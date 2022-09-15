Read full article on original website
Crews Respond To Major Collision In Eufaula On Highway 69
Eufaula Fire Department is on the scene of a major collision on Highway 69's Northbound lane in Eufaula. The collision is in a construction area, just north of a Love's Travel Stop, EFD said. Crews are working to clear the wreck and open the highway. EFD says to allow for...
UPDATE: Hwy. 10 now open after morning accident
At approximately 7:12 a.m., the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reported that a significant traffic accident has shut down a section of Highway 10 east.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Woman killed in Haskell County car crash
HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash killed a woman in Haskell County on Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 31 and State Highway 82, east of Kinta. OHP said a Mack Truck traveling eastbound on...
KHBS
Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead
GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
News On 6
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Be Held For New Amazon Hub Delivery Program In Tahlequah
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new Amazon Hub Delivery Program on Thursday morning. The program partners Amazon with businesses by making them a local delivery hub, with employees then delivering packages. Amazon says this helps businesses earn extra income and customers get their packages faster.
Coweta man finds Purple Heart in garbage bin, reunites medal with family members
COWETA, Okla. — A trip to the garbage bin turned into the discovery of a hidden treasure. Michael Smith and his wife live in an apartment complex in Coweta with their dog, Steve. Michael was taking the garbage out when he spotted a milk carton in the bin. He...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old last seen at a gas station
STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
Affidavit: Former instructor charged after drugs, human bones found
A former instructor at an Oklahoma college is facing charges following a disturbing discovery at his home, according to court documents.
Newly discovered grave reveals there’s more to learn in Fayetteville cemetery
Unearthing the grave is just part of the discoveries that could be found in the cemetery. The Archeological Survey and the NWA Black Heritage will continue to learn more about what lies beneath.
talkbusiness.net
With land in hand, Fayetteville RV resort planned
Plans are unfolding to develop a high-end recreational vehicle (RV) resort in Fayetteville catering to Arkansas Razorback and outdoor recreation fans. A group of out-of-state investors closed a $1 million land purchase in August for 43.5 acres ($0.53 per square foot) west of Interstate 49 and south of Lowe’s at 3231 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Citizens Bank of Batesville backed the land purchase. Cobb Brothers & Westphal Properties LLC was the seller.
drivinvibin.com
Why Do People Visit Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma?
You can find ancient indigenous sites all over the United States. However, Oklahoma’s Spiro Mounds is one of the most unique and significant locations. If you enjoy learning about indigenous culture in America, Spiro Mounds might be worth adding to your travel plans. So why do people visit Spiro Mounds? Let’s find out!
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Sallisaw woman arrested after she reports Vian assault
A Sallisaw woman is facing a felony charge of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after she reportedly accused a man of stealing her marijuana and then allegedly assaulted him with a knife. Cailynne Bohannon, 19, was charged Sept. 6 in Sequoyah County District Court and received an $11,000 bond. She is now scheduled to appear before Associate District Judge Kyle…
Pistol Pete Surprises Students At Fort Gibson Public School
Thirteen-year-old Karson and nine-year-old Kase are brother and sister who live in Fort Gibson. They thought today was going to be like any other day at school, until they had a surprise visit from a famous mascot. The two needed a day like today after overcoming tragedy. Fort Gibson Public...
anadisgoi.com
The Marshall Tucker Band takes over Cherokee Casino Oct. 27
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. – Considered a tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades, The Marshall Tucker Band continues to tour across the country, sharing its iconic collection of hits. The band will make a stop at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs as part of its 50th anniversary tour on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry
River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
