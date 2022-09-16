Read full article on original website
10 of The Top Rated Dog Parks Across the Hudson Valley
According to a new survey, New York is the least dog-friendly city in the United States. While we can't speak for NYC, we can make an argument that the Hudson Valley is actually an extremely dog-friendly region. Is the Hudson Valley Dog Friendly?. In the last few years, we've seen...
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel: What to know about the dog breed fit for a new king
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles has become His Majesty King Charles III. The change in power, and the royal family's longtime love for dogs, comes into sharper focus as the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breed now assumes a new pedestal. The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is...
pethelpful.com
All About the Maine Coon Cat “The Gentle Giant”
Donna has been a cat parent and writer for many years, and her passion is to share her love for cats with others. Maine Coon cats are known as "the gentle giant" they are called this due to their giant size and sweet personality. However, they are known to have a kitten-like personality. This feline is extremely intelligent, cuddly, playful, sweet, gentle, and friendly.
msn.com
Adorable beagle pups saved from lab testing find hope at N.J. shelter
Life was not supposed to be good for these five beagle puppies. The five-month olds with big eyes, floppy ears and wet noses were bred to be laboratory animals, meant to live out their lives in cages as tests were preformed on them. But the fates of Nickolai, Courage, Esteban,...
msn.com
27 adorable dog breeds that don't shed
Dogs love unconditionally, guard the house, force us outside, and are great additions to an Instagram feed. But even the cutest pups can lead to sneezing fits, runny noses, or worse. Between 10% and 20% of the world's population is allergic to dogs and cats. And for those with asthma, the prevalence of dog allergies is even higher.
dogsbestlife.com
Tiny but mighty. Discover the 15 most popular small dog breeds
Looking for a low-maintenance canine companion? Small dog breeds are the way to go. From Beagles to Yorkies, popular small dog breeds are perfect for city living and make great lap dogs. Keep reading to discover the 15 most popular small dog breeds and find the perfect match for you.
topdogtips.com
Wrong Dog Mixes: Dog Breeds That Should Not Be Mixed
Cross-breed dogs or mixed breed dogs are still gaining popularity over the world. And who can blame them?. They're adorable canine best friends! However, certain dog breeds should not be mixed. Even though some are by accident, crossbreeds are still very popular in the United States. For instance, maybe you've...
This Bestselling Orthopedic Dog Bed Is 'Great for Older Dogs With Arthritic Joints' & It’s On Sale Right Now
Although all dogs need a cozy place to rest their heads, older dogs with joint aches and pains need somewhere especially cozy to cuddle up. According to Amazon reviewers, the Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed is the best dog bed for elderly pups because it cushions sore and tired joints and makes dogs feel like they’re floating on a cloud. And what dog doesn’t deserve that? The Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed comes in five sizes — small, medium, large, extra-large, and 2XL — three of which are currently on sale (small, medium, and extra-large). The beds are made with high-density egg crate...
petpress.net
Do Dogs Remember Other Dogs? The Facts About Canine Memory
Do dogs remember other dogs? This is a question that has long been debated by pet owners and scientists alike. The answer is not fully understood, but there are some fascinating facts about canine memory that we can explore. In this blog post, we will discuss what is currently known...
msn.com
16 most affectionate cat breeds who love a good cuddle
PetsRadar's collection of the most affectionate cat breeds if you're looking for a new cuddle buddy. So you're looking for a feline cuddle buddy? Look no further than our most affectionate cat breeds list, which has 16 of the most cuddly cats you can possibly get. Of course, some of...
petpress.net
Mutts of Terrains: 6 Mountain Dog Breeds That Deserve a Hike
Mountain dogs have been bred for centuries to live and work in rugged, mountainous terrain. They are typically large and powerful breeds that can cover a lot of ground quickly. Some popular mountain dog breeds include Saint Bernard, the Great Pyrenees, and the Anatolian Shepherd. These dogs are often used...
pethelpful.com
Video of Rescued Farm Animals Reacting to Their Names Is Honestly As Good As It Gets
Name recall is an important skill for dogs (and even cats!), but have you ever heard of farm animals responding to their names? It's totally possible--and it's absolutely precious!. For the folks at @edgarsmission, who care for 440 rescued animal residents, every animal has a name and a story. That...
People Are Sharing The Industry Trade Secrets That Only Insiders Know, And They Are Every Bit As Fascinating As You Might Imagine
Wait, I can do WHAT with a library card??
'A Day in the Life' of Mail Worker Reveals the Adorable Way Dogs Greet Him
"I may or may not have watched this 100 times straight," said one commenter on the viral TikTok video.
ohmymag.co.uk
The unwanted pup who became an award-winning police dog finds a forever home
Stella was abandoned when she was still a puppy. She was rescued by the RSPCA’s staff who also spotted an extraordinary talent in her, helping her become an award-winning police dog. The UK's first of her breed to join the police, this incredible pooch helped to break the unfair...
petpress.net
7 Cute and Snuggly Teacup Dog Breeds
Teacup dogs are a special breed of dogs that are smaller than average. These adorable pups are perfect for those who want a small dog but don’t want to sacrifice their personality or energy levels. Although they may be tiny, teacup dogs are full of life and love to...
topdogtips.com
Do Dogs Remember Their Puppies?
In this day in age, dog memory is still not a topic that is well known or well researched. So the question remains, do dogs remember their puppies? Or do dogs remember their parents?. Most puppies do not stay with their mother for very long. Usually, they are split up...
topdogtips.com
Best Mixed Breed Guard Dogs
A guard dog often gets a bad name, but it's the most direct line of protection available if you want to keep your home, family, or property safe. A dog offers a natural threat of harm with intimidating growls, strong jaws, and natural defenses against their pack. Dogs are loyal...
petpress.net
8 Calm Dog Breeds to Fill Your Home with Zen
Do you want a pet that is calm and relaxed? If so, then you should consider getting a calm dog breed. There are many benefits to having these breeds as a pet. For one, they tend to be less barky and more easygoing. This means that they are less likely...
womansday.com
10 Best Pet Advent Calendars for Dogs and Cats
Advent calendars come in so many shapes and forms for humans, from advent calendars for chocolate lovers to ones filled with kids' toys, beauty products and even booze. So why shouldn't our pets get in on the Christmas fun, too? During the holiday season, there are all kinds of countdown calendars for dogs and cats available from major retailers like Costco, Target, Chewy and even Trader Joe's — not to mention affordable options to be found on Amazon and Etsy.
