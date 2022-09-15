Attorney General Morrisey Urges Visa, Mastercard and American Express to Reconsider Plans to Categorize Gun Shop Sales

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s tourism industry is up 3.8 percent over pre-pandemic levels as of 2021. While nationally tourism is still down 27 percent from 2019, West Virginia continues to trend upward. The finding comes from yearly economic impact research, released by Gov. Justice yesterday at the industry’s annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism. The research shows traveler spending in West Virginia exceeded $4.9 billion in 2021. “It comes as no surprise to me that our great state has come out on top of all the others once again,” said Gov. Justice. “I want to...

POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO