Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri ranks high on 2022 ‘confrontational driver’ list
ST. LOUIS, Mo.- Forbes put together a list of the most confrontational drivers in the United States. Missouri ranks high in the rude behavior ranking. They surveyed 5,000 drivers across the country in August to come up with this list. The questions that scored the highest are whether people had been bumped into on purpose, yelled at, forced off the road, or had a gun pulled on them. Questions with lower scores include if someone had been cut off, honked at in frustration, tailgated, or threatened with a gesture.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, September 16th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- On Monday morning, the Missouri House and Senate begin the real work on the Special Session. The Senate Budget Committee has 13 bills to consider in answer the governor’s request for a state income tax break. The House is standing by to get the bills that pass the Senate. Governor Mike Parson asked for an immediate income tax cut instead of the incremental plan that is already in place. That would take the individual tax rate to four-point-eight percent. This is also a veto session, but no vetoes were taken up this week.
flatlandkc.org
Missouri Ponders the Power of the People
How Missourians Push Political Change Without the Legislature. Here’s what it takes for average citizens to change public policy in Missouri. It takes about an hour of standing outside in all weather conditions and talking to strangers for one person to gather eight to 10 signatures. About 30,000 hours...
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri broadband planning offers statewide model
Efforts to expand broadband access and digital literacy in northwestern Missouri can be a model for the rest of the state, said B.J. Tanksley, director of broadband development for the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Through its Digitally Connected Community Guide process, the University of Missouri System Broadband Initiative can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest rate of food insecure children in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 15th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Day one is in the books on the Missouri Legislature’s special session and competing tax cut plans are being offered by some Republicans. State Senator Lincoln Hough has filed a bill that would give 325-dollar tax rebates to some single Missourians and 650-dollar rebates for some couples filing jointly. The plan is similar to one Governor Mike Parson vetoed earlier this year and which prompted him to call the Legislature back for the special session. Senators Mike Moon and Denny Hoskins have filed bills to eliminate or reduce the corporate tax, while House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith is considering other options -- like a phased-in plan to cut the income tax even further than the governor’s proposal. Lawmakers get back to work today (Thursday).
Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland
Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who last week accused Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine of dodging debates, refused to show up for the first debate of Missouri’s U.S. Senate campaign on Friday. Organized by the Missouri Press Association as part of its annual convention in Lake Ozark, Valentine, Libertarian Party candidate Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party candidate […] The post Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland appeared first on Missouri Independent.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hunters’ Guide: What to know for deer season, others upcoming in Missouri
MISSOURI – Prime hunting season is underway in Missouri. In the upcoming weeks and months, eligible hunters will have the opportunity to harvest deer, elk, black bears, turkeys and more wildlife. The Missouri Department of Conservation logs information on dozens of hunting seasons via its website, explaining specific permits,...
Mid-Missouri meat processor benefits from tax credits that lawmakers are debating in Jefferson City
Gov. Mike Parson's plan for tax change in Missouri includes extending and creating agricultural tax credits. The post Mid-Missouri meat processor benefits from tax credits that lawmakers are debating in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MoDOT uses asphalt made with plastic on Missouri road
Instead of throwing away plastic bottles and bags into a landfill, The University of Missouri along with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Dow are testing if recycled plastic waste can be mixed with asphalt.
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.
ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
mymoinfo.com
Recreational Cannabis Vote A Go in Missouri….Maybe
(Jefferson City) The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request to hear a case about a recreational marijuana ballot measure. That means Missouri voters will get to decide the issue in November….maybe. Luke Turnbough has the details.
No joke: Missouri man who dressed up as Batman villain learns lesson
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A convicted felon in Missouri accused of livestreaming threats to bomb and kill people while he was dressed up as the Batman villain known as The Joker was sentenced Friday to 60 days in jail, with credit for several months served after his arrest. Jeremy...
Man sentenced over ‘extraordinary quantity’ of meth in Missouri
A federal judge sentenced a California man Monday in federal court for transporting an "extraordinary quantity" of methamphetamine in a car while he traveled in Missouri.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to move through northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri
Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day with scattered showers and storms that are expected to move through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri mid to late morning. Once the rain clears by the early afternoon it will get hot. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. This is only the beginning of a stretch of 90-degree days.
FBI: Numerous ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Missouri and Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to numerous instances where active shooter threats at schools were reported in Missouri and Kansas. The FBI put out the following statement on Thursday: The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at […]
GOP candidate Eric Schmitt a no-show at Senate candidate forum in Missouri
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called for compassion for immigrants, criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pressed the need to address climate change during a candidate forum before a gathering of journalists on Friday — one notable for the absence of the race's clear frontrunner.
Voters, local election officials working to navigate Missouri’s new voting law
The first time Maureen Loyacono voted was in 1960, when she cast a ballot for John F. Kennedy. “And I’ve never missed an election since,” said Loyacono, 84, a Kansas City resident who also served as a poll worker for 40 years. But she’s worried this might be the first election where her vote won’t […] The post Voters, local election officials working to navigate Missouri’s new voting law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Comments / 0