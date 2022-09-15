ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Comments / 1

Related
11Alive

19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police investigating shots fired on Peachtree Street in Midtown

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they are working to identify the suspect who fired shots Saturday morning along Peachtree Street in Midtown. Officers were called around 6:15 a.m. to 1240 W Peachtree Street where they say they found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. "Upon arrival, officers found...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, GA
Roswell, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
11Alive

Man shot, killed by pellet gun, Atlanta Police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for assistance in a case in which a man died after being shot with a pellet gun by an unknown person. This happened on Sept. 14 on Forsyth Street, not far from the MARTA Garnett Station, according to police. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Horace Meadows, who is also known as Obie. Authorities said Meadows was experiencing homelessness.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#North Georgia#Blood#Violent Crime
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Fairburn

FAIRBURN, Ga. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving another vehicle Friday, according to Fairburn police. Police say they were called around 5 p.m. to the wreck on Highway 74 at Milam Road. The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was dead at the scene. The driver...
FAIRBURN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Trucker kills man in multiple car collision

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A man from Cumming faces serious charges after causing a multiple car collision resulting in another driver's death. 61-year-old Charles Wilkins of Cumming was arrested Friday night after failing to stop in standstill traffic, ramming into at least two other vehicles. Deputies from the Forsyth County...
CUMMING, GA
CBS 46

Man found with severe head trauma in Roswell park

School investigates student sharing 'gummies' in DeKalb County. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth. Updated: 11 hours ago. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth.
ROSWELL, GA
11Alive

One of three stolen dogs from PAWS Atlanta found safe

ATLANTA — One of the three dogs stolen after a break-in at PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter was found on Friday night after someone posted on a social media app. And a donor is offering $1,000 per dog or information leading to their rescue, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy