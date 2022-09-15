ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Public hearing for earth removal at 203 Lowell St.

WILMINGTON — Select Board members, town employees, and residents expressed environmental and truck route concerns during the public hearing for a request to remove earth at 203 Lowell St, during the Select Board meeting this past Monday night. The Civil Project Manager for Procopio Companies, Matt Kiegel, described how...
WILMINGTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Wilmington has 40B dilemma

Very rarely will residents support a 40B project in their neighborhood (unless the development team works closely with them to make sure the project fits with the neighborhood in style and size). Typically, when residents hear about a proposed 40B project they petition the town’s governing body (Select Board or City Council) to submit a letter to MassHousing detailing why the project doesn’t make sense and should, therefore, be shut down (or at the very least modified).
WILMINGTON, MA
WCVB

3 Massachusetts Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close

BOSTON — Three Massachusetts Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are slated to close, the home goods retailer announced. The stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are listed among the 150 locations set to close nationwide. The exact closing dates have not been announced. In August, the retailer announced layoffs,...
SEEKONK, MA
Boston Globe

Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.

In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Cohasset MBTA station shutdown due to police investigation

Massachusetts commuters looking to take the MBTA Commuter Rail to Cohasset have been told to seek alternative transportation due to police activity at the Greenbush Station. The Cohasset Police Department announced the shutdown via Twitter at 5:16 p.m. saying it was due to a police investigation. The department did not...
COHASSET, MA
country1025.com

Historic Massachusetts Home Up For Sale For the First Time in 326 Years

The last time this home was on the market was 1696. I feel like I just made a typo but nope, that’s correct. 326 years ago Peter the Great was a world leader. Could you imagine anybody actually going by any first name with “the Great” tacked on after it nowadays? Kanye might go for it… but I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t catch on. Anyway, back to the house.
CONCORD, MA
The Swellesley Report

Business Buzz: Shopping events in Wellesley Square & Linden Square; HYP Yoga is back; Thanks to our newest sponsor—Mature Caregivers

It’s time for the annual Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association Parents Day Out, a time when everyone can enjoy specials offered by participating merchants in the Square. On Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17, many of the area’s stores will offer discounts and deals, so make sure you stop by and shop, dine, and enjoy Wellesley Square. Here’s a list of participating merchants.
WELLESLEY, MA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Roche Bros. puts 'price lock' in place to mark its 70th birthday

Roche Bros. Supermarkets’ 70th anniversary is this fall, and to celebrate, the locally owned and family-operated grocer put a price lock on 500 of its most popular items until Nov. 17 to help shoppers tackle higher food prices. In 1952, brothers Pat and Bud Roche built their business that...
WELLESLEY, MA
wgbh.org

First-in-the-nation step from New England EPA will regulate stormwater runoff in 3 Mass. urban rivers

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s New England office has taken a first-in-the-nation step toward reducing stormwater runoff in urban rivers. The regional office is setting up a new regulatory regime that will focus on private landowners with an acre or more of impervious surfaces — like parking lots, roofs and driveways — and will hold them responsible for the polluting stormwater that runs into three Boston-area waterways: the Charles, Neponset and Mystic Rivers. It’s the first time such regulations will be used in a major urban area anywhere in the country.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Lowell Business Owners Seek Answers To Homeless Problem

LOWELL, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Store owners in downtown Lowell are expressing their frustration with the city's homeless population disrupting their businesses, particularly vagrants with mental health issues. Alaina Brackett, co-owner of the Purple Carrot Bread Company with her husband Doug, opened the café and bakery on Merrimack Street...
LOWELL, MA
fallriverreporter.com

No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom

BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Monday, September 19: Hidden in Plain Sight

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is looking up, down, around, and above to discover quirky systems, codes, and features around Boston that are “hiding in plain sight!” Parts of the city are encircled by a high-wire “eruv” – Ted will tell you what that is. We meet a Boston man who makes art in out-of-the-way places (and manages to live rent-free in the city). Boston officials share the story behind those tiny colored plastic disks embedded in city streets. And while the 1,200 fire alarm boxes in Boston may look like a relic - they work! We meet the team charged with maintaining them.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

6 Outstanding Orchards for Apple-Picking on the North Shore This Fall

It’s no secret that the North Shore has some of the most picturesque farms in New England. Between the region’s crisp autumn weather, colorful foliage, rolling hills, and historic roots, we like to think that a fall day spent on a North Shore farm is the loveliest way to enjoy the season.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Picketing Starbucks workers on Commonwealth Avenue told to leave property

BOSTON — Picketing workers at the Starbucks on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston said they've been forced off the property and onto the sidewalk. An attorney for the coffee giant told the protesters they had to leave the patio where they've been set up for two months and move their picket to the sidewalk, citing safety concerns.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

As Boston votes on fossil fuel ban, Worcester is getting its 'ducks in a row'

WORCESTER – With an expected vote Wednesday by the Boston City Council to  potentially ban fossil fuel systems in some buildings, environmental activists in Worcester said they must get their “ducks in a row” before they ask the City Council to support a similar move.  One activist thinks the matter could be brought before the council within a month.  ...
WORCESTER, MA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Big Y to open new market in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday

Big Y will open its 72nd location in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday, the Springfield, Massachussets-based supermarket retailer said this week. The 54,465-square-foot store, located at at 434 Walpole St., has hired 100 employees and is still seeking new employees, Big Y said in a statement. Aside from grocery essentials, the store...
NORWOOD, MA

