Attorney General Morrisey Urges Visa, Mastercard and American Express to Reconsider Plans to Categorize Gun Shop Sales

West Virginia’s AG asks credit card companies to reconsider gun shop category
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey Thursday wrote to the CEOs of Visa Inc., Mastercard Inc. and American Express Inc. asking them to reconsider their plans to track purchases at gun shops and explain what the companies intend to do with the data.
WTAP
Changes coming to W.Va.’s annual real estate tax lien sale
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the first time in three decades, major changes are coming to West Virginia’s real estate tax sale process. As part of these changes, county Sheriff’s Departments will no longer conduct the annual sale. Legislative action was taken this year to turn that responsibility to the state auditor’s office.
WV Treasurer comes out against credit cards tracking gun and ammo purchases
West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore Thursday came out strongly against a new push by some democratic lawmakers and gun control advocacy groups to make credit card companies track gun and ammunition sales.
Gov. Justice celebrates West Virginia tourism spending exceeding pre-pandemic levels
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s tourism industry is up 3.8 percent over pre-pandemic levels as of 2021. While nationally tourism is still down 27 percent from 2019, West Virginia continues to trend upward. The finding comes from yearly economic impact research, released by Gov. Justice yesterday at the industry’s annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism. The research shows traveler spending in West Virginia exceeded $4.9 billion in 2021. “It comes as no surprise to me that our great state has come out on top of all the others once again,” said Gov. Justice. “I want to...
WSET
Do you qualify for Virginia's tax rebate? How to check and when you'll get it
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — This fall, approximately 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will receive one-time tax rebates of up to $250 if they filed individually, and up to $500 if they filed jointly. To be eligible, taxpayers must file by November 1 and have had a 2021 tax liability. Starting...
DHHR reminds West Virginians about Affordable Connectivity Program
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – You could be eligible for discounted internet service in West Virginia through the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program. West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents who participate in certain government assistance programs that they qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible households with […]
Program helps eligible West Virginians pay for internet services
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia residents participating in some government assistance programs are able to qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. According to the WV DHHR, the ACP provides eligible households with a discount toward their internet services for up […]
WSLS
AEP electric bills to increase for Virginia customers starting Nov. 1
ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power says Virginia customers can expect their monthly electric bills to increase by about $20 starting Nov. 1. This is due to the rising cost of coal, natural gas and purchase power within the last year following periods of inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia.
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
A look at Amendment 2: the Property Tax Modernization Amendment
MORGANTOWN – Today we look at the second of four constitutional amendments that will be before West Virginia voters in November. Amendment 2 is called the Property Tax Modernization Ame. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Stimulus Update: Virginia Is Issuing $250 One-Time Tax Rebate — Do You Qualify?
Taxpayers in Virginia will soon be getting rebates from the state government thanks to a bipartisan bill passed earlier this year by the General Assembly. However, not everyone is eligible. Food...
fox5dc.com
Virginians to receive one-time tax rebate worth up to $250 per person
ARLINGTON, Va. - Virginia taxpayers may soon have some extra money in the bank. It’s because earlier this year, lawmakers passed a law giving taxpayers a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and up to $500 for joint filers. In Richmond Tuesday, Virginia Tax Commissioner Craig...
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
Raleigh Sheriff responds to Justice Holdings tax delinquencies
Beckley, WV (WVNS)– Property taxes in West Virginia are due on September 1st and March 1st of the next calendar year. They become delinquent one month after they go unpaid. Under state law, county tax offices publish the names of those who have not paid their taxes. The most recent Raleigh County list, published on […]
shoredailynews.com
Virginia tax rebates on the way
According to the Richmond Times Dispatch, Virginia taxpayers will begin receiving one time tax rebates next week, either directly to their bank accounts or through the mail. The Department of Taxation expects to issue a total of 3.2 million rebates by the end of the year, with 2.9 million of them due to arrive by mid-October under a Oct. 17 deadline for taxpayers who filed their returns before July 1. The department will begin issuing the rebates Monday.
$55 million in broadband grant funding coming to Southern West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) – $55 million dollars worth of broadband upgrades are bringing 940 miles of fiber to Southern West Virginia. More than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds in broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state were approved today, September 16, 2022. Governor Jim Justice made the announcement of […]
woay.com
Manchin announce $2.2 million to improve West Virginia’s unemployment insurance system
Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $2,283,000 from the US Department of Labor (DOL) Employment and Training Administration for West Virginia’s unemployment insurance system. The funding will support projects that simplify application instructions, increase staffing, and provide translation and technology resources to ensure all eligible West Virginians can apply for unemployment insurance coverage.
WSAZ
Gov. Jim Justice signs bill banning most abortions in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a bill that places a near total ban on abortion in the state. He made the announcement this morning during a press conference. The state legislature passed the bill earlier this week. The legislation bans abortion except for cases where...
A look at constitutional Amendment 3 before West Virginia voters in November
MORGANTOWN – Today we look at the third of four constitutional amendments that will be before West Virginia voters in November. It's the simplest and least controversial of the four amendm. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
