokee Casino Oct. 27

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. – Considered a tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades, The Marshall Tucker Band continues to tour across the country, sharing its iconic collection of hits. The band will make a stop at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs as part of its 50th anniversary tour on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m.
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, OK
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry

River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
ARKANSAS STATE

