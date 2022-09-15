Read full article on original website
California's Mosquito Fire destroys 46 structures before pushing deeper into forested areas, sending smoke into Nevada
Burning intensely and choking the air with smoke, California's raging Mosquito Fire has destroyed 46 structures and continues its unrelenting spread through dry forests in the Sierra Nevada mountains.
California wildfire 'looking a whole heck of a lot better'
Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year. Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco were “looking a whole heck of a lot better,” according to fire spokesman Scott McLean. Crews on the ground built up containment lines while water-dropping helicopters knocked down hotspots after the fire roared back to life on Tuesday, burning an unknown number of structures near Foresthill.“It's looking really good on the west end where...
Mosquito Fire balloons in Tahoe National Forest threatening Gold Rush town
A quick-moving wildfire has exploded in Tahoe National Park amid California’s extreme heat, threatening homes and prompting evacuations.
Wildfire in Tahoe National Forest rages, swirls in astonishing footage
Officials said Thursday evening that the Mosquito Fire ballooned to 13,705 acres and made a 5,000-acre run into El Dorado County.
Family with infant are rescued after three days stranded in canyon at Tahoe National Forest
A family hiking with an infant was rescued after spending three days stranded in a steep canyon in a remote California forest, officials said.The parents, along with their 10-year-old, a nine-month-old infant and a dog were hiking in Tahoe National Forest in Northern California when they became stuck.Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said the area, 225 miles northeast of San Francisco, is some of the steepest in the county, which backs onto the Sierra Nevada mountain range.Authorities said the mother came down with heat exhaustion and could not hike out of the remote area to safety.So, the father left the children...
2 earthquakes shake Pinnacles National Park east of Monterey
Pinnacles National Park was rattled by two earthquakes that hit within the same hour Thursday morning. A magnitude 4 earthquake and a magnitude 2.5 earthquake were recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey.
'It's like ice': Nearly 300,000 tomatoes spill onto California highway, causing chain of crashes
A crash involving a big-rig truck scattered nearly 300,000 tomatoes across I-80 in California. Passing vehicles ground them into a slippery red pulp.
natureworldnews.com
Mosquito Fire in California Burns Through Homes and Vehicles; Over 11,000 People Remain Evacuated
A Northern California wildfire by the name of "Mosquito Fire" has burnt homes and vehicles. Over 11,000 people remain evacuated so far when the wildland fire erupted on September 6. Since then, the fire has grown to dozens of thousands of acres in the El Dorado and Placer counties. There...
2 dead in Mill Fire as California wildfires grow and evacuations are ordered
Two Northern California wildfires are growing and some residents have been told to leave, officials say.
Huge California Brush Fire Grows
A fast-spreading wildfire has caused multiple injuries, forced mandatory evacuations and drawn firefighting planes from as far away as Canada. The fire started just as a severe heat wave, which is expected to last for several days, hit Southern California. The Route fire, as it has been named by authorities,...
Top 10 Things to Do in Redwood National & State Parks
Alongside the world’s most amazing primeval forests, Redwood National & State Parks (REDW) offer some of the best coastlines, camping, and hiking in California. Here, you’ll find the tallest trees on Earth. But did you know the Redwood parks also conserve wildlife-filled prairies, majestic oak woodlands, raging rivers, and 40 miles of picturesque, rugged California coast?
The Mosquito Fire forced her out of her home. Days later, another blaze threatened the town where she found shelter
Last week, Janet Stickler was forced to evacuate the trailer she lived in as the Mosquito Fire -- a raging blaze that has become California's biggest this year -- was inching closer to the community of Garden Valley.
SFGate
The quest to bring the condor back to Northern California skies
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the world's tallest trees, next to the world's biggest ocean and along the state's longest highway, the largest birds in North America are returning to Northern California after a 130-year absence. In the 1800s, California condors were the...
