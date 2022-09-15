Read full article on original website
Related
19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
fox5atlanta.com
New father attacked, beaten on Roswell walking trail
The man was found unconscious near Roswell Area Park. He had serious injuries from blunt force trauma, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police investigating shots fired on Peachtree Street in Midtown
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they are working to identify the suspect who fired shots Saturday morning along Peachtree Street in Midtown. Officers were called around 6:15 a.m. to 1240 W Peachtree Street where they say they found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. "Upon arrival, officers found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect at large after stealing equipment, wrecking car
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who stole some equipment. Uniform Patrol responded to the area of Dodd Road near Barnsley Church Road about a suspicious vehicle that wrecked. Deputies found the vehicle on Dodd Road but...
Man shot, killed by pellet gun, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for assistance in a case in which a man died after being shot with a pellet gun by an unknown person. This happened on Sept. 14 on Forsyth Street, not far from the MARTA Garnett Station, according to police. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Horace Meadows, who is also known as Obie. Authorities said Meadows was experiencing homelessness.
Courthouse worker assaulted while walking to her car in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An employee at the Hall County courthouse is recovering after she was attacked at her car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gainesville Police say a man came up to her as she walked to her car after work on Wednesday.
1 dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
After three dogs were stolen early Friday morning from PAWS Atlanta, a no-kill animal shelter in Decatur, one puppy was ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
Update: Paws Atlanta shelter finds one of the dogs stolen Friday morning
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A metro animal shelter that says it had three puppies stolen on Friday says it has located one of the dogs. Emilia, a pit bull mix, was found safe with “a few scratches and a hungry belly” on Friday night, the shelter said.
fox5atlanta.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Fairburn
FAIRBURN, Ga. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving another vehicle Friday, according to Fairburn police. Police say they were called around 5 p.m. to the wreck on Highway 74 at Milam Road. The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was dead at the scene. The driver...
WMAZ
$2,000 reward being offered for tips leading to arrest of Lovejoy man accused of killing wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for a Clayton County suspect accused of gunning down and killing his wife, Lovejoy Police Department said. Authorities believe they may know where he's hiding out. Police are still searching for Ikuko Thurman, a 41-year-old man who is now facing a murder...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Parent pleads guilty to deadly beating of 7-year-old child, trying to cover up her death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An East Point resident pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of her child, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Milan Wash pleaded guilty to ninth counts, including murder, cruelty to children and concealing the death of their child, Kamarie Wash. Prosecutors accused Milan Wash...
Mystery of Athens woman’s disappearance, homicide continues 1 week after family’s disturbing missing person's report
ATLANTA — The mystery of an Athens woman’s disappearance and death continued to unfold slowly Friday night, one week after she was spending what would be her last night at home. Her body was found the day after that, an hour away near her SUV in some woods...
fox5atlanta.com
Trucker kills man in multiple car collision
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A man from Cumming faces serious charges after causing a multiple car collision resulting in another driver's death. 61-year-old Charles Wilkins of Cumming was arrested Friday night after failing to stop in standstill traffic, ramming into at least two other vehicles. Deputies from the Forsyth County...
Truck driver charged in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County
A man driving a tractor-trailer at an “unreasonable speed” Friday evening caused a chain of crashes that left one man de...
CBS 46
Man found with severe head trauma in Roswell park
School investigates student sharing 'gummies' in DeKalb County. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth. Updated: 11 hours ago. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth.
1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting outside gas station; 3 shooters on the run, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead and another is injured after a double shooting at a busy gas station in southeast Atlanta Thursday morning. Police said the shootings happened on the 3000 block of Jonesboro Road around 10:30 a.m. Channel 2 Action News was the first local television station...
One of three stolen dogs from PAWS Atlanta found safe
ATLANTA — One of the three dogs stolen after a break-in at PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter was found on Friday night after someone posted on a social media app. And a donor is offering $1,000 per dog or information leading to their rescue, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter.
FOXBusiness
Georgia woman using KFC drive-thru finds $543 in cash under sandwich, decides what to do with it
A Georgia woman is being commended by authorities after returning the more than $543 in cash she found under her sandwich. In a Facebook post, the City of Jackson Police Department thanked Mrs. Joann Oliver for her "honesty and goodness." "On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Jackson Police were called to...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 1